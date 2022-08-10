Read full article on original website
University of Florida
Meet Flagler County’s New Ag & Natural Resources Agent
My name is Alex Tays, and I am Flagler County’s new Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent. I started my position with UF/IFAS on July 18 and now that I’ve settled into this role, I would like to take this opportunity to introduce myself. Born and raised in...
Central Florida food banks are seeing more people due to inflation
ORLANDO, Fla. — Longer lines are forming at Central Florida food banks, mainly because of rising prices. The typical family pays about $460 more per month for the same items bought last year. Most people and businesses do not have the extra cash they need, which becomes an issue...
Kissimmee food drive reflects growing demand amid rising prices
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Mercy Foundation hosted a food drive Saturday morning to help local families in need. Inflation has raised concerns for some families who need to find their next meal, but organizations are struggling to keep up with demand. Within an hour of the food distribution...
Senior Resource Alliance hosts job fair in Orlando on Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. — Those in Central Florida looking for work can attend a local job fair Friday. Representatives from some of Central Florida’s biggest employers to find new employees. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Senior Resource Alliance and Calvario Church are hosting a special job...
Happening Saturday: Farm Share food giveaway in Kissimmee
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Osceola County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost on Saturday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Kissimmee. Organizers said the...
theapopkavoice.com
Camp Wewa manager dismissed with a City memorandum
Camp Wewa is a place to create memories for children of all ages that last a lifetime. According to the City of Apopka website, it offers fun-filled summer activities for youth and teens. It provides activities, arts and crafts, athletics, boating, and target sports, and hosts events, parties, team-building retreats, educational trips, and other group programs throughout the year.
click orlando
Orange County rent control plan may face challenges, experts say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Many Floridians agree that affordable housing is a top issue, but what’s difficult to agree on is how to address it. In Orange County, the board voted Tuesday to put a rent control proposal in the hands of voters. The Orange County Board of...
positivelyosceola.com
Hart Memorial Library in Kissimmee to Offer Free Spanish for Beginners Classes Beginning in September
Have you been thinking about learning Spanish, maybe just enough to better understand casual conversations, or to begin your path toward being a proficient Spanish speaker? The Osceola Library System’s Hart Memorial Library in Kissimmee may have exactly what you’re looking for. Beginning Thursday, September 8, at Hart...
orlandoweekly.com
DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill will continue to operate under new vendor
Earlier this week, the team behind De Leon Springs' Old Spanish Sugar Mill announced that they would be closing. In a Facebook post, the company behind the famous make-your-own pancakes said that they lost their bid to continue to run the concession after 61 years. The owners announced that they would close in early September.
WESH
Orange County puts Florida's first rent stabilization ordinance on the ballot. Now what?
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Right now, Orange County is in a housing emergency and commissioner Emily Bonilla said you have to treat it like an emergency. “So stop the bleeding right away. Give the renters stabilization and relief from their rents increasing after that we go to short-term solutions,” Bonilla said.
click orlando
Pine Hills residents complain about outstanding traffic issues
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After months of begging for changes, Pine Hills residents told News 6 their traffic concerns are still not being addressed with urgency. Maira Gomez is the communications director for the Robinswood Community Improvement Association. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad, toddler removed from flight in...
nonahoodnews.com
Overcrowding Alert: Orange County Animal Services has 220 Dogs in Shelter
Orange County Animal Services (OCAS) currently has nearly 550 animals under its umbrella of care, 347 physically at the shelter and an additional 194 in foster care. Yesterday alone the shelter received 68 animals, 33 of which were surrendered by their families. In response to the high volume of animals...
westorlandonews.com
OCPS Responds to Comments by School Board Candidate
While Brewer’s comments targeted School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs, who is running for re-election on August 23rd, OCPS staff directly responded, not the political consulting firm who handles her campaign. The response was sent one day before the new school year started for students. OCPS Chief Communications Officer Scott Howat, who reportedly makes around $180,000 according to GovSalaries, worked on the responses. Here are the comments from Brewer and the OCPS district staff responses for each one:
A New Vendor Will Replace The Old Spanish Sugar Mill With a New Restaurant
The Old Spanish Sugar Mill will be replaced with a new restaurant by Guest Services Inc.
floridapolitics.com
Jim Harrison, CEO of Orlando’s LYNX bus system, dies
Harrison has been a fixture in Central Florida transportation planning for decades. James E. “Jim” Harrison, chief executive officer of metro-Orlando’s LYNX bus system, died unexpectedly Friday morning, the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority said. Harrison, 63, had been a longtime figure in Central Florida transportation planning...
orlandoweekly.com
Orlando airport workers continue their fight for fair wages, benefits and dignity on the job
Dalines Cortes cleans 20 to 25 airplane cabins in Orlando a day, with a team of seven or eight other cabin cleaners — sometimes less, if they’re short-staffed. She works for Delta Airlines at Orlando International Airport, one of the busiest air hubs in the nation, as an entry point to the so-called “Happiest Place on Earth.”
click orlando
Florida has the most overvalued rental markets in the nation, FAU study shows
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is a boom state when it comes to rental rates. “I’m not shocked that rents went up. I am shocked by how much they went up,” said Ken H. Johnson, a real estate economist with Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business. [TRENDING:...
orlandoweekly.com
At $3.1 million, this lakefront Mount Dora home is the most expensive condo on the market in the Orlando area
A $3.1 million condo can seem a little eye-popping in plain text, but a quick look at the 3-story waterfront home in Mount Dora explains the cost. Orlando Business Journal reported that the purple lakefront tri-level on Lake Dora is the most expensive condo currently on the market in Orlando and a tour of the property justifies the price tag.
spacecoastdaily.com
Attorney General Ashley Moody, Melbourne Police Dismantle Retail Theft Ring That Spanned Across Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Melbourne Police Department announced the dismantling of an organized retail theft ring that targeted stores in 14 counties across Florida. The suspects are identified as Marshawn Gordon, 25, and John McClure III, 25, both from Palm Bay, wore masks...
mynews13.com
Rents high and properties are expensive, where do small businesses go?
Central Floridians have seen the local housing market rise dramatically. Whether it's for a home or even rent, the limited inventory has costs goping up. Businesses and their owners who are looking to purchase a place of their own in the commercial real estate market are also struggling. What You...
