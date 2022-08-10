ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

alabamanews.net

High School Football Previews: Stanhope Elmore & Billingsley

Alabama News Network is getting you ready for the start of football season with our High School Football Previews. Watch this video for previews of Stanhope Elmore and Billingsley. Don’t forget: for high school scores and highlights + college football previews + John Longshore’s analysis, watch Pepsi Laceup, Friday nights...
MILLBROOK, AL
alabamanews.net

High School Football Previews: Prattville & Prattville Christian Academy

Alabama News Network is getting you ready for the start of football season with our High School Football Previews. Watch this video for previews of Prattville and Prattville Christian Academy. Don’t forget: for high school scores and highlights + college football previews + John Longshore’s analysis, watch Pepsi Laceup, Friday...
PRATTVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama defeats China national team to cap foreign tour

Alabama men’s basketball capped its foreign tour Friday by defeating China’s national team, 89-77, in Paris. After outscoring its first two international opponents by a combined 103 points this week, the Tide played a more competitive exhibition game against China, which is FIBA’s No. 29-ranked national team.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Local Dixie Youth baseball team wins World Series

A local Dixie Youth baseball team that we first told you about last week can now call themselves World Series champions. The 2022 Alabama O-Zone state champions traveled to Lumberton, NC to compete in the 2022 Dixie Youth Division 1 O-Zone World Series. The Montgomery-based team made it to the...
LUMBERTON, NC
selmasun.com

Students from Selma receive Alfa Foundation scholarships

Three students hailing from Selma were among others to receive $1,000 in scholarship money through the Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program. These were: Elizabeth Adams, a senior at the University of Alabama studying pre-dental/nutrition; Andrew Morris, a freshman at Auburn University studying architecture; and Sarah Thomas of Selma, a freshman at Auburn University studying agribusiness and economics.
SELMA, AL
Kirk Johnson
wvtm13.com

Northport man injured in accident in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A Northport man was injured in a fatal accident involving a tractor-trailer in Montgomery Thursday. ALEA Troopers said Mikayla Ramsey, 23, of Coker, was driving a Nissan Sentra and Justin McBride, 23, of Northport, was the passenger. Ramsey hit a Freightliner tractor-trailer, driven by John Hill,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Troy Messenger

Monarcas opens in Brundidge Wednesday

A collective hurrah will be heard through the City of Brundidge on Wednesday. The long-anticipated opening of Monarcas Mexican Restaurant to the public is at 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, on South Main Street in downtown Brundidge. Martin Esquivel, owner, said his hope is that the extended Brundidge community will...
BRUNDIDGE, AL
WSFA

Local mayors to discuss Civil Rights Trail revitalization, preservation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four Alabama mayors will be meeting in the capital city Saturday to discuss revitalization and preservation efforts for the Civil Rights Trail. Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Selma Mayor James Perkins, Marion Mayor Dexter Hinton and White Hall Mayor Delmartre Bethel will be working with the Conservation Fund ahead of the 60th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery march in 2025.
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Selma City Schools launches 40-day initiative to regain 400 lost students

The Selma City Schools system is promoting a 40-day initiative to communicate with parents and the community how the system is improving education to bring more students back to the district. One major goal of the initiative is to increase enrollment that has dropped by almost 400 students since before...
SELMA, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
AUBURN, AL
wvtm13.com

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office dismisses rumors of health concerns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has released new photos of her after dismissing rumors that Ivey was having health issues. The four photos show the 77-year-old Ivey with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at the airport in Montgomery on Friday. This content is imported from...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama Republican Party passes resolution in favor of closed primaries

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Republican Party gathered for their bi-annual summer meeting in downtown Montgomery Saturday. At the meeting, the party’s executive committee overwhelmingly passed a resolution in support of party registration and closed primary elections. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Alabama is one...
ALABAMA STATE
tallasseetribune.com

County schools face bus driver shortage

As the new school year approaches, a statewide bus driver shortage is gripping school systems, including Tallapoosa County Schools. The Tallapoosa County Schools Board of Education discussed the issue during a regularly called meeting on Monday, August 8, with board members voting to hire several new drivers this week. However,...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
luvernejournal.com

Crenshaw County Public Fishing Lake closing for two years

Crenshaw County Public Fishing Lake, one of Alabama’s first state public fishing lakes, soon will be closing for two years to receive renovations and will be restocked with various sport fish species. Lee Simmons, City of Luverne Parks and Recreation Director, said the lake is an asset to the...
LUVERNE, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Elmore County Board of Education Holds Special Called Meeting Thursday

The Elmore County Board of Education held a special called meeting on August 11, 2022. The Superintendent and five of seven board members were present, with Joey Holley and Leisa Finley being absent. Attendance was small with only a couple of community members present. The meeting was streamed live on Facebook for those who wanted to watch but the video was only available for live viewing.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Pay It Forward: Cheryl Graham of Montgomery

In April of 2018, Cheryl Graham, a former nurse and case manager, decided to start an organization called Amazing Grace Health Ministries, Inc. after seeing a need for senior care. She helps senior citizens by giving out groceries, taking them to the doctor, and helping them with prescriptions. “You know,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Mason-Boyd Antiques and Flea Market business opens

Mason Henry Boyd-Coakley, the seven-year-old grandson of Virginia Louise Mason, cut the ribbon for the grand opening of the Mason-Boyd Antique and Flea Market store. The antique store is between Evelyn Smart's shop and the Union Springs Police Station. Ms. Virginia Louise Mason, the owner, grew up from birth until...
UNION SPRINGS, AL

