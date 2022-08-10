Read full article on original website
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Ex-Clinton aide implies 'President of France' file found at Trump's home during Mar-a-Lago raid could be valuable to Putin as 'kompromat'
The FBI seized "info re: President of France" during the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Jennifer Palmieri, formerly an aide to Hillary Clinton, referred to it as "kompromat" in a tweet. Palmieri also implied in the tweet that the information could be useful to Vladimir Putin. A former Hillary Clinton aide heavily...
Nicaragua's Government Shutters One of Last Opposition Radio Stations
(Reuters) - The Nicaraguan government ordered the closure of a radio station known for its opposition against President Daniel Ortega, its director said on Friday. Local radio station Radio Dario was shut on Friday, its director Anibal Toruno said on his Twitter account, showing images of the government's decision. Radio...
Ukraine Targets Russian Soldiers Threatening Europe's Largest Nuclear Power Plant
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine is targeting Russian soldiers who shoot at Europe's largest nuclear power station or use it as a base to shoot from, as G7 nations, fearing a nuclear catastrophe, called on Moscow to withdraw its forces from the plant. Ukraine and Russia have traded accusations over multipleincidents of...
Blinken Says He Raised 'Hotel Rwanda' Hero's Detention With Rwandan Leader
KIGALI (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he had raised with Rwanda's president U.S. concerns over the jailing of Paul Rusesabagina, portrayed in the film "Hotel Rwanda" sheltering hundreds of people during the 1994 genocide. Rusesabagina, 67, a U.S. permanent resident, was sentenced last September...
Ukraine Says 'Fierce Fighting' at Village Russia Said It Controlled
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's military command said on Saturday that "fierce fighting" continued in Pisky, an eastern village which Russia had earlier in the day said it had full control over. "The occupiers are trying to break through the defense of our troops in the directions of Oleksandropol, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka,...
Russia Tells U.S. Relations at Risk if It Is Branded Terrorism Sponsor -Tass
(Reuters) -Russia has told the United States that diplomatic ties would be badly damaged and could even be broken off if Russia is declared a "state sponsor of terrorism", Tass cited a top official as saying on Friday. Alexander Darchiyev, head of the North American department at the Russian Foreign...
Moscow Warns of End to Russia-U.S. Relations if Assets Seized - TASS
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Any possible seizure of Russian assets by the United States will completely destroy Moscow's bilateral relations with Washington, TASS quoted the head of the North American Department at the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Saturday. Russia's relations with the West have deteriorated sharply since Moscow sent tens...
U.S. and Switzerland Working on Facilitating Pharma Trade - U.S. Ambassador
ZURICH (Reuters) - The United States and Switzerland can move towards free trade between their countries with sectoral deals and they are working on facilitating business in the pharmaceutical sector, the U.S. ambassador to Switzerland told the Tages Anzeiger newspaper. Scott Miller said that in the last round of trade...
First Ukraine Grain Deal Ship Docks in Turkey After Lebanese Buyer Refused Delivery
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The first grain ship to depart from Ukraine under a U.N.-brokered deal docked in Turkey on Thursday after 11 days at sea, Refinitiv data showed, and the ship's agent in Turkey said it would continue to Egypt after unloading part of its cargo. The Razoni set sail...
Paraguay Vice President to Quit After US Alleges Corruption
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Paraguay Vice President Hugo Velázquez Moreno said Friday he will resign next week shortly after he was included on a U.S. corruption list for his alleged involvement in offering bribes to a public official. The inclusion of Velázquez on the corruption list, announced by...
German Ex-Chancellor Schroeder Sues Bundestag to Regain Privileges -DPA
BERLIN (Reuters) -Gerhard Schroeder, who has become increasingly derided in Germany for his pro-Russian views, has filed a suit against Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament that seeks to reinstate his privileges as former chancellor, DPA reported. Schroeder, 78, was stripped of his right to a publicly funded office in...
Latvia, Estonia Withdraw From China Cooperation Group
VILNIUS (Reuters) -Latvia and Estonia withdrew from a cooperation group between China and over a dozen Central and Eastern European countries on Thursday, following in the footsteps of Baltic neighbour Lithuania which withdrew last year. The move comes amid Western criticism towards China over escalating military pressure on democratically ruled...
Veteran Opposition Leader Odinga Ahead in Kenya's Presidential Race Official Results
NAIROBI (Reuters) -Veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga led Kenya's presidential race, official election results showed on Saturday, pushing Deputy President William Ruto into second place. With just over 26% of votes counted, Odinga had 54% and Ruto had 45%, according to results provided by the Kenyan election commission and displayed...
China Sanctions Lithuanian Deputy Minister for Taiwan Visit
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's foreign ministry said on Friday it had imposed sanctions on Lithuanian Deputy Transport and Communications Minister Agne Vaiciukeviciute for visiting Taiwan, the latest development in Beijing's diplomatic row with the European Union country. The foreign ministry said China would also suspend engagement with Vaiciukeviciute's ministry and cooperation...
