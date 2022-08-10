ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Area Codes as Work Shoes

I was scrolling through TikTok, as I do, and came across a video made by @tasywas detailing different Minnesota area codes as work shoes. The 27-second video had garnered 21K likes and 313K views in just two days of being posted on the app, and for good reason. The work boots this user picked out to define areas of our state hit the nail on the head.
Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze

On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
Save Big Money -“All Local August” From “Fare For All” Coming To St. Joe On Monday

Fare For All is coming to St. Joseph on Monday, August 15th, and everyone is welcome to check out the amazing foods at discount prices. It is also "ALL LOCAL AUGUST," meaning all of the products featured this month are from nearby farms and vendors and don't have to travel far to make it to the various Minnesota locations, which minimizes the use of fuel and supply chain issues, keeping prices down for customers.
DNR Announces Deer Hunting Regulations

The Minnesota DNR announced their deer hunting regulations for 2022. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the plan is for the Archery deer hunt to open September 17 - December 31, the youth statewide hunt is October 20-23, the early antlerless hunt is from October 20-23, and the regular firearms season starts on November 5th. Schmitt says it is very similar to last year. Deer hunting licenses can be bought now.
St. Cloud Lawyer Explains The Law Conflict With Marijuana in MN

A new law in Minnesota that took effect July 1 allows for the selling of some THC products which includes edibles and beverages. Some area cities have imposed or are considering imposing a moratorium on the selling of these edibles and beverages. St. Cloud lawyer Mike Bryant from Bradshaw & Bryant joined me on WJON. He says federally marijuana products are still illegal which is why only cash is accepted and these businesses don't use banks. Learn about on this new law.
Is It Legal to Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Minnesota

Miranda Lambert sings about her favorite dog "Under that live oak," buried in the yard. Chris Stapleton sings about a dog he found in a shopping cart that changed his life named Maggie, who he buried on a hill on the farm. Losing a beloved pet is one of the hardest things a person can go through, and what to do with their remains is a question many have to consider after their death.
Bring Back Big Concerts To SCSU!

For a long stretch St. Cloud State University hosted an epic list of big-time performers on campus. The 1970's list of performers alone reads like a who's who of big name singers, comedians and journalists. John Denver, Elton John, Bachman Turner Overdrive, Kansas, Hall & Oates, Leon Russell, Bill Cosby and Bob Seger all did shows at either Stewart or Halenbeck Hall.
