ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Karen Demands To See Black Man’s Lease After Falsely Accusing Him Of Burglary…Of His Own Home

By Zack Linly
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gmzJB_0hC72v1Y00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ngdDg_0hC72v1Y00

Source: Moelyn Photos / Getty


M aybe there needs to be a vaccine in development for white people who are deathly allergic to minding their own business.

In the last week alone, we have reported on a white man who confronted and attacked a Black woman for *checks notes* walking in the middle of an alley and NFL legend Terrell Owens recording a white woman who called the police on him because he confronted her after she shouted at him about the way he was driving. (That woman literally told him he was wrong for being “a Black man approaching a white woman.) Hell, right now, three white men are sitting in cells after getting life sentences plus fed time because they chose to lynch Ahmaud Arbery when they could have just stayed their Klan-ish a**** home.

The truth is, it isn’t just racism that motivates these Karens and Ken-tlemen to call cops and play vigilante —it’s also about white people’s caucasian urge to assume they are in charge wherever they might be.

A video recently posted to Reddit has gone viral and it shows yet another Karen calling cops on a Black man because he wouldn’t yield to her non-authority. (Let’s call her Seattle Karen.)

A Warm Seattle Welcome from Seattle

According to KOMO News, this one took place in Seattle and the video begins with a white woman hanging out of her Bargain Basement Dukes of Hazzard car while she’s on the phone with 911 reporting a Black man committing the heinous crime of *checks notes again* standing in front of a home he’s renting.

“If you guys have a lease, I’d just like to see the lease,” the Karen in Charge actress told the Black man, identified as Dayson Barnes, and another man.

The men responded to the request the same way I would have and the same way any Black person confronted by a fake Karan Kop should: I AIN’T GOT TO SHOW YOU SH**!.

Seriously, who TF does this lady think she is to be asking to see anyone’s legal documents? She ain’t the police. She ain’t the property owner. She ain’t a tenant. She is literally just a random Karen in a random Karem-mobile randomly stopping in a futile attempt to turn her delusions of authority into reality —likely based on her racist assumption that a Black man was doing something illegal just by existing.

From KOKO News:

About 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Barnes said a woman he recognized from down the street drove by his house as he was standing in the backyard. Barnes and his partner had moved into the home about three weeks ago, and said other neighbors noticed their U-Haul truck.

Barnes said he and the woman waved to each other, “as a normal neighbor would,” but she came back and parked in front of the house.

Barnes said that when he approached her to ask if she needed something, the woman said she knew who lived in the home and accused him of not being a resident there. The woman told him he shouldn’t be at the property, and called 911, he said.

Barnes then went into the house to retrieve his phone to film the interaction, and to tell his partner about the dispute, he said. Barnes said the woman’s demeanor changed when she saw his partner, who is white.

“I’m a Black man, and me being out there alone and for me to go inside to get my white boyfriend, she felt she was in the wrong I guess and that there was a misunderstanding,” Barnes said Friday. “I did get the sense of her trying to save face for herself and brush it under the rug.”

Whaaaah? The withe woman saw that she called the cops on a white man too and realized she may have abused her Karen powers? You. don’t. Say.

The King County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that officers arrived on the scene in response “to reports of a potential residential burglary,” and of course, the white woman denied racism had anything to do with it.

“Dispatch advised responding deputies that the caller said that it was a misunderstanding however now a verbal disturbance had ensued,” said spokesperson Zoe Birkbeck.

n the video, Barnes’ partner can be heard saying the woman called the cops because “she saw a Black man walk in the house.” The woman can be heard responding, “Oh my gosh this has nothing to do with race.”

But Barnes wasn’t about to allow this white woman to play around in his face and he said, “It was obviously a race thing.”

“I was wearing a hoodie because it’s cold that morning, a black hoodie, and she thought I shouldn’t be there, I was stealing from the house,” he continued.

So the deputies looked at Barnes’ ID and ultimately left without filing a report. So, Seattle Karen still got to violate a Black man’s right not to show his defacto freedom papers without probable cause via the actual authorities.

I hate it here.

SEE ALSO:

‘You’re A Black Man Approaching A White Woman’: Terrell Owens Live Streams Altercation With Racist ‘Karen’

‘I Was A Slave’: Video Shows Unhinged ‘Karen’ Arrested After Harassing NBA Star Norman Powell

The post Seattle Karen Demands To See Black Man’s Lease After Falsely Accusing Him Of Burglary…Of His Own Home appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Here We Go Again: A ‘Karen’ Calls Cops On Black Man Standing In Front Of His Home

A video uploaded to Reddit on Wednesday shows a “Karen” sticking her nose into an otherwise benign situation as a Black man stands outside his rental property. The unidentified woman is seen on video speaking with a police dispatcher expressing her concerns about one of the neighborhood’s newest residents Dayson Barnes, a Black man, The Seattle Times reports.
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

Bodycam video shows Utah police refusing to help Black man as he bled to death in an elevator

Two Utah police officers were caught on bodycam footage refusing to provide aid to a dying Black man after he was stabbed. Ryan Outlaw, 39, was fatally stabbed by his girlfriend, Jennifer Tobar, on 13 November 2020 during a domestic dispute at the Covey Apartments in Salt Lake City. Nearly two years later, Fox13 exclusively obtained footage that shows Salt Lake City Police officers Ian Anderson and Jadah Brown’s failing to administer any first aid to Outlaw as he bled out inside an elevator for approximately eight minutes. “What do you want me to do? I’m not [a]...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
City
Home, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terrell Owens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Seattle Police#White People#American Football#Seattle Welcome#Komo News
Bossip

Mississippi Police Chief Fired After Black Cop Caught Him In 4KKK Bragging About Racist Brutality

Very few heroes seem to wear badges, but Robert Lee Hooker might be the exception. According to the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting, he’s a Black cop who truly did change the system from the inside by getting Lexington, Mississippi’s racist police chief Sam Dobbins fired. Hooker secretly recorded the chief allegedly boasting about the Black people he abused and even murdered.
LEXINGTON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
TheDailyBeast

Tucker Carlson: Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Didn’t Murder George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in April 2021 of murdering George Floyd, but on Tuesday night Fox News host Tucker Carlson insisted that Chauvin didn’t murder anyone, complaining that “we have to pretend” like he did.Speaking to Fox colleague Laura Ingraham, who was in Minneapolis and had spoken with a pair of police officers, Carlson asked about conditions in the city more than two years after the protests and riots in the wake of Floyd’s murder.“I was stunned at how bad it is in certain parts of Minneapolis,” Ingraham said, adding later that the situation was “all...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

A 17-year-old boy killed his father. Then, his face showed up on a missing child poster

Anthony Templet did not waste time telling the 911 operator why he was calling. “I just killed my dad,” the 17-year-old said in a shaky voice the night of 3 June 2019. There was some confusion on the other end of the line. “You said you just killed your dad?” the operator asked. When Anthony replied affirmatively, she continued: “So, is he still alive?”Burt Templet, Anthony’s father, was not. His son shot him dead that night. Anthony Templet has never denied that fact. “I grabbed two [guns] in case one didn’t work,” he said during an interrogation, shortly after the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy