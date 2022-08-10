Read full article on original website
Minnesota Area Codes as Work Shoes
I was scrolling through TikTok, as I do, and came across a video made by @tasywas detailing different Minnesota area codes as work shoes. The 27-second video had garnered 21K likes and 313K views in just two days of being posted on the app, and for good reason. The work boots this user picked out to define areas of our state hit the nail on the head.
Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze
On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota
Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
The Expo For Seniors Is Coming To St. Cloud’s River’s Edge Saturday August 20th
If you are 55 and older, or have parents or family members and friends that fall into this group, you may want to bring your family and friends to the Expo for Seniors that will be taking place this Saturday, August 20th at the River's Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud from 8 am to Noon.
Are You a True Minnesotan? Hot Dish? Casserole? And Others
Hot Dish- it's a Minnesota thing. Virtually ANYWHERE else this would be considered a casserole. But here is the thing... all hot dishes are casseroles but not all casseroles are hot dishes?? Maybe. Andrea Skjold/ThinkStock. Andrea Skjold/ThinkStock. Casseroles came about during the Great Depression. It was a way to stretch...
Save Big Money -“All Local August” From “Fare For All” Coming To St. Joe On Monday
Fare For All is coming to St. Joseph on Monday, August 15th, and everyone is welcome to check out the amazing foods at discount prices. It is also "ALL LOCAL AUGUST," meaning all of the products featured this month are from nearby farms and vendors and don't have to travel far to make it to the various Minnesota locations, which minimizes the use of fuel and supply chain issues, keeping prices down for customers.
DNR Announces Deer Hunting Regulations
The Minnesota DNR announced their deer hunting regulations for 2022. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the plan is for the Archery deer hunt to open September 17 - December 31, the youth statewide hunt is October 20-23, the early antlerless hunt is from October 20-23, and the regular firearms season starts on November 5th. Schmitt says it is very similar to last year. Deer hunting licenses can be bought now.
This 50-Year-Old Saint Cloud Business Was The 1st Of Its Kind In Minnesota
A Saint Cloud-based business just celebrated its 50th anniversary and in doing so we learned that they were the first of their kind in Minnesota, and just the 2nd in the entire nation when they opened their doors in 1972. Saint Cloud Surgical Center has been offering outpatient surgeries since '72.
School Nutrition Conference in St. Cloud This Week
ST. CLOUD -- Hundreds of school nutrition experts spent this week in St. Cloud. The Minnesota School Nutrition Association’s annual conference wrapped up Wednesday at the River’s Edge Convention Center. This year, a trend was emerging. The more than 700 participants were interested in how to buy local...
Summer Does Not End On Labor Day!
Well, officially anyway. In my mind Summer lasts until the nice weather goes away. The nice weather can continue well into October. We do have a cooler forecast for next week but the nice days will hopefully bounce back and we'll have a nice fall. Here we are, just about...
Something No One Ever Needs in Minnesota… or Anywhere
You name it, someone has probably thought of it, or will by the time you try and get a patent. I thought of something super cool once. A battery warmer... for your car. I thought hey- if your battery is warm, your car will start a lot easier, right? Why not get a sort of blanket for it on a cold night? Yep- someone else had already thought of a battery warmer.
Weekend Rain in Minnesota Helps Ease Dry Conditions A Bit
UNDATED -- After last weekend's widespread rainfall, the dry conditions across the state have eased a bit. Thursday's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 28 percent of the state is still abnormally dry, an improvement from 34 percent a week ago. Eleven percent of the state is still in...
The Minnesota State Patrol Needs Your Help By Doing This Today!
Which State Highway Patrol has the best-looking Cruiser? Our Minnesota State Highway Patrol would love for you to pick theirs! Let's help show our Minnesota pride by placing our votes today. PLACE YOUR VOTE TODAY. By clicking HERE, you can find all the best photos that were submitted for the...
St. Cloud Lawyer Explains The Law Conflict With Marijuana in MN
A new law in Minnesota that took effect July 1 allows for the selling of some THC products which includes edibles and beverages. Some area cities have imposed or are considering imposing a moratorium on the selling of these edibles and beverages. St. Cloud lawyer Mike Bryant from Bradshaw & Bryant joined me on WJON. He says federally marijuana products are still illegal which is why only cash is accepted and these businesses don't use banks. Learn about on this new law.
This Strange Looking Corn Is Actually A Delicacy To Some Minnesotans
While the chances of your sweet corn looking like this, this year it seems like the odds are low low, corn smut, also known as huitlacoche in Mexico is actually a delicacy for some Minnesotans. Some Minnesotans with a Mexican background or if you enjoy Latin American cuisine enjoy eating corn smut, specifically in the form of quesadillas and tacos.
Is It Legal to Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Minnesota
Miranda Lambert sings about her favorite dog "Under that live oak," buried in the yard. Chris Stapleton sings about a dog he found in a shopping cart that changed his life named Maggie, who he buried on a hill on the farm. Losing a beloved pet is one of the hardest things a person can go through, and what to do with their remains is a question many have to consider after their death.
Minnesota State Fair Police is Back, Still Need to Hire 100 Officers
The Minnesota state fair is just a couple of weeks away. It unofficially marks the end of summer in Minnesota. Last year, the fair disbanded their police force and asked Ramsey County to provide the police for the fair. This was a huge undertaking, and this year, they have reinstated the State Fair Police.
Bring Back Big Concerts To SCSU!
For a long stretch St. Cloud State University hosted an epic list of big-time performers on campus. The 1970's list of performers alone reads like a who's who of big name singers, comedians and journalists. John Denver, Elton John, Bachman Turner Overdrive, Kansas, Hall & Oates, Leon Russell, Bill Cosby and Bob Seger all did shows at either Stewart or Halenbeck Hall.
Memorial Bench Dedicated for Fallen St. Joseph Firefighter
ST. JOSEPH -- The St. Joseph Fire Department honored one of their own Tuesday night. The department dedicated a memorial bench for former St. Joseph Fire Captain Andy Loso. Loso passed away in November at the age of 42 after getting COVID while in the line of duty. He served...
