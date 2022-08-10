ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Best Haunted Houses in Central Florida for a Spooky Date

By Joe Coad II
 4 days ago
Halloween has been my favorite holiday since I realized that if you dressed up as your favorite comic book character as a kid, people would give you candy in return! Now that I'm much older, I enjoy a good scare during this holiday. Whether that's by watching a classic scary movie (the original Halloween is my favorite) or attending a haunted attraction, I can't help but look for the next thing that is going to terrify me for a few days. These chilling tours and haunted houses in Central Florida will make October even spookier!

Editor's note: As 2022 dates are confirmed they will be updated below

Haunted Houses and Trails 2022

Select nights September 2 through October 31, 2022

Universal Studios Florida

Not included with theme park admission

So far four houses have been announced for Halloween Horror Nights 2022.

  • Halloween – Come face to face with Michael Myers and go back to where it all began. Step into terrifying moments from the 1978 horror classic, Halloween.
  • Universal Monsters: Legends Collide – you’re about to get caught in the middle of an epic battle between The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy, together for the first time ever.
  • The Horrors of Blumhouse – Enter the worlds of two horror masterpieces from Blumhouse as you face the most terrifying moments of Freaky and The Black Phone.
  • The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare – travel into the mind of singer-songwriter The Weeknd to visit the twisted fantasies that inspired his hit album.

The Weeknd gets his own house! The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare haunted house is coming to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights 2022.

The Weeknd's music videos will serve as inspiration for The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare house, but taken a step further.

The house will have three main scenes:

  • After Hours Club: an industrial warehouse
  • Las Vegas-themed After Hours Hotel
  • After Hours Station, a subterranean metro tunnel that recalls the locale last seen in The Weeknd's disturbing After Hours short film.
Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House at Halloween Horror Nights 2021 | Image credit: Universal Orlando

Select nights through October 30, 2022

1360 E. Altamonte Dr., Altamonte Springs

$29.50 for all three trails, $42.50 for VIP including three trails and a backstage tour

What separates this haunted house from its counterparts? For starters, this haunted house features outdoor trails in the woods where you never know what will be lurking around the next corner. This year’s theme is Wrath of the Wendigo, with each trail incorporating the theme in various disturbing ways.

A Petrified Forest offers backstage tours every night they’re open (the only Central Florida haunted attraction to do so) so you can see what it takes to be part of the attraction. In addition, they offer special days for various guests. Saturday, October 9 is Kids Day, filled with trick-or-treating, a costume contest, and other fun games. Wednesday, October 13 is a private event welcoming everyone with special needs to attend and experience the trails. Patrons are allowed to go at their own pace with help from staff.

Finally, if you’re into absolute terror, October 20 and 27 are Total Eclipse Nights, nights where you’re only given one glow stick as you journey through the trails with no other source of light. Eek!

TIP: Since this attraction is outdoors, be sure to wear clothing and shoes that aren’t expensive and can get dirty.

Image credit: A Petrified Forest

Select nights September 9 through October 31, 2022

Howl-O-Scream returns for its second year in Orlando for 2022. Explore themed scare zones, brave haunted houses, ride your favorite coasters in the dark. – including the brand-new Ice Breaker Coaster.

Check out live Halloween-themed performances, including a new show “Lurking in the Deep: An Adventurer’s Tale” and more. The multiple-themed bars are a major highlight – liquid courage!

Note: Howl-O-Scream is a separately ticketed event and is NOT included with regular theme park admission. Spring for a 2-park pass for $99.99 which will also get you access to Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on a separate night.

SeaWorld Orlando's Howl‑O‑Scream Event Info 2022:

  • Captain’s Revenge – Drowned in Darkness (house)
  • Beneath the Ice (house)
  • Cut Throat Cove (zone)
  • Frozen Terror – Alive in the Ice (zone)
  • Sea of Fear – NEW! (zone)
  • More announcements to come

Select nights October 1 – October 31, 2022

Oviedo Mall

$64 – $84 per car

Scream n' Stream's drive-through experience, located at Oveido Mall this year, is completely contactless and suitable for the whole family. This year's experience will be interactive, inviting you to drive through a top-secret military facility dubbed Station 5. You'll be armed with laser guns to blast your way out of the facility as you encounter a classified weapons project: monster soldiers!

