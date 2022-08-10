Read full article on original website
Kentucky Politics Distilled: Biden visits eastern Kentucky and pledges federal aid, and a state special session on the horizon
This week in Kentucky Politics…the 2022 Fancy Farm political picnic was dominated by Republican politicians and voters. But Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, also gubernatorial candidate, took the heat during his speech for his role in the investigation into Breonna Taylor’s death. U.S. President Joe Biden visited Eastern Kentucky in the aftermath of the floods […]
wkyufm.org
Hundreds of thousands of Kentucky children to see boost in food assistance during start of school year
Hundreds of thousands of Kentucky children in low-income households will be getting extra federal food assistance through the start of the school year, something that anti-hunger advocates say is crucial given higher rates of food insecurity seen in the state over the summer. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) created...
westkentuckystar.com
Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
spectrumnews1.com
‘Shame on them’: Kentucky LGBTQ advocacy organization says GOP rhetoric at Fancy Farm harms transgender people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During Fancy Farm this year, a handful of Republican politicians made jokes against the LGBTQ community, specifically about the transgender community, during their stump speeches. Spectrum News 1 reached out to the Fairness Campaign, a Kentucky LGBTQ advocacy organization, to hear their response. The organization’s Executive Director Chris Hartman said, “Shame on Kentucky Republicans for trying to turn Kentucky’s trans kids into political pawns for votes.”
WLKY.com
Kentucky Department of Agriculture: Cattle threatened by deadly tick-borne disease
KENTUCKY — The Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the Office of the State Veterinarian are warning cattle producers to protect their herds from a potentially deadly tick-borne disease. Theileria orientalis Ikeda is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in two beef...
WUKY
'Transformational' or a 'reckless' spending spree? A Kentucky economic think tank and the state's leading Republican take on Democrats' latest legislation
There’s a lot to unpack in the Democrats’ sweeping $750 billion Inflation Reduction Act, but a number of provisions will bear directly on Kentucky. "The Inflation Reduction Act really is a transformational piece of legislation that is going to be really important for Kentucky especially, but certainly across the nation."
WDTV
Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update. He spoke about the response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky and other developments in the Commonwealth. The Governor said more than 1,300 rescues have been completed in response to the catastrophic flooding. You can...
wkms.org
Here are the key primary election results from Hawaii
Voting concludes Tuesday in Hawaii's primary elections, including notable races for governor, U.S. Senate and a House congressional district. Polls close at 1 a.m. ET Sunday. Hawaii conducts its elections largely by mail. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Washington Examiner
Rand Paul's smart solution to help Kentucky's natural disaster victims
Earlier this week, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) announced a plan to bring much-needed relief to the victims of Kentucky's recent flooding. Paul suggested using unspent COVID-19 relief funds to help the victims of the state’s recent disasters, including this summer’s flooding and last year’s devastating tornadoes. Paul...
Gov. Beshear's medical cannabis advisory committee holds meeting
Gov Beshear's medical marijuana advisory team will meet again Thursday morning in Frankfort. Members of the public can watch the town hall meeting live online.
WKRC
Northern Kentucky jailer voices concerns about overcrowding, length of inmates' stays
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A Northern Kentucky jailer is voicing his concerns on overcrowding in the detention center. Dozens of state inmates are getting held in the county too long. Inside the Kenton County Detention Center, Jailer Marc Fields said its capacity is 602 beds. “As of today, right...
wkms.org
Eastern Kentucky moving into stabilization phase two weeks after deadly floods
After another storm system moved through the state Tuesday and Wednesday, eastern Kentucky residents were preparing for more damage to the already flood-ravaged region. But the storms passed through without causing much additional damage. “The good news is that with that weather system having substantially moved through, we are likely...
thefabricator.com
Skilcraft plans $8.4 million expansion in Kentucky
Skilcraft LLC has announced plans to expand in Hebron, Ky. The $8.4 million project will add 22,000 sq. ft. to the company’s current facility, expanding it to 54,000 sq. ft. to allow for increased production capacity and new equipment for fabricating metal components for the aerospace industry. The company...
Kentucky lawmakers invest $10 million into Waterfront Park expansion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — State lawmakers joined Louisville leaders Thursday to visit the site of Waterfront Park's expansion into the West End. The Kentucky General Assembly allocated $10 million to support the project during the 2022 session. It's a mission to improve green space and connect more than 12,000 residents to the river.
WBKO
Kentucky advocate celebrates signing of PACT Act
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Veterans exposed to burn pits while serving overseas will have an easier time getting medical care. For many years, veterans’ service organizations have been working towards the change, saying younger veterans were dying due to exposure to toxic fumes, and said they’ve had to fight the VA to access care.
WLWT 5
Eastern Kentucky flooding: 37 confirmed deaths, 2 women remain missing
Thirty-seven people have died, including four children, and hundreds are expected to lose their homes after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across eastern Kentucky. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll remains at 37 but says it will rise to 38 with the loss of...
Fire ants infiltrate southern Kentucky counties; how to spot and report them
Fire ants are gaining notice in southern counties of Kentucky, and it has the attention of entomologists with UK Agriculture and Horticulture's Cooperative Extension Service.
FEMA responds to Governor's comments
'If I sound frustrated, it's not that I'm not grateful. It's that these people need help." Governor Andy Beshear was visibly frustrated this afternoon about part of FEMA's response to the disaster.
wpsdlocal6.com
Delta 8 declared legal in KY after much uncertainty
According to Katie Moyer, president the Kentucky Hemp Association, Delta 8 THC has been declared a legal hemp-derivative after a year of deliberation. Moyer said in a Sunday release that this was a "huge win for farmers and retailers of hemp derivatives in the Commonwealth." According to Moyer, there isn't any reason for Kentucky to be moving backwards by banning hemp products that have been sold for years in Kentucky already.
