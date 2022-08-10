ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii sees one open U.S. House seat for the sixth election cycle in a row

By Juan Garcia de Paredes
 3 days ago
The filing deadline for candidates running for Congress in Hawaii this year was June 7, 2022. Thirteen candidates are running for Hawaii’s two U.S. House districts, including eight Democrats and five Republicans. That’s 6.5 candidates per district, less than the 9.5 candidates per district in 2020 and the same number as in 2018.

Here are some other highlights from this year’s filings:

  • This is the first election to take place under new district lines following the 2020 census. Hawaii was apportioned two districts, the same number it was apportioned after the 2010 census.
  • The 13 candidates running this year are six fewer than the 19 candidates who ran in 2020 and the same number as in 2018. Twelve candidates ran in 2016 and 2014, and 13 ran in 2012.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qORtI_0hC7DvNu00
  • Rep. Kaiali’i Kahele (D) is retiring to run for governor of Hawaii, making the 2nd district an open seat this year. This is the sixth consecutive election cycle where one of Hawaii’s two U.S. House seats is open.
  • Eight candidates — two Republicans and six Democrats — are running to replace Kahele, the most candidates running for a seat this year.
  • There are four contested primaries this year, the most since 2012. There were three contested primaries in every election cycle between 2014 and 2020.
  • Democratic and Republican candidates filed to run in both districts, so no seats are guaranteed to either party this year.

Hawaii is holding congressional primaries on August 13, 2022, the 41st state to do so. In Hawaii, the winner of a primary election is the candidate who receives the greatest number of votes, even if he or she does not win an outright majority of votes cast.

