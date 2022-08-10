Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job Training
Bluegrass, Gospel Singers Darin and Brooke Aldridge to Sing at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 18
Laurie Berkner to Perform at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 27
Lima News
Late Lima doctor’s property donated to Johnny Appleseed park district
LIMA — “‘Fascinating’ is the word I would use to describe him,” Allen County Wildlife Officer Craig Barr said. Barr used that word to describe Dr. Herbert Beil, a man he met approximately 15 years ago when he visited Beil’s Amanda Township property for inspections required for falconers.
hometownstations.com
Mayor Smith believes first meeting on gun violence was a positive first step
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith says that there were great strides made in Tuesday evening's community safety listening sessions concerning the recent shootings in the city. The mayor, Police Chief Angel Cortez, and several other administrators and social service agencies met with individuals and families of those...
Land Bank to demolish downtown property
LIMA — The Land Bank program recently obtained $500,000 in funding from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant. Allen County Auditor Rachel Gilroy and Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan met with the City of Lima’s Design Review Board on Thursday afternoon to further discuss a demolition in downtown Lima.
hometownstations.com
Paulding Co. Sheriff's Office investigate Saturday morning shooting
Media release from Paulding County Sheriff's Office. Emerald Township - Paulding County, Ohio—On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 7:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14238 RD 232, Cecil, Ohio, for a trespassing complaint. After deputies arrived on scene, they learned the trespasser, an adult male, was shot by the property owner.
hometownstations.com
Allen County Land Bank begins addressing dilapidated commercial district buildings
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Land Bank receiving grant dollars from the state to start addressing dilapidated buildings in commercial districts. The land bank is now in possession of the property at 138 East Wayne Street and it is in total disrepair. Because of its location in downtown Lima as a "historic" district, they had to approach the City of Lima's Design Review Board to get permission to tear it down. The board approved the request and the structure will come down.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Ellen E. Coleman, 53, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of theft. Sentence: 180 days jail. 60 days suspended. $150 fine. Mis-Jude Q. Jackson, 23, of Lima, found guilty of criminal trespass. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $150 fine. Paul Lynch, 50, of Lima, pleaded no...
‘Wrong Ottawa’ caller sentenced in Putnam County
OTTAWA — A lack of geography knowledge can hurt you, as an Akron man discovered Thursday in Putnam County Common Pleas Court. During protests in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada’s national capital, an Akron man who said he was upset with mask mandates, thought he was calling in a bomb threat to Canadian authorities. Instead, he reached police in Ottawa, Ohio, approximately 600 miles away from his intended destination.
Daily Standard
Area Pair Caught In 1/6 Probe
CELINA - A Celina couple arrested Thursday on federal charges stemming from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. Shawndale and Don Chilcoat were arrested in Celina by Toledo Police Department officers and face six charges each, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
hometownstations.com
Police want to remind residents about City of Lima's laws regarding pit bulls
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - After a tragic event for a local family, the Lima Police Department is reminding residents of the city's laws regarding pit bulls. The city ordinance states that you must be 18 years of age to have a pit bull and you can only have one dog per residence. When outdoors, the animal must be muzzled and leashed if being walked and in a secure pen if outdoors on your property. You must carry 100 thousand dollars of liability insurance in case the dog attacks a person or domesticated animal. These are a few of the regulations to legally own a pit bull in the City of Lima and local law enforcement says they need to be followed to protect others.
hometownstations.com
Paulding man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club
Paulding man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club. Paulding resident Earl Chapman joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on State Route 637 at State Route 613 in Paulding County on June 25, 2022.
sent-trib.com
Findlay woman indicted for stealing from county agency
A Findlay woman has been indicted for stealing from a Wood County service agency. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 3 indicted Rochelle Patricia McCoy, 46, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and money laundering, three counts tampering with records, and two counts identity fraud, all third-degree felonies. From...
hometownstations.com
OSHP investigating two-vehicle fatal crash on State Route 29 in Mercer County
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Jefferson Township - The Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on August 12, 2022 at approximately 1:41 p.m. in Mercer County, Ohio. The crash occurred on State Route 29 in the area of Milepost 17 in Jefferson Township.
hometownstations.com
2022 Allen County Fair royalty named
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The 172nd Allen County fair will be kicking off in a week, and Thursday night they found out who would be ruling over the nine-day event. At the Allen County Fair Board dinner, Gabi Croft and Jared Shey were selected to be this year’s fair queen and king. Jared’s brother Brady and Cheyanne Peck were named prince and princess.
hometownstations.com
Celina couple arrested on federal charges
CELINA, OH (WLIO) - A Celina couple is in federal custody for taking part in the January 6th incident at the U.S. Capitol in 2021. Don and Shawndale Chilcoat are in the Lucas County Jail on the federal charges of Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Entering and Remaining in the Gallery of Congress; Disorderly Conduct on Capital Grounds; Parade, Demonstrate, or Picket in any of the Capitol Buildings; and Obstruction or Impeding any Official Proceeding.
Defendant in death of Bluffton police officer sentenced in Medina County
MEDINA — One of three men who were inside the vehicle that struck and killed a Bluffton police officer during a high-speed chase earlier this year was sentenced Monday to two years in prison by a Medina County judge. Dante Tate, 19, of Euclid, was sentenced on charges of...
peakofohio.com
Kenton man arrested on felony drug charge
A Kenton man was arrested on a felony drug charge Thursday afternoon just after 3:30. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports they were on patrol in Belle Center when they conducted a random registration check on the vehicle in front of them. The check showed the registered owner of the...
Daily Standard
Fort Recovery man killed in crash
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP-A 61-year-old Fort Recovery man was killed Friday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash on State Route 29 around milepost 17. Cloyd W. Bergman was pronounced dead at the scene after an accident at roughly 1:41 p.m. involving a crash attenuator truck that was part of a safety crew supporting road striping on State Route 29, according to a news release from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
hometownstations.com
Demolition underway of building that housed St. Rita's School of Nursing
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Motorists on Market Street may notice some demolition at Mercy Health St. Rita's as one of their buildings is coming down. The 718 building is coming down floor by floor. The medical center is looking toward the future and costs to maintain the 60-year-old building was increasing. The structure once held the St. Rita's School of Nursing with the last class graduating in 1971. Fifty-five classes went through the program living in the building. Many came back to a reception to see their old school one last time.
hometownstations.com
Narcotics related search warrant in Lima leads to the arrest of two suspects
Media Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: On Wednesday, August 10, 2022 the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, assisted by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Team, served a narcotics related search warrant at 1436 W. High St. Lima, Allen County, Ohio. During the search of the...
WANE-TV
Police arrest 2 people for possessing, trafficking drugs in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Police arrested two people in Mercer County Tuesday for possessing and trafficking drugs. Police stopped Ryan Norris, 39, of Celina, Ohio for a traffic violation and Norris was found to be driving under multiple suspensions. After searching the car, police arrested Norris after finding a bag of suspected methamphetamines, a digital scale and a glass meth pipe.
