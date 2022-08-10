ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Nicaragua's Government Shutters One of Last Opposition Radio Stations

(Reuters) - The Nicaraguan government ordered the closure of a radio station known for its opposition against President Daniel Ortega, its director said on Friday. Local radio station Radio Dario was shut on Friday, its director Anibal Toruno said on his Twitter account, showing images of the government's decision. Radio...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Ukraine Targets Russian Soldiers Threatening Europe's Largest Nuclear Power Plant

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine is targeting Russian soldiers who shoot at Europe's largest nuclear power station or use it as a base to shoot from, as G7 nations, fearing a nuclear catastrophe, called on Moscow to withdraw its forces from the plant. Ukraine and Russia have traded accusations over multipleincidents of...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Blinken Says He Raised 'Hotel Rwanda' Hero's Detention With Rwandan Leader

KIGALI (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he had raised with Rwanda's president U.S. concerns over the jailing of Paul Rusesabagina, portrayed in the film "Hotel Rwanda" sheltering hundreds of people during the 1994 genocide. Rusesabagina, 67, a U.S. permanent resident, was sentenced last September...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Ukraine Says 'Fierce Fighting' at Village Russia Said It Controlled

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's military command said on Saturday that "fierce fighting" continued in Pisky, an eastern village which Russia had earlier in the day said it had full control over. "The occupiers are trying to break through the defense of our troops in the directions of Oleksandropol, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka,...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Moscow Warns of End to Russia-U.S. Relations if Assets Seized - TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Any possible seizure of Russian assets by the United States will completely destroy Moscow's bilateral relations with Washington, TASS quoted the head of the North American Department at the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Saturday. Russia's relations with the West have deteriorated sharply since Moscow sent tens...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

U.S. and Switzerland Working on Facilitating Pharma Trade - U.S. Ambassador

ZURICH (Reuters) - The United States and Switzerland can move towards free trade between their countries with sectoral deals and they are working on facilitating business in the pharmaceutical sector, the U.S. ambassador to Switzerland told the Tages Anzeiger newspaper. Scott Miller said that in the last round of trade...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Paraguay Vice President to Quit After US Alleges Corruption

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Paraguay Vice President Hugo Velázquez Moreno said Friday he will resign next week shortly after he was included on a U.S. corruption list for his alleged involvement in offering bribes to a public official. The inclusion of Velázquez on the corruption list, announced by...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

German Ex-Chancellor Schroeder Sues Bundestag to Regain Privileges -DPA

BERLIN (Reuters) -Gerhard Schroeder, who has become increasingly derided in Germany for his pro-Russian views, has filed a suit against Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament that seeks to reinstate his privileges as former chancellor, DPA reported. Schroeder, 78, was stripped of his right to a publicly funded office in...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Latvia, Estonia Withdraw From China Cooperation Group

VILNIUS (Reuters) -Latvia and Estonia withdrew from a cooperation group between China and over a dozen Central and Eastern European countries on Thursday, following in the footsteps of Baltic neighbour Lithuania which withdrew last year. The move comes amid Western criticism towards China over escalating military pressure on democratically ruled...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

China Sanctions Lithuanian Deputy Minister for Taiwan Visit

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's foreign ministry said on Friday it had imposed sanctions on Lithuanian Deputy Transport and Communications Minister Agne Vaiciukeviciute for visiting Taiwan, the latest development in Beijing's diplomatic row with the European Union country. The foreign ministry said China would also suspend engagement with Vaiciukeviciute's ministry and cooperation...
CHINA

