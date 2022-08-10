PRIME LOCATION! 4 bed/3bath home located just outside of historic Downtown Mooresville in highly-rated Mooresville Graded School District. Meticulously maintained 2900sqft of open space. The eat-in kitchen boasts gleaming granite tops, SS appliances, cabinets galore, island & walk-in pantry. Gas log fp in family room. When built in 2018, the 2 large front rooms were designed to be formal living room and formal dining room w/gorgeous wainscoting throughout those rooms and the entire entry hall. Truly flex spaces, I've also seen people use those 2 rooms of this floor plan as offices, gyms, studios, playrooms, walled-up for extra bdrms & more! Upstairs opens up to a big loft. Huge primary suite. Other 3 bedrms large w/spacious walk-in closets. One of the bedrooms is a guest suite! Nice-sized fenced yard. 2-car finished garage. Nice neighborhood convenient to Lake Norman access, all the shops, restaurants, airports, fun activities & Charlotte. You know you want it! BUILDER'S 10-YR WARRANTY.

MOORESVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO