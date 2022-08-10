ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newstalk KGVO

New Improvements to Missoula’s Caras Park

If you haven’t been to Caras Park in downtown Missoula recently, you’ll find the area greatly changed and improved. We spoke to Linda McCarthy, Executive Director of the Downtown Missoula partnership about the newest improvements to Caras Park. “We are in the process of completing our Phase One...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Hard compliance ordered at Missoula authorized campsite, several left to streets

Seven armed security officers in tactical vests and face coverings canvassed rows of tents and tarp structures at Missoula’s Authorized Tent Camping Site on Wednesday. The masked men — all employees of Rogers International security company contracted by the city of Missoula — checked to see if each site was in compliance with the camp’s rules.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula County, MT
Lifestyle
Missoula, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
County
Missoula County, MT
State
Montana State
City
Missoula, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana

When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Bear enters home in Missoula neighborhood

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula homeowner said when she entered her home in the Rattlesnake and saw a bear in front of her, she immediately walked outside. A cat camera in her living room documented the bear inside from 9:44 p.m. to 10:20 p.m., almost 35 minutes. The bear...
MISSOULA, MT
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Several wildfires sparked near Seeley Lake following storm

MISSOULA, Mont. - Several wildfires have been sparked near Seeley Lake following a storm that brought lighting. Over the last 24 hours, around 200 lightning strikes were recorded over the Missoula area, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) reported. As a result, DNRC firefighters are fighting several...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Montana#Parking Lots#Dos#Bus Service#Montana Fair#Yellow Lines#Russell Elementary School
96.3 The Blaze

Even More Ghost Restaurants are Popping Up In Missoula

I ran across a few of these "Ghost Restaurants" back in July, and it looks like even more have popped up. You should know where your food is actually being made. Basically a "Ghost Restaurant" is when a corporate chain creates a fake eatery and profile on your delivery app (Uber Eats, Doordash etc) and make itself look local. This gives them an edge over the small, local guys, by not only doubling their exposure on the app. It also makes you think "oh hey, there is something new I haven't tried", when in actuality it's just the local Denny's or Applebees.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Help Me Ben: Does the Flathead Compact affect my water rights?

SEELEY LAKE, Mont. – About three weeks ago, I had not one, but four different people reached out to me with questions about the Flathead Compact. If you have no idea what I’m talking about, very simply, the Flathead Compact is a water rights agreement between the State of Montana and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
SEELEY LAKE, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Stevensville splash pad opens, closes

“Trout Spout,” the new splash pad at Lewis & Clark Park in Stevensville, officially opened with a ribbon cutting last Thursday to kick off the 109th Creamery Picnic celebration. Joan Prather, chair of the project for the Stevensville Civic Club, cut the ribbon and unofficially handed over ownership to...
STEVENSVILLE, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NBCMontana

New Veterans health clinic to open in Hamilton

MISSOULA, Mont. — Hamilton is getting a new veterans clinic, according to U.S. Senator Tester. The city's new clinic will be more than 7,000 square feet, offering multiple services from primary care, women's health, to outpatient mental health therapy, laboratory, and telehealth services. Veterans Affairs says that the new...
HAMILTON, MT
Alt 95.7

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,824 Cases, No New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 300,607 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,824 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,099 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,527,257 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 571,664...
MONTANA STATE
Zoo FM 96.9

Maren Morris Speaks Up About Performing in Montana

While this isn't her first performing visit to Montana, Maren Morris is excited about bringing her "Humble Quest" tour to Missoula. Her show at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater kicks off at 7pm on August 20th, 2022. The multiple CMA, CMT, and ACM award winner spoke with Townsquare Media Missoula...
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

Zoo FM 96.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://969zoofm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy