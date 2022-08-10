Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily Scarvie
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
kptv.com
Man found in ‘serious condition’ in Vancouver field; suspect in custody
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department took a Vancouver man into custody after another man was sent to the hospital in serious condition Thursday. Vancouver P.D. says officers arrived in the 2700 block of NE Arnold Road just after 4:30 p.m. on reports of an injured man, laying in a field.
51-year-old man identified as body discovered in Kelso
Officials released the identity of the human remains recovered in Kelso, Washington on Saturday, July 30.
Fatal crash in Ridgefield leaves one dead, another injured
One man died in a fatal crash in Ridgefield according to Washington State Patrol.
Suspect flees after random NW Portland attack leaves man injured
A man is recovering from injuries after he said he was randomly attacked by a stranger around 1 p.m. Thursday in northeast Portland.
Crews battle abandoned house fire in SE Portland
A boarded up home went up in flames in Southeast Portland Friday morning, fire officials said.
Non-fatal shooting near MAX station on E Burnside, no suspect found
Portland Police responded to a shooting Thursday afternoon near the MAX light rail station on East Burnside St and Southeast 122nd Avenue.
'Without the camera, we would've never known': Thief steals from woman's NE Portland apartment while she sleeps
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman in Northeast Portland said an intruder walked into her home, stayed for 20 minutes and stole several valuables last weekend — all while she slept in her bedroom. Misha Pierce told KGW she only found out about the intruder by watching back the...
850wftl.com
Boyfriend of missing woman arrested after her body was found in a landfill
HILLSBORO, Ore– The boyfriend of a 27-year-old woman is facing murder charges after her body was found in a landfill. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says that Kaylee Birdzell was reported missing by her family on Friday. Two days into the investigation of Birdzell’s disappearance, authorities received a...
Court documents reveal new details in murder of woman whose body was found in landfill
The body of Kaylee Birdzell, who the Washington County Sheriff's Office says was killed sometime either late July 31 or in the early morning hours of Aug. 1, was recovered days later in a landfill near Corvallis.
More Black men are dying in Portland homicides than anyone else
The new year started out ominously. Less than two hours into 2022, a man and his nephew were gunned down on Northeast 131st Place. At a joint funeral for Andre Foster, 42, and Quayan Foster, 21, Senior Pastor Roy L. Tate of Christ Memorial Church demanded family and friends work to stop the violence that has led to a far disproportionate number of Black men killed in Portland.
Missing woman’s body found in Corvallis landfill; suspect faces murder charge
The body of a missing woman was found in a Corvallis landfill Tuesday morning, according to Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Trauma upon trauma confronts family of Portland man fatally shot by police
Doug Stanton stopped by the funeral home last Sunday to drop off personal mementos to place in the casket of his eldest son, Aaron, who had been shot and killed by Portland police 11 days earlier. Then he swung by his son’s nearby green clapboard house to check on the...
kptv.com
Man arrested in connection with January shooting in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested this week in connection with a serious injury shooting that happened in the Montavilla neighborhood in January. The shooting happened on Jan. 31, at about 1:14 a.m., in the 1200 block of Northeast 76th Avenue. A man was found at the scene with serious injuries and taken to an area hospital for treatment. He has since been released from the hospital, but is still recovering from his injuries, according to police.
kptv.com
‘Treat truck’ belonging to Petunia’s Pies & Pastries stolen in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is looking for FOX 12′s Most Wanted who stole a van from a local café. Lisa Clark, the owner of Petunia’s Pies & Pastries, said their “treat truck,” which was used to deliver pies, cookies and other vegan and gluten free pastries, was stolen from a parking lot on Southeast 7th and Southeast Main sometime between 6 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
KXL
Crane Operator Suffers Traumatic Injuries In Accident
PORTLAND, Ore. — A crane operator suffered traumatic injuries in an accident on the OHSU campus on Friday morning. A drill machine on a 100,000lb construction crane tipped over, pinning the worker inside the cab. “We understand the operator of the rug, an employee of Pacific Foundation, sustained injuries...
bestfriends.org
Vancouver area felines hit the jackpot
It’s fair to say that Michelle Reeves is a big fan of felines. Whether they’re fluffy Persians perched on a pillow in front of a roaring fireplace or scruffy, big-cheeked tomcats surveying the neighborhood from their outdoor perches, Michelle is all about them. That’s a good thing, because as the animal care supervisor and member of the cat team at Humane Society for Southwest Washington (HSSW) in Vancouver, Michelle plays a big role in saving the lives of more than 2,000 cats each year. And despite all that success, she is always looking to do even more for the cats in her community.
100K-pound construction machine topples, trapping operator in Portland
An operator is trapped after a construction crane tipped over with them still inside on Friday, pinning them inside.
They were neighbors, until a move. Then he died at their doorstep.
He lived one block from the couple in Northeast Portland. Then they bought a new house in 2019. On July 10, he died by gunshot on the front steps of their new home, less than four miles west in the King neighborhood. What happened in between is alleged in a...
Neighbors distraught after another shooting in Powellhurst-Gilbert Neighborhood
Neighbors posted on social media saying they heard the shots and saw a man fall and another man run away. They also told KOIN 6 News they're no stranger to gun violence in this area at night.
Authorities seek help solving 2019 ‘suspicious deaths’ in Mount Hood National Forest
Officials are asking for the public's help solving the "suspicious deaths" of a man and woman found in the Mount Hood National Forest on Aug. 12, 2019.
