ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Two Georgia health systems to receive $300M in federal funds

(The Center Square) — The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is sending more than $300 million to help Georgia bolster health programs at the Grady and Augusta University health systems. The money will support Georgia’s Advancing Innovation to Deliver Equity program. Under the initiative, the two health systems...
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy