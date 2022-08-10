Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
chattanoogacw.com
Federal grant to create electric vehicle 'testbed' in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga will soon be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle “living testbed,” thanks to $9.2 million in federal funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC). The university says the money will...
WDEF
Body Found on Grove Street
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga police say that the body of a woman was found late last night on Grove Street in Chattanooga.According to CPD, the body appears to have been there for a period of there and was unidentifiable. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of her death.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for August 11
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. Officers were notified of a vehicle exiting the Budgetel that had been taken without the permission of the owner. The vehicle had been taken from an address in Chattanooga but the owner had not reported it stolen. The vehicle was located and returned to the owner.
WTVCFOX
16-year-old dies in drive by shooting in Chattanooga Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 16-year-old is dead after a drive by shooting in Chattanooga Friday, police say. Chattanooga police say a vehicle pulled up to the residence and began firing. The victim was a teenage boy, police say. According to CPD, he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together
Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
WDEF
Jeep driver ejected in Brainerd Road crash
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A driver is recovering after being ejected from his jeep this evening in a crash. It happened just before 9 PM near the intersection of Brainerd and Shallowford roads. Police say the Jeep was heading towards Chattanooga on Brainerd Road when it rear-ended another vehicle. The...
chattanoogacw.com
Charter buses of migrants in Chattanooga legally seeking asylum, says city chief of staff
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The city's chief of staff says the charter buses of migrants coming to Chattanooga are legally seeking asylum. The following statement may be attributed to Joda Thongnopnua, chief of staff for the City of Chattanooga:. "We are aware that Chattanooga is apparently a stopping point...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga man, woman shot in bed Thursday morning, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man and woman were shot while they were in bed Thursday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. CPD says the suspect gained entry into their home and shot them in bed. The two drove themselves to a local hospital for treatment and have non-life-threatening injuries,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Man arrested, charged with reckless endangerment after shots fired incident on Treasury Drive
Cleveland, TN – According to the Cleveland Police Department officials, this unfortunate incident occurred right after 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. It happened on Treasury Drive. Cleveland Police Department officers and Bradley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call. The responding officers discovered that the suspect, later identified...
WTVCFOX
No Hamilton County students injured after school bus accident Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We're working to learn more about an accident involving a school bus full of Hamilton County students Thursday afternoon. Hamilton County Schools confirms the accident, but says no one on board the bus was hurt. Another bus was called to take the students to their destination.
WDEF
Suspected Meth Maker wanted in Marion County
JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – The 12th Judicial Drug Task Force is looking for a suspect who failed to show up for court. Rex Allen Pickett faced manufacturing meth charges in the Marion County General Sessions Court. The 46 year old man is from Whitwell. Investigators say he is known...
WTVCFOX
One dead in Monday morning crash in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Chattanooga Police say a crash on Lee Highway has claimed one life. They identified the victim as Alfredo Wilson, age unknown. Sergeant Kyle Moses tells us Wilson was pronounced dead on scene when crews arrived. Right now, there's still no word on what caused the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announces several drug-related arrests
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office stayed busy during the month of July with multiple people arrested on drug-related charges.
WSMV
McMinnville woman killed in car crash
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was killed Saturday after fleeing a traffic stop. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said police spotted 29-year-old Tara Campbell of McMinnville after running a red light at the intersection of US Highway 70 and State Highway 56 in Warren County. McMinnville Police Officer Butler observed Campbell and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
WTVCFOX
One dead after Highway 27 crash Friday afternoon, says THP
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Highway Patrol says one driver has died after an accident on Highway 27 Friday afternoon. A crash report says 79-year-old Phillip Morris was heading south while 28-year-old Tera Denton was heading north. Morris crossed the median and hit Denton. THP says Denton does have...
WTVCFOX
Niece of Cleveland man who brought gun to Walmart says he struggles with mental health
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A typical shopping day at Walmart in Bradley County led to a scary situation Tuesday. According to a Bradley County Sheriff’s Office report, Doyle Herron walked up to a shoppers car window, asked for help. When no one helped him, Herron began shooting into...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDEF
As school begins across the area, say goodbye to the free meal program for all students
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Expect a major change at elementary, middle and high schools in the cafeteria. Every family qualified for the free meal program at schools the last two years because of the pandemic. Not so any more. The Department of Agriculture’s food waivers at schools ended July 1st....
chattanoogacw.com
School board member: Grundy County elementary school didn't need to close this school year
Nearly 100 years of history in Palmer Elementary, a school with 115 students. A walk around the buildings with Grundy County board member Michelle Travis feels tragic, as the history seems to disappear every moment the building isn't in use. Travis points out the unlocked doors, left-on lights and pulled...
Hipster Pastor Accused of Cheating Might Lose His Megachurch
The hipster pastor who admitted to having an “inappropriate relationship” with a church employee earlier this year has hit a roadblock on his journey to redemption: the foreclosure of his Tennessee megachurch, which has been shedding members and staff ever since news of his infidelity broke.The building housing Venue Church in Chattanooga—once one of the fastest-growing churches in the nation—is now set to be auctioned off outside the county courthouse after defaulting on its nearly $2.8 million mortgage.The news has left some former congregants wondering where all of their donations went.“Now with everything that’s come to light, you do wonder...
utc.edu
UTC grad wins ‘Supermarket Stakeout’ on Food Network
It’s all about the smile. Janel Fields, a 2014 graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, won the Aug. 9 episode of “Supermarket Stakeout” on the Food Network. “I think the skills that are going to help me out in this competition are my background in...
Comments / 0