SCREAM N' STREAM 2022 Zones:

  • Revenge of the Fog Queen
  • Play Date
  • Birthday Clown

Open year-round; Weds-Thurs 6-10pm, Fri-Sat 6pm-midnight, Sundays 6-11pm

Old Town – 5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee

Mortem Manor allows you to get your scares all year long, not just during October. Located in Kissimmee, this year-round haunted house was named one of the “Scariest Haunted Houses In America” by the Travel Channel. Your tour will take you through two stories of the manor. Don’t worry about any creaks you hear while walking around, it’s just the house settling.

Once you’ve made it out alive, you can experience what your final ride in life would be like with The Last Ride. This is a coffin burial simulator that takes you through the sounds and smells of a casket ride to the graveyard.

Image credit: Mortem Manor

Friday, September 9 – October 31, 2022

27839 Saint Joe Road

Dade City, FL 33525

This year, SCREAM-A-GEDDON is back to haunt guests with bone-chilling and personalized experiences, as well as numerous upgrades to the park’s Monster Midway including brand new food and beverage options.

In addition to these park enhancements, SCREAM-A-GEDDON will offer six fan-favorite haunted attractions including last year’s debut of the terrifying house, Bloodwater Bayou as well as interactive elements including roaming sinister characters and more.

TICKET INFO: Tickets start at $26.95

Select nights September 30 – November 5, 2022

2837 South Frontage Rd., Plant City (exit 22 off I-4)

$25 – $30 general admission, $35 – $40 for front line access

Sir Henry once operated a carnival long ago. Since his passing, he has been seen putting together his trails and attractions, ready to haunt the lives of those who enter his property. You can experience three outdoor haunted attractions at Sir Henry's Haunted Trail. Each trail has its own backstory, from a rich family of vampires hosting a grand ball to feast on the victims to a ghostly captain exacting his revenge. Tickets must be purchased in advance for the 2021 season. This event benefits Folds of Honor. Check out more haunted happenings in the Tampa Bay area.

Image credit: Sir Henry's Haunted Trail

Haunted Houses and Trails 2021 – Dates for 2022 TBD

October 21-23 and 28-30, 2021 (2022 TBD)

222 E. University Ave, Orange City

$10 ($5 for children under 10)

Playing lots of board games lately? Then this is a must-visit for your Halloween scares, as this haunted house is designed around board games fighting back with confusing mazes, traps, and crazy game pieces. This will be the 43rd year the Sorosis Club of Orange City has held a haunted house and the theme changes every year. As an added bonus, proceeds benefit local children in Orange City.

October 22, 23, 29 and 30, 2021, 8-11pm (2022 TBD)

The Longwood Village Inn, Longwood

$13 ($6 for children under 10)

Voted as Florida Haunted Houses' #1 haunted house in 2018, and winning top honors since 2015, Face The Fear will scare the daylights out of you. 2021’s theme revolves around a protected mining community that lives in silence, guarding precious and rare jadeite on the land. And a spooky creature just might be stalking the woods too.

Select nights September 30 – November 7, 2021 (2022 TBD)

15239 Lake Pickett Rd, Orlando, FL 32822

Tickets begin at $16.99

The Haunted Road is returning to Orlando for 2021 with a completely contactless drive-thru Halloween experience. 2020's experience focused on twisted fairytales, but this year will spook you to the core with eerie occurrences and ghostly appearances. Park your car along the road and turn off your headlights–if you dare–to experience even more intensely scary encounters along the way. As an added bonus, this is a longer experience than your typical haunted house, taking 40-50 minutes to complete. But the night doesn't have to end when the road does… Upgrade your date night to include The Barnyard and enjoy pop-up performances, purchase delicious smoked BBQ and beverages, and attempt to awaken the spirit of the dead butcher in a walk-in haunt experience.

WANT MORE HALLOWEEN EVENTS?

Each year we create a list of more 50 Orlando Halloween events. We updated this list throughout October so our readers always have access to Orlando's most comprehensive list of ways to celebrate Halloween. Click below to visit our mega list, and also our list of Halloween Date Ideas!

50+ Events to Celebrate Halloween in Orlando

Did we miss any? Be sure to submit your event here: orlandodatenightguide.com/submit-an-event.

Feature image credit: Universal Orlando Resort, ©2019 Universal Orlando. All Rights Reserved.

