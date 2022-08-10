Read full article on original website
wgvunews.org
One Day Ride Across Michiga
It’s the Annual ODRAM, the One Day Ride Across Michigan. We talk about the annual event and fundraising opportunities with Tom Scheidel. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
wgvunews.org
July survey: west and southwest Michigan economy is flattening
By and large, area manufacturers reported in July that they’re holding their own but are turning pessimistic limiting future expansion and hiring. Brian G. Long, director of Supply Management Research in the Seidman College of Business at Grand Valley State University says fundamental economic statistics indicate weakening from June to July.
wgvunews.org
Appeal filed in effort to subpoena Whitmer
A challenge filed with the Michigan Court of Appeals seeks to overturn a decision that Governor Gretchen Whitmer cannot be forced to testify in an abortion rights case. A group of prosecutors said she should have to testify and answer questions about her argument that Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban is not enforceable under the state constitution.
wgvunews.org
Report: Cost to own and operate a vehicle has risen
The average yearly costs to own and operate a new vehicle have gone up, especially it seems in Michigan. That’s according to AAA. Here’s Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group in Michigan. “According to AAA’s 2022 Driving cost report the average yearly cost to own and...
wgvunews.org
Lawyer in Whitmer kidnap trial raises concern about juror
A lawyer has raised concerns about a juror in the second trial of two men charged with planning to kidnap Michigan's governor. The judge is taking steps to keep a public lid on those concerns, ordering attorneys to keep quiet about the issue. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are charged with planning to abduct the Democratic governor to ignite a national revolt in 2020.
