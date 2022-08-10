Read full article on original website
The Mountain Eagle in Whitesburg, Ky., has covered Letcher County and the surrounding area for more than a century. When historic flooding hit about two weeks ago, the paper’s small staff and roster of contributors did what they’ve always done: tell the stories of the region and the people who live there.
