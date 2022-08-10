Read full article on original website
FOXBusiness
Has inflation peaked? Maybe, but it could be 'painfully slow' to fall
The cooler-than-expected July inflation data fueled hopes that consumer prices peaked earlier this summer after a year of relentless increases that crushed Americans, created a political firestorm for President Biden and forced the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates at the fastest pace in decades. The consumer price index climbed...
Americans are in a 'vibecession' despite booming spending and jobs, and their gloomy outlook could drag the economy into a real downturn
Dwindling real income, fading worker power, and still-elevated inflation have Americans feeling glum. That could pull the economy into a downturn.
FOXBusiness
Mortgage rates spike as home prices hit new record
Mortgage rates resumed their upward climb along with home prices. Rates for a 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 5.22% from 4.99%, according to Freddie Mac's weekly data. "Although rates continue to fluctuate, recent data suggest that the housing market is stabilizing as it transitions from the surge of activity during the pandemic to a more balanced market," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. "Declines in purchase demand continue to diminish while supply remains fairly tight across most markets. The consequence is that house prices likely will continue to rise, but at a slower pace for the rest of the summer."
FOXBusiness
Inflation costing the average American $717 a month, analysis shows
The average American is shelling out an extra $717 a month because of the hottest inflation in decades, according to a new analysis from the Joint Economic Committee Republicans. The financial squeeze stems from the rising cost of a number of everyday goods, including cars, rent, food and health care....
FOXBusiness
US economy remains one of the ‘most resilient’ in the world despite ‘headwinds’: BNP Paribas USA CEO
BNP Paribas USA CEO Jean-Yves Fillion argued on Thursday that the U.S. economy remains one of the "most resilient" in the world despite economic "headwinds." Speaking with "Mornings with Maria" on Thursday, Fillion pointed to those "headwinds that we have to navigate through," which he said include a "hawkish Fed," inflation, and the geopolitical situation, which "brings volatility and uncertainty."
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
FOXBusiness
30- and 20-year mortgage refinance rates plunge below 5% | August 11, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
FOXBusiness
Meat prices could soar even more due to drought
A California rancher noted on Thursday that the number of cattle in the United States has been reduced "quite significantly" as Americans have already been facing higher prices for meat. Diamond W Cattle Company owner Mike Williams discussed inflation and the drought's impact on his herd and others during a...
FOXBusiness
Inflation hits Americans' grocery bills as food prices accelerate
Inflation is crushing the grocery budgets of Americans across the U.S., with food prices accelerating to a new four-decade high in July. Although the consumer price index, which measures a basket of everyday goods including food, rent and gasoline, came in cooler than expected at 8.5% in July, food prices accelerated further, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. The food at home category, which tracks the cost of groceries, surged 13.1% over the last year, the most significant increase since March 1979. On a monthly basis, prices jumped 1.4%.
FOXBusiness
Inflation Reduction Act will put burden on consumers, make unions happy: Billionaire CEO
Billionaire CEO and Chairman of United Refining Company John Catsimatidis criticized the Inflation Reduction Act ahead of the House vote for increasing IRS auditors and burdening consumers. On "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday, Catsimatidis argued the move to increase IRS auditors will make unions happy but target middle-class Americans' wallets.
FOXBusiness
Biden taking victory lap for lowering gas prices is 'egregious': Energy expert
The Schork Report principal Stephen Schork slammed the White House Friday over taking credit for declining gas prices, telling "Varney & Co." tremendous "demand destruction," not President Biden’s policies, is the reason for the drop. STEPHEN SCHORK: Unless the administration has built a new oil refinery over the past...
FOXBusiness
SEC investigating Melvin Capital Management
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into Melvin Capital Management risk controls and investor disclosure after the hedge fund was crippled by the meme-stock rally last year, said people familiar with the matter. The regulator has contacted investors in the hedge fund in recent months as part of...
FOXBusiness
Larry Summers, Neel Kashkari question soft landing viability
While some members of the Biden administration spent their Wednesday celebrating an 8.5% year-over-year inflation rate for July, one former Democratic U.S. Treasury secretary expressed a little more skepticism. "Historically, every time we have had unemployment below four and inflation above four, we have had a recession within the next...
FOXBusiness
Thrift shop business booms as inflation throttles American bank accounts
Thrift shop businesses are booming this year, with many owners of the shops pointing to sky-high inflation that is strangling the pocketbooks of Americans. "We're up maybe 30 percent over last year and last year was a pretty good year," Scott Freedman, the founder of the children’s resale store Lots for Tots in Maine, told WGME.
FOXBusiness
Sen. Markey says there’s ‘no reason’ Americans can’t buy EVs under Inflation Reduction Act
Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., touted the controversial Inflation Reduction Act by claiming Americans will now have "no reason" not to buy an electric vehicle. Speaking at a climate change event in Boston on Monday, Markey celebrated the Senate’s passing of the bill, which includes a tax credit worth up to $7,500 for buyers of new all-electric vehicles and hybrid plug-ins that meet certain criteria.
FOXBusiness
BlackRock launches spot Bitcoin private trust
BlackRock is launching a spot bitcoin private trust to provide institutional clients in the United States with direct exposure to the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Bitcoin was trading above $23,000 per coin in mid-morning trading Friday. The cryptocurrency with a $455 trillion market cap has rebounded since falling to a 52-week low of $17,601.58 per coin in June. However, it is still well off its all-time high of $68,990.90 per coin hit last year.
FOXBusiness
Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act could mean lower wages for millions of Americans
Democrats are pitching their newest health care and climate spending bill as a key way to reduce costs for U.S. households, but a new analysis shows the legislation could actually reduce take-home pay for millions of Americans, regardless of income level. Findings from the Tax Foundation, a nonpartisan group that...
FOXBusiness
Robinhood must face U.S. market manipulation claims over 'meme stock' rally, judge rules
Stock trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc must face market manipulation claims over restrictions it placed on trading during last year's "meme stock" rally, a U.S. judge ruled on Thursday. U.S. District Court Judge Cecilia Altonaga in Miami said in the ruling that investors in GameStop Corp, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc...
FOXBusiness
Today’s mortgage rates: Buyers get another chance to grab a sub-5% rate | August 11, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
FOXBusiness
Saudi Aramco profit jumps as oil prices soar
Soaring oil prices has led to big profits at Saudi Aramco. The Saudi state oil company reported a 90% rise in second-quarter profit on Sunday, beating analyst expectations. Besides higher oil prices, earnings jumped with help from volumes sold and refining margins. The company expects "oil demand to continue to...
