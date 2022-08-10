Read full article on original website
A Sure Bet for Kroger in Ohio
Kroger and Acme Fresh Market have applied for licenses to have sports gaming kiosks at several locations in Ohio, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. Acme Fresh Market has been preapproved for a kiosk at nine locations, including the Parma store on Pleasant Valley Road, seven in Summit County and one in North Canton. Kroger has been preapproved for kiosks at 42 grocery stores across the state. The list of preapproved locations can be found here.
H-E-B Reveals Quest for Texas Best Finalists
H-E-B is out with its finalists for this year’s Quest for Texas Best competition. After evaluating more than 500 entries from local vendors, the retailer’s business development and sourcing teams chose 10 brands for the final round of judging on Aug. 24 in Dallas. The finalists have a...
