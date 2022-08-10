Read full article on original website
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
Books, Blocks, & Balls: Free community event helping kids get ready for back to school
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Books, Blocks, and Balls is a free community event to help kids get ready to head back to school. There will be giveaways every 30 minutes. Every family that attends will get a goodie bag filled with fun things and a free book. Inside the...
WOOD
Berger Chevrolet gives back to the community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Berger Chevrolet not only takes pride in their family owned business – but in giving back to the community. Berger has been family owned and operated since 1925 right here in West Michigan. Through their Berger Gives Back campaign, their team gets involved...
25 Great Places to Take the Kids Before Summer Ends
Before you know it, the summer will be over and the school year will be here. And for some children, it'll be here sooner rather than later...I mean, have you seen the back-to-school items on store shelves yet? Because I have. Sorry, I know that summer coming to an end...
Red Hot Inn owner to launch food truck
An iconic piece of food history is coming back to Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
SpartanNash revamps Knapp’s Corner D&W
A grocery store at Knapp’s Corner has a fresh coat of paint and more local products. Byron Center-based SpartanNash on Wednesday, Aug. 10, said it reopened the Knapp’s Corner D&W Fresh Market, at 2022 Apple Orchard Ave. NE in Grand Rapids. The remodeled grocery store features an updated color scheme, new store layout and a bigger selection of items made in Michigan.
Locally-filmed movie premieres in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly one year after filming in Grand Rapids, "Carrie and Jess Save the Universe" is having its first public screening, complete with a red carpet. The film premiere is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Celebration Cinema GR North. Written and directed by Joshua Courtade,...
lowellsfirstlook.com
Scenes From Lowell: 2022 Kent County Youth Fair Edition
It’s that time of year again. The Kent County Youth Fair has rolled into town and set up at the City of Lowell’s Recreation Park — aka the fairgrounds — for a week of fun. We stopped by yesterday, and there is still time for you to make a visit today or tomorrow. The fair runs through Saturday, August 13, 2022. Animals will begin to be released at 5pm on Saturday, but carnival rides will continue on into the evening.
Sturgeon spotted swimming along the pier in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A lakeshore woman captured video of something you don't see every day — a sturgeon swimming along the pier in Grand Haven!. Jenna Benson shared the video on Facebook. She was walking on the pier yesterday with a friend when a fisherman called their attention to it.
Annual backpack, school supplies giveaway equips students heading back-to-school
FOX 17 partnered with El Informador to sponsor its 10th Annual Celebration of Education Backpack Giveaway Saturday in Grand Rapids.
Beloved Grand Rapids’ Restaurant Returning as Food Truck
An iconic Grand Rapids' diner know for its chili dogs is making a comeback. Owner Jim Koukios shared to Facebook on Friday he'll be reviving the longtime Grand Rapids' Restaurant in the form of a food truck. After 35 years in business at the corner of Leonard and the East...
Kent County Youth Fair continues through Saturday
LOWELL, Mich. — A yearly occurrence since 1934, the Kent County Youth Fair will continue this week and run through Saturday, Aug. 13. The rides officially opened on Wednesday and the fair is now in full swing! In addition to the rides, Wednesday night will host a small animal auction starting at 6 p.m.
Kalamazoo Is A Great City To Take Your Racoon For A Walk Apparently
I've seen some unusual pets in my life. My brother has ferrets and birds, I've known people who have snakes and spiders, and even one person who kept a few llamas as pets. But a raccoon is one I've never personally seen... until this video went viral in Kalamazoo this week.
Monroe Center Block Party happening Saturday
If you're looking for some fun, head to Monroe Center for a free block party. The party goes from 3PM-9PM
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Ryke’s Bakery, Catering and Cafe food makes ‘mouthwatering memories’
MUSKEGON, MI - Ryke’s Bakery, Catering and Cafe has been a culinary cornerstone in West Michigan since 1937, promoting having “the most delectable baked goods and deliciously inspired cuisine.”. The bakery, which is also known for savory sandwiches and soups, started by selling its famous butter-thin cookies throughout...
Black-owned business showcase returns to Woodland Mall
August is National Black Business Month and Woodland Mall is bringing nearly 20 Black-owned businesses together across the region to showcase their products inside the shopping center.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Fresh Thyme Market reopens
Fresh Thyme Market recently reopened the doors of its Grand Rapids location. The newly remodeled store, at 2470 Burton St. SE, features more than 4,000 new items, including hundreds of new beer, wine and liquor products from Michigan and Grand Rapids vendors. There’s also a new sushi counter with sushi to go, a flower section and self-checkout counters.
WOOD
Taking A Load Off Kids Shoulders Going Back To School
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Wedgwood Christian Services is committed to providing a wide range of services for kids, adults, and families to help improve their mental, emotional, and behavioral wellbeing. Did you know that August is Wellness month? When we think of wellness we may think of physical exercise or our diet, but it is much more than that. Wellness includes physical, emotional, social, intellectual, occupational, financial, and environmental parts of our lives. All these aspects are interconnected and directly affect one another.
WOOD
A great golf course to check out in Kalamazoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems we’ve been celebrating and highlighting green spaces all summer, including many golf courses around West Michigan and our next stop takes us to Kalamazoo! Eastern Hills Golf Course has a 27 hole layout. It’s owned by the city of Kalamazoo and regularly hosts city and county tournaments and today we’re taking you there!
iheart.com
Shops at Centerpoint reportedly sold for $63.5 million
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - The Shops at Centerpoint in Grand Rapids have new owners. MiBiz reports that Stonemar Properties sold the shopping center for for $63.5 million. The selling price was $4.5 million less than what Stonemar paid in 2014. Centerpoint has nearly three dozen businesses, including Chick-fil-A and Dunham's...
The Most Dangerous Beach On Lake Michigan In 2022
With four deaths already this summer, and nine in the last four years, this may be Lake Michigan's deadliest beach. After Two More Drownings This Week, South Haven Is Becoming A Deadly Spot. Two drownings at South Beach in South Haven on Monday brought the total of deaths on that...
