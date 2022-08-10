ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

University of Florida

Meet Flagler County’s New Ag & Natural Resources Agent

My name is Alex Tays, and I am Flagler County’s new Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent. I started my position with UF/IFAS on July 18 and now that I’ve settled into this role, I would like to take this opportunity to introduce myself. Born and raised in...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Seminole County, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Camp Wewa manager dismissed with a City memorandum

Camp Wewa is a place to create memories for children of all ages that last a lifetime. According to the City of Apopka website, it offers fun-filled summer activities for youth and teens. It provides activities, arts and crafts, athletics, boating, and target sports, and hosts events, parties, team-building retreats, educational trips, and other group programs throughout the year.
APOPKA, FL
orlandoweekly.com

DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill will continue to operate under new vendor

Earlier this week, the team behind De Leon Springs' Old Spanish Sugar Mill announced that they would be closing. In a Facebook post, the company behind the famous make-your-own pancakes said that they lost their bid to continue to run the concession after 61 years. The owners announced that they would close in early September.
DELAND, FL
click orlando

Pine Hills residents complain about outstanding traffic issues

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After months of begging for changes, Pine Hills residents told News 6 their traffic concerns are still not being addressed with urgency. Maira Gomez is the communications director for the Robinswood Community Improvement Association. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad, toddler removed from flight in...
PINE HILLS, FL
nonahoodnews.com

Overcrowding Alert: Orange County Animal Services has 220 Dogs in Shelter

Orange County Animal Services (OCAS) currently has nearly 550 animals under its umbrella of care, 347 physically at the shelter and an additional 194 in foster care. Yesterday alone the shelter received 68 animals, 33 of which were surrendered by their families. In response to the high volume of animals...
ORLANDO, FL
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
westorlandonews.com

OCPS Responds to Comments by School Board Candidate

While Brewer’s comments targeted School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs, who is running for re-election on August 23rd, OCPS staff directly responded, not the political consulting firm who handles her campaign. The response was sent one day before the new school year started for students. OCPS Chief Communications Officer Scott Howat, who reportedly makes around $180,000 according to GovSalaries, worked on the responses. Here are the comments from Brewer and the OCPS district staff responses for each one:
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jim Harrison, CEO of Orlando’s LYNX bus system, dies

Harrison has been a fixture in Central Florida transportation planning for decades. James E. “Jim” Harrison, chief executive officer of metro-Orlando’s LYNX bus system, died unexpectedly Friday morning, the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority said. Harrison, 63, had been a longtime figure in Central Florida transportation planning...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Rents high and properties are expensive, where do small businesses go?

Central Floridians have seen the local housing market rise dramatically. Whether it's for a home or even rent, the limited inventory has costs goping up. Businesses and their owners who are looking to purchase a place of their own in the commercial real estate market are also struggling. What You...
ORLANDO, FL

