Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Best Neighborhoods For Young Professionals in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Grand Opening of Asheville’s Bhramari Brewing Company in Charlotte
Grand Opening of Asheville's Bhramari Brewing Company in Charlotte
High-tech eFoil boards trending on Lake Norman
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A new water sport is taking over Lake Norman and is stunning lake-goers with its hoverboard-like technique. High-flying, high-tech eFoil boards are carving things up from typical water sports like wake boarding and wake surfing because they don't require a boat or water scooter to be pulled.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $475,000
PRIME LOCATION! 4 bed/3bath home located just outside of historic Downtown Mooresville in highly-rated Mooresville Graded School District. Meticulously maintained 2900sqft of open space. The eat-in kitchen boasts gleaming granite tops, SS appliances, cabinets galore, island & walk-in pantry. Gas log fp in family room. When built in 2018, the 2 large front rooms were designed to be formal living room and formal dining room w/gorgeous wainscoting throughout those rooms and the entire entry hall. Truly flex spaces, I've also seen people use those 2 rooms of this floor plan as offices, gyms, studios, playrooms, walled-up for extra bdrms & more! Upstairs opens up to a big loft. Huge primary suite. Other 3 bedrms large w/spacious walk-in closets. One of the bedrooms is a guest suite! Nice-sized fenced yard. 2-car finished garage. Nice neighborhood convenient to Lake Norman access, all the shops, restaurants, airports, fun activities & Charlotte. You know you want it! BUILDER'S 10-YR WARRANTY.
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best macaroni and cheese in each state, including the dish served at this North Carolina eatery.
Eight Atrium Health Charlotte nurses recognized among North Carolina's best
Eight Atrium Health Charlotte nurses recognized among North Carolina's best. 32 overall from Atrium, Novant Health lauded by Great 100 Inc. Carmen Shaw is one of eight Atrium Health nurses in Charlotte recognized as North Carolina's top nurses by Great 100 Inc. Nurses in the Charlotte area made the 100...
Free tickets to Best of Charlotte Bridal Show Sep 18
Tickets are $5, but if you use the promo code charlotteonthecheap tickets are free. This event features unique wedding and event vendors, interactive experiences, food and drinks. On-site permanent jewelry pop up with The Spark Collection CLT. Free samples. Enter to win free Italian ice at your wedding from Jeremiah’s...
Alley Hoops Jam’s Social Meetup at the Yards (at Victoria Yards)
Alley Hoops Jam's Social Meetup at the Yards (at Victoria Yards)

Free basketball clinic for kids from 2 to 3 p.m.
Carowinds announces big changes taking flight in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds announced Thursday it will be making some big additions in 2023 as part of its 50th anniversary celebration. Aeronautica Landing, the park said, “sets the runway for curiosity and imagination to soar” with attractions “inspired by the spirit of adventure and innovation that made world history in the Carolinas.”
UNC Charlotte Students Placed in Hotels Amid Housing Issues
Some UNC Charlotte students have been placed in off-campus hotels due to housing issues.
Charlotte Man Wins $200K With Scratch-Off In North Carolina Lottery
It only cost him $5, but that lottery scratch-off ticket paid off for Alex Contreras of Charlotte. He won $200,000!. The NC Education Lottery says Contreras bought his winning ticket at the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Brawley School Road in Mooresville, NC. He won playing Bonus Bucks. He’s already traveled to the lottery headquarters in Raleigh to take home his share of the winnings. He received $142,021 after taxes.
Chef delivering meals in uptown narrowly escapes gunfire in shooting that injured 2
CHARLOTTE — A chef said he narrowly escaped gunfire in uptown Charlotte after a woman opened fire in the middle of the street Thursday night. Two people were shot and taken to Atrium CMC, police said. The shooting happened at about 6 p.m. at North Tryon Street and Montford...
These Charlotte-area stores offer overstocked and returned items at deep discounts. Here's how it works
GASTONIA, N.C. — Inflation is making many of us re-examine our spending habits, from food and gas to clothing and other everyday essentials. But even before inflation, bargain hunters were on the lookout for the best deals around. If you're new to the bargain deals game, then Bin 5...
Two shot at motel in north Charlotte
An anonymous donor contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total reward to $11,000. The shooting happened on Reagan Drive, near West Sugar Creek Road and Interstate 85. Wake County, N.C. deputy shot, killed in the line of duty, sheriff’s office says. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Wake County sheriff...
Weekender: 21 fun things to do in Charlotte this weekend including a skating pop-up and drag brunches
Proudly presented by The Circle K Monster Truck Bash on August 20 at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Expect metal-mashing with 2,000-horsepower monster trucks. Kids get in for just $11. FRIDAY, AUGUST 12 86. Mostly Sunny. 6% chance of rain. “10 Years, Still Here” – Celebrating a Decade of Dogs at Lucky Dog […] The post Weekender: 21 fun things to do in Charlotte this weekend including a skating pop-up and drag brunches appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Car break-ins escalating in south Charlotte area
Early Tuesday morning, a would-be thief was caught on surveillance video going from car to car to trying to break into the parking lot of the Beverly Apartments in the Ballantyne neighborhood.
CMPD Investigating Homicide In West Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in west Charlotte. On Thursday, August 11th shortly after 2 p.m., detectives responded to a call for one person shot on Southwest Boulevard near West Charlotte High School. At the scene, officers discovered a gunshot victim. Medic took...
One person dead following shooting in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in southwest Charlotte. Police said they received reports about an accident on the 7700 block of South Tryon Street shortly after 2 a.m. At the scene, 22-year-old Jamir Quincy Rucks was found inside of a vehicle...
Police arrest man in suspected stolen U-Haul after chase through the Carolinas, sheriff says
Police in Cherokee County arrested a man suspected of stealing a U-Haul after a chase that started in North Carolina, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller. Joseph Houston is charged with failure to stop for blue light and grand larceny over $10,000. Mueller said the chase started in Mecklenburg...
