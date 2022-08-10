Read full article on original website
Related
Gas Prices Could Soon Dip Below $3 in These States — Is Yours One?
As summer winds down, gas prices are slowly starting to fall despite an economy in turmoil. See: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time JobFind: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
torquenews.com
Kia and Hyundai Plan To Build New EV Manufacturing Plant In Georgia
Are Kia and Hyundai planning to build a new electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Georgia in order to qualify for the new U.S. federal electric vehicle incentives? That is the question that popped into my mind after the recent news about the U.S. Senate’s passing of the Inflation Reduction Act.
torquenews.com
Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming
What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
torquenews.com
Tesla Has Stopped Taking New Orders For The Model 3 Long Range
In an update to the company's online configurator, Tesla has stopped taking new orders for the Model 3 Long Range. Now if you go to Tesla's website to order this Model 3 variant, it simply reads "available in 2023." In the past 2 years, Tesla has instituted several price hikes...
torquenews.com
Owners Disappointed With 2022 Toyota Tundra Towing Hitch. No Room for Safety Chains?
Why are some owners of the 2022 Toyota Tundra who tow trailers unhappy with the factory tow hitch? Safety afterthought?. The new 2022 Toyota Tundra proved to skeptical owners that a non v8 full sized pickup can do just as good and even better than a conventional v8. Even so, the hybrid drivetrain remains one of the best combinations for towing to date because of the electric torque that the EV motor provides. Altogether, a lot of new owners of the 2022 Tundra are much more contempt with their truck than those who still drive the previous generation around.
JOBS・
torquenews.com
Here Are More Reasons Why People Are Choosing Other SUVs Over 2023 Toyota Sequoia
After our recent article on why prospect owners of the 2023 Toyota Sequoia turned away from it, more owners came up and shared their reason. Maybe things to look out for?. The new 2023 Toyota Sequoia is by far one of the most important vehicles to come out this year. Mainly because of its sheer size and anticipation. The hype around this beefy SUV is unmatched by any other SUV that is set to come out this year. Starting in the fall months, you will start to see these mammoth sized vehicles roaming our streets and I think that even though the Toyota Land Cruiser is no longer with the U.S market, the new 2023 Toyota Sequoia will fill that spot in nicely.
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Says 2022 Subaru Forester Is The Best New SUV Under $30K
The 2022 Subaru Forester is now ranked the best small SUV you can buy under $30,000 by Consumer Reports. Check out why the refreshed Forester scores best in its category. What is the best small SUV under $30,000 you can buy this year? According to Consumer Reports (by subscription) recent tests and surveys, the 2022 Subaru Forester is ranked number one overall for its fuel mileage and top safety scores and costs less than the average new car today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
torquenews.com
2023 Subaru Ascent Gets A Significant Price Increase And A New Trim Level
Subaru announced the newly-refreshed 2023 Subaru Ascent pricing and a new Ascent Onyx Edition Limited trim level. U.S. customers' latest pricing, changes, upgrades, and new features are here. Subaru of America announced pricing on the new 2023 Subaru Ascent 3-Row family hauler. The 2023 Ascent gets plenty of new upgrades,...
torquenews.com
Subaru’s Razor Thin New Car Inventory And The 2023 Model Outlook
If you shop for a 2022 Subaru Forester, Outback, or Crosstrek, you won't find the new all-wheel-drive vehicle on retailers' lots this summer. See what's next for new car shoppers and the 2023 model outlook. If you are shopping for a 2022 Subaru Forester, Outback, or Crosstrek, you know there...
torquenews.com
Toyota Tacoma Common Problems to Watch Out For Explained by This Toyota Expert
Do you own a Toyota Tacoma anywhere from 2005 to 2015 or are considering buying one used? Here are some common problems found within this year spread of Tacoma trucks that you will want to know about to avoid future repairs and/or avoid buying a lemon. 2008 Toyota Tacoma Show...
torquenews.com
Most Common Source of Axle Noise on Ford Trucks
Here’s are two useful videos about the most common source of axle noise on Fords trucks that will demonstrate how to recognize a problem is beginning and what needs to be done before catastrophic damage happens. What’s that Strange Whining Noise That's Not Your Mother-in-Law?. One of the...
Comments / 0