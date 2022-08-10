ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Walker Hayes To Play A Special Concert Following The Reds-Cubs Field Of Dreams Game

By Woody
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rQxNv_0hC7TafF00
ARTIST PHOTOS: Thursday at Country Concert '22 Thursday – Country Concert ’22 Artist Gallery: Walker Hayes (SEAN MCCLOSKEY)

Walker Hayes will play a special concert following tomorrow night’s (August 11) Field of Dreams game between the Reds and the Cubs in Iowa.

First pitch for the game will be at 7pm on FOX. So, you can expect Walker to take the Field of Dreams stage around 10:30-11pm.

newsletter

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Sign Up

mobile apps

Everything you love about 960theref.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

MLB will not return to ‘Field of Dreams’ in 2023

MLB on Thursday is hosting its second ever regular season game at the Field of Dreams location, but they won’t be back in 2023. Hall of Fame first baseman Frank Thomas is one of the owners of a group that has a controlling interest in the Field of Dreams location in Dyersville, Iowa. The Big Hurt told the Des Moines Register that MLB won’t be able to play at the Field of Dreams next year because of construction plans the ownership group has.
DYERSVILLE, IA
FOX Sports

Field Of Dreams: Top Five moments from Iowa | Flippin' Bats

Ben and Richard Verlander discuss their top five moments from the "Field of Dreams" game in Iowa between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds. Included is the Ken Griffey Jr. and Sr. emergence from the corn field, seventh inning stretch from Harry Caray & more!
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Dodgers' 12-game win streak ends; Singer, Royals blank LA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer pitched six dominant innings and the Kansas City Royals ended the Dodgers’ 12-game winning streak, blanking Los Angeles 4-0 Sunday. A day after hitting six home runs in a romp, the Dodgers were held to just two hits. The Dodgers were trying to match their longest winning streak since moving to Los Angeles, having won 13 straight in both 1962 and 1965. The franchise record is 15 in a row set in 1924 while the team played in Brooklyn — the club moved to West Coast for the 1958 season. Singer (6-4) pitched one-hit ball against the team with the best record in the majors. He struck out seven and walked three.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
960 The Ref

2-time champ Simona Halep advances to Toronto final

TORONTO — (AP) — Two-time champion Simona Halep of Romania advanced to the National Bank Open’s final, beating Jessica Pegula of the United States 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday. Halep will face Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, a 6-4, 7-6 (7) winner over 14th-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walker Hayes
WIFR

North Boone turns to young core to lead team in 2022

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - There are no preseason games to help get ready for the season in high school football. Each team has to rely on each other to make themselves better. North Boone will rely on a younger core in 2022. The Vikings are coming off their fourth...
POPLAR GROVE, IL
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
74K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy