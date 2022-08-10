ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chattanoogacw.com

Federal grant to create electric vehicle 'testbed' in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga will soon be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle “living testbed,” thanks to $9.2 million in federal funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC). The university says the money will...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Body Found on Grove Street

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga police say that the body of a woman was found late last night on Grove Street in Chattanooga.According to CPD, the body appears to have been there for a period of there and was unidentifiable. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of her death.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for August 11

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. Officers were notified of a vehicle exiting the Budgetel that had been taken without the permission of the owner. The vehicle had been taken from an address in Chattanooga but the owner had not reported it stolen. The vehicle was located and returned to the owner.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

16-year-old dies in drive by shooting in Chattanooga Friday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 16-year-old is dead after a drive by shooting in Chattanooga Friday, police say. Chattanooga police say a vehicle pulled up to the residence and began firing. The victim was a teenage boy, police say. According to CPD, he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
Government
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Woodlawn, TN
99.5 WKDQ

Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together

Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
OCOEE, TN
WDEF

Jeep driver ejected in Brainerd Road crash

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A driver is recovering after being ejected from his jeep this evening in a crash. It happened just before 9 PM near the intersection of Brainerd and Shallowford roads. Police say the Jeep was heading towards Chattanooga on Brainerd Road when it rear-ended another vehicle. The...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga man, woman shot in bed Thursday morning, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man and woman were shot while they were in bed Thursday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. CPD says the suspect gained entry into their home and shot them in bed. The two drove themselves to a local hospital for treatment and have non-life-threatening injuries,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Phillips
Chattanooga Daily News

Man arrested, charged with reckless endangerment after shots fired incident on Treasury Drive

Cleveland, TN – According to the Cleveland Police Department officials, this unfortunate incident occurred right after 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. It happened on Treasury Drive. Cleveland Police Department officers and Bradley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call. The responding officers discovered that the suspect, later identified...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Suspected Meth Maker wanted in Marion County

JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – The 12th Judicial Drug Task Force is looking for a suspect who failed to show up for court. Rex Allen Pickett faced manufacturing meth charges in the Marion County General Sessions Court. The 46 year old man is from Whitwell. Investigators say he is known...
WTVCFOX

One dead in Monday morning crash in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Chattanooga Police say a crash on Lee Highway has claimed one life. They identified the victim as Alfredo Wilson, age unknown. Sergeant Kyle Moses tells us Wilson was pronounced dead on scene when crews arrived. Right now, there's still no word on what caused the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tunnels#Market Street#Battle Academy
WSMV

McMinnville woman killed in car crash

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was killed Saturday after fleeing a traffic stop. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said police spotted 29-year-old Tara Campbell of McMinnville after running a red light at the intersection of US Highway 70 and State Highway 56 in Warren County. McMinnville Police Officer Butler observed Campbell and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
MCMINNVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

One dead after Highway 27 crash Friday afternoon, says THP

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Highway Patrol says one driver has died after an accident on Highway 27 Friday afternoon. A crash report says 79-year-old Phillip Morris was heading south while 28-year-old Tera Denton was heading north. Morris crossed the median and hit Denton. THP says Denton does have...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
TheDailyBeast

Hipster Pastor Accused of Cheating Might Lose His Megachurch

The hipster pastor who admitted to having an “inappropriate relationship” with a church employee earlier this year has hit a roadblock on his journey to redemption: the foreclosure of his Tennessee megachurch, which has been shedding members and staff ever since news of his infidelity broke.The building housing Venue Church in Chattanooga—once one of the fastest-growing churches in the nation—is now set to be auctioned off outside the county courthouse after defaulting on its nearly $2.8 million mortgage.The news has left some former congregants wondering where all of their donations went.“Now with everything that’s come to light, you do wonder...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
utc.edu

UTC grad wins ‘Supermarket Stakeout’ on Food Network

It’s all about the smile. Janel Fields, a 2014 graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, won the Aug. 9 episode of “Supermarket Stakeout” on the Food Network. “I think the skills that are going to help me out in this competition are my background in...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy