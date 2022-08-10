ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

850wftl.com

Boyfriend of missing woman arrested after her body was found in a landfill

HILLSBORO, Ore– The boyfriend of a 27-year-old woman is facing murder charges after her body was found in a landfill. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says that Kaylee Birdzell was reported missing by her family on Friday. Two days into the investigation of Birdzell’s disappearance, authorities received a...
The Oregonian

More Black men are dying in Portland homicides than anyone else

The new year started out ominously. Less than two hours into 2022, a man and his nephew were gunned down on Northeast 131st Place. At a joint funeral for Andre Foster, 42, and Quayan Foster, 21, Senior Pastor Roy L. Tate of Christ Memorial Church demanded family and friends work to stop the violence that has led to a far disproportionate number of Black men killed in Portland.
kptv.com

Man arrested in connection with January shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested this week in connection with a serious injury shooting that happened in the Montavilla neighborhood in January. The shooting happened on Jan. 31, at about 1:14 a.m., in the 1200 block of Northeast 76th Avenue. A man was found at the scene with serious injuries and taken to an area hospital for treatment. He has since been released from the hospital, but is still recovering from his injuries, according to police.
kptv.com

‘Treat truck’ belonging to Petunia’s Pies & Pastries stolen in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is looking for FOX 12′s Most Wanted who stole a van from a local café. Lisa Clark, the owner of Petunia’s Pies & Pastries, said their “treat truck,” which was used to deliver pies, cookies and other vegan and gluten free pastries, was stolen from a parking lot on Southeast 7th and Southeast Main sometime between 6 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
KXL

Crane Operator Suffers Traumatic Injuries In Accident

PORTLAND, Ore. — A crane operator suffered traumatic injuries in an accident on the OHSU campus on Friday morning. A drill machine on a 100,000lb construction crane tipped over, pinning the worker inside the cab. “We understand the operator of the rug, an employee of Pacific Foundation, sustained injuries...
bestfriends.org

Vancouver area felines hit the jackpot

It’s fair to say that Michelle Reeves is a big fan of felines. Whether they’re fluffy Persians perched on a pillow in front of a roaring fireplace or scruffy, big-cheeked tomcats surveying the neighborhood from their outdoor perches, Michelle is all about them. That’s a good thing, because as the animal care supervisor and member of the cat team at Humane Society for Southwest Washington (HSSW) in Vancouver, Michelle plays a big role in saving the lives of more than 2,000 cats each year. And despite all that success, she is always looking to do even more for the cats in her community.
