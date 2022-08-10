Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Man killed in early Saturday crash in Limestone County
One person was killed in an early Saturday crash in Limestone County. Dwain Jarvis, 54, of Humble, Texas, was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Express van he was driving left the roadway and overturned. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Jarvis was not wearing a seat belt and was...
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office: Inmates caught trying to escape with homemade ‘rope’
Two Morgan County Jail inmates face additional charges after authorities say they tried to escape. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released information about the July 4 attempt. In the release, the office said corrections officers witnessed the attempt in the jail’s recreation area. They said Orlandis...
Lauderdale County inmate dies at Bibb Correctional Facility
An inmate from Lauderdale County has died at Bibb Correctional Facility. Cory Luke White, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 9, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The department said life-saving measures were performed but White was pronounced dead in the prison’s health care unit.
Silent auction to benefit Hartselle PD sergeant hurt on the job raises $3,500
The Hartselle Police Department is hosting a silent auction Saturday night to benefit one of their own who was hurt on the job. Sergeant Lynn Dean is still recovering after a run-in with a dog while patrolling Tunsel Road Baptist Church in July. Items being auctioned Saturday night were donated...
Trapped in car after wreck, Ardmore woman seeks out first responders who saved her life
A small gesture of kindness and care can go a long way. One woman turned a moment of horror into gratitude. "I feel like that's everyone's worst nightmare," said Brittany Fant, a resident of Ardmore. Fant on Tuesday was driving down Madison Boulevard, her everyday route home from work. "A...
Fentanyl, crystal meth, pot, cocaine found in Muscle Shoals home; 1 arrested
A Muscle Shoals man faces multiple drug-related charges after a search of his home Thursday revealed methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana. Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said his office, the Colbert County Drug Task Force and the Muscle Shoals Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Kimberly Avenue in Muscle Shoals.
Slim Chickens opening in Huntsville
Huntsville is getting its own piece of Slim Chickens. A new location of the restaurant is set to open Aug. 15 at 11594 Memorial Parkway South. It joins two other Madison County locations. Both of those are in the city of Madison. All three are owned by experienced restaurateurs Alan Renfroe and Dana Price of Legends Development LLC.
Alabama lawmakers rebuff requests for budget increases as prison staffing crisis boils over
State lawmakers are reacting to WAAY 31's exclusive reporting on the critical staff shortages inside Limestone Correctional Facility, saying the agency needs to figure out the problem without additional funding. State Sen. Greg Albritton chairs the Finance and Taxation General Fund committee that heard from Alabama Department of Correction Commissioner...
WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Athens Golden Eagles
Let’s meet the 2022 Athens Golden Eagles. It’d be hard to find someone that loves football as much as Athens head coach Cody Gross. “I’m like a kid at Christmas,” he said. “I love what I do, I can’t believe that I’m blessed enough to get up and go to work doing this. It’s crazy I get to do this for a living.”
