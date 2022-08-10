ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Berger Chevrolet gives back to the community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Berger Chevrolet not only takes pride in their family owned business – but in giving back to the community. Berger has been family owned and operated since 1925 right here in West Michigan. Through their Berger Gives Back campaign, their team gets involved...
100.7 WITL

25 Great Places to Take the Kids Before Summer Ends

Before you know it, the summer will be over and the school year will be here. And for some children, it'll be here sooner rather than later...I mean, have you seen the back-to-school items on store shelves yet? Because I have. Sorry, I know that summer coming to an end...
LANSING, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

SpartanNash revamps Knapp’s Corner D&W

A grocery store at Knapp’s Corner has a fresh coat of paint and more local products. Byron Center-based SpartanNash on Wednesday, Aug. 10, said it reopened the Knapp’s Corner D&W Fresh Market, at 2022 Apple Orchard Ave. NE in Grand Rapids. The remodeled grocery store features an updated color scheme, new store layout and a bigger selection of items made in Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Locally-filmed movie premieres in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly one year after filming in Grand Rapids, "Carrie and Jess Save the Universe" is having its first public screening, complete with a red carpet. The film premiere is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Celebration Cinema GR North. Written and directed by Joshua Courtade,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
lowellsfirstlook.com

Scenes From Lowell: 2022 Kent County Youth Fair Edition

It’s that time of year again. The Kent County Youth Fair has rolled into town and set up at the City of Lowell’s Recreation Park — aka the fairgrounds — for a week of fun. We stopped by yesterday, and there is still time for you to make a visit today or tomorrow. The fair runs through Saturday, August 13, 2022. Animals will begin to be released at 5pm on Saturday, but carnival rides will continue on into the evening.
LOWELL, MI
98.7 WFGR

Beloved Grand Rapids’ Restaurant Returning as Food Truck

An iconic Grand Rapids' diner know for its chili dogs is making a comeback. Owner Jim Koukios shared to Facebook on Friday he'll be reviving the longtime Grand Rapids' Restaurant in the form of a food truck. After 35 years in business at the corner of Leonard and the East...
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Kent County Youth Fair continues through Saturday

LOWELL, Mich. — A yearly occurrence since 1934, the Kent County Youth Fair will continue this week and run through Saturday, Aug. 13. The rides officially opened on Wednesday and the fair is now in full swing! In addition to the rides, Wednesday night will host a small animal auction starting at 6 p.m.
LOWELL, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Fresh Thyme Market reopens

Fresh Thyme Market recently reopened the doors of its Grand Rapids location. The newly remodeled store, at 2470 Burton St. SE, features more than 4,000 new items, including hundreds of new beer, wine and liquor products from Michigan and Grand Rapids vendors. There’s also a new sushi counter with sushi to go, a flower section and self-checkout counters.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Taking A Load Off Kids Shoulders Going Back To School

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Wedgwood Christian Services is committed to providing a wide range of services for kids, adults, and families to help improve their mental, emotional, and behavioral wellbeing. Did you know that August is Wellness month? When we think of wellness we may think of physical exercise or our diet, but it is much more than that. Wellness includes physical, emotional, social, intellectual, occupational, financial, and environmental parts of our lives. All these aspects are interconnected and directly affect one another.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

A great golf course to check out in Kalamazoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems we’ve been celebrating and highlighting green spaces all summer, including many golf courses around West Michigan and our next stop takes us to Kalamazoo! Eastern Hills Golf Course has a 27 hole layout. It’s owned by the city of Kalamazoo and regularly hosts city and county tournaments and today we’re taking you there!
KALAMAZOO, MI
iheart.com

Shops at Centerpoint reportedly sold for $63.5 million

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - The Shops at Centerpoint in Grand Rapids have new owners. MiBiz reports that Stonemar Properties sold the shopping center for for $63.5 million. The selling price was $4.5 million less than what Stonemar paid in 2014. Centerpoint has nearly three dozen businesses, including Chick-fil-A and Dunham's...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

The Most Dangerous Beach On Lake Michigan In 2022

With four deaths already this summer, and nine in the last four years, this may be Lake Michigan's deadliest beach. After Two More Drownings This Week, South Haven Is Becoming A Deadly Spot. Two drownings at South Beach in South Haven on Monday brought the total of deaths on that...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI

