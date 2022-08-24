ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde’s Messy Custody Battle: A Complete Timeline

By Eliza Thompson
 3 days ago
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde kept their romance relatively private when they were together, but the details of their split became very public when they began a custody battle for their two children.

The Saturday Night Live alum and the Booksmart director, who called it quits in November 2020 , share son Otis (born in April 2014) and daughter Daisy (born in October 2016). The former couple have remained tight-lipped about the circumstances of their breakup, but in April 2022, the duo made headlines when Wilde was publicly served with legal papers during an appearance at CinemaCon.

“Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, noting that the Ted Lasso star didn't know when the documents would be delivered. “He would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

Before their split, the Drinking Buddies actress said that she felt having children represented a more powerful commitment than marriage. She and the Horrible Bosses star got engaged in 2013 after two years of dating, but they never walked down the aisle.

“We are seriously connected,” Wilde told Net-a-Porter’s Porter Edit in February 2016. “Before you have a child, marriage is the ultimate commitment and promise to one another, and then once you have a child, it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re committed and promised already.’"

Though their romance didn't last, the exes initially didn't have any problems with coparenting . “They’re doing their best at giving their kids a normal life," an insider told Us in July 2021 . "The kids bring them back together since they are and always will be their number one priority.”

The source added that the pair are "better off as friends," but they had been "coparenting well" after their breakup. That seemed to change in 2022, however, when Sudeikis served his ex with custody documents — and Wilde fired back in a court filing of her own.

“Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard," the House alum alleged in her August 2022 response , per the Daily Mail . "He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible. The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests."

Keep scrolling for a complete timeline of Sudeikis and Wilde's custody battle.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Olivia Wilde
