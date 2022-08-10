ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says

Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
POTUS
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
NPR

Unsealed documents tell the what and why of the FBI's search of Trump's property

The FBI recovered classified information in its search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago property this week. Unsealed court filings are offering clues about the investigation. DANIEL ESTRIN, HOST:. The FBI recovered highly classified information in its search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago property this week. That's according to an inventory...
POTUS
NPR

Week in politics: FBI investigates Trump for potential breach of the Espionage Act

The week that began with an unprecedented search of former President Trump's home ended with something even more shocking. The search warrant indicated the FBI was investigating a possible violation of the Espionage Act. Joining us to discuss this and other political events from the past week is NPR's senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving. Good morning, Ron.
POTUS
NPR

Trump says he won't oppose the release of documents tied to the Mar-a-Lago search

After days of silence, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced he wants to make the Mar-a-Lago search warrant public and submitted a request to a federal court to release it. Former President Trump says he wants the documents to be made public immediately, even though he could release them himself at any time.
POTUS
NPR

Will Trump's endorsements be a boost to candidates come fall?

Republicans endorsed by former President Donald Trump have won key primaries for governor and the U.S. Senate so far this year. But in some instances, those candidates may turn out to fare worse in the general elections in November and hamper GOP hopes for a big sweep in the midterms. NPR's Don Gonyea reports.
ARIZONA STATE
NPR

The Inflation Reduction Act becomes law

We begin this hour with NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson and news of a fiery crash at the U.S. Capitol overnight. Hi, Mara. MARA LIASSON, BYLINE: Hi there, Ayesha. RASCOE: So what do we know about this incident?. LIASSON: What we know is that just after 4 a.m., a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Former Trump Organization CFO to appear in New York court on alleged tax fraud

Lawyers for the Trump Organization and its former chief financial officer on Friday will ask a New York state judge to dismiss a sweeping criminal indictment filed against them last year. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Former President Donald Trump's company and his longtime chief financial officer are in criminal court in...
POTUS
NPR

Warrant In Mar-a-Lago Search Unsealed

The warrant allowing the FBI to search the Florida home of former president Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago, was unsealed Friday, providing some detail into what items and documents were taken by law enforcement. Among the documents seized include ones with various levels of security classification, along with handwritten notes & other, miscellaneous boxes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NPR

Watergate changed the rules surrounding presidential records

An update now on the ongoing investigation into the material seized from former President Trump in Florida and a look at the history of presidential records. For that, we turn to NPR's Greg Myre. Good morning, Greg. GREG MYRE, BYLINE: Hi, Ayesha. RASCOE: So some of these documents found at...
POTUS

