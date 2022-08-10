ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WFPL

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Biden visits eastern Kentucky and pledges federal aid, and a state special session on the horizon

This week in Kentucky Politics…the 2022 Fancy Farm political picnic was dominated by Republican politicians and voters. But Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, also gubernatorial candidate, took the heat during his speech for his role in the investigation into Breonna Taylor’s death.  U.S. President Joe Biden visited Eastern Kentucky in the aftermath of the floods […]
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

‘Shame on them’: Kentucky LGBTQ advocacy organization says GOP rhetoric at Fancy Farm harms transgender people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During Fancy Farm this year, a handful of Republican politicians made jokes against the LGBTQ community, specifically about the transgender community, during their stump speeches. Spectrum News 1 reached out to the Fairness Campaign, a Kentucky LGBTQ advocacy organization, to hear their response. The organization’s Executive Director Chris Hartman said, “Shame on Kentucky Republicans for trying to turn Kentucky’s trans kids into political pawns for votes.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Kentucky Government
WUKY

'Transformational' or a 'reckless' spending spree? A Kentucky economic think tank and the state's leading Republican take on Democrats' latest legislation

There’s a lot to unpack in the Democrats’ sweeping $750 billion Inflation Reduction Act, but a number of provisions will bear directly on Kentucky. "The Inflation Reduction Act really is a transformational piece of legislation that is going to be really important for Kentucky especially, but certainly across the nation."
KENTUCKY STATE
WDTV

Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update. He spoke about the response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky and other developments in the Commonwealth. The Governor said more than 1,300 rescues have been completed in response to the catastrophic flooding. You can...
KENTUCKY STATE
Person
Ben Chandler
wkms.org

Here are the key primary election results from Hawaii

Voting concludes Tuesday in Hawaii's primary elections, including notable races for governor, U.S. Senate and a House congressional district. Polls close at 1 a.m. ET Sunday. Hawaii conducts its elections largely by mail. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
HAWAII STATE
Washington Examiner

Rand Paul's smart solution to help Kentucky's natural disaster victims

Earlier this week, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) announced a plan to bring much-needed relief to the victims of Kentucky's recent flooding. Paul suggested using unspent COVID-19 relief funds to help the victims of the state’s recent disasters, including this summer’s flooding and last year’s devastating tornadoes. Paul...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkms.org

Eastern Kentucky moving into stabilization phase two weeks after deadly floods

After another storm system moved through the state Tuesday and Wednesday, eastern Kentucky residents were preparing for more damage to the already flood-ravaged region. But the storms passed through without causing much additional damage. “The good news is that with that weather system having substantially moved through, we are likely...
KENTUCKY STATE
thefabricator.com

Skilcraft plans $8.4 million expansion in Kentucky

Skilcraft LLC has announced plans to expand in Hebron, Ky. The $8.4 million project will add 22,000 sq. ft. to the company’s current facility, expanding it to 54,000 sq. ft. to allow for increased production capacity and new equipment for fabricating metal components for the aerospace industry. The company...
HEBRON, KY
WBKO

Kentucky advocate celebrates signing of PACT Act

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Veterans exposed to burn pits while serving overseas will have an easier time getting medical care. For many years, veterans’ service organizations have been working towards the change, saying younger veterans were dying due to exposure to toxic fumes, and said they’ve had to fight the VA to access care.
KENTUCKY STATE
Health
Health
Politics
Politics
Public Health
Public Health
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
WLWT 5

Eastern Kentucky flooding: 37 confirmed deaths, 2 women remain missing

Thirty-seven people have died, including four children, and hundreds are expected to lose their homes after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across eastern Kentucky. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll remains at 37 but says it will rise to 38 with the loss of...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Delta 8 declared legal in KY after much uncertainty

According to Katie Moyer, president the Kentucky Hemp Association, Delta 8 THC has been declared a legal hemp-derivative after a year of deliberation. Moyer said in a Sunday release that this was a "huge win for farmers and retailers of hemp derivatives in the Commonwealth." According to Moyer, there isn't any reason for Kentucky to be moving backwards by banning hemp products that have been sold for years in Kentucky already.

