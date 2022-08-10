Read full article on original website
Authorities knock down grass fire along greenway in Ashland
Ashland, Ore. — Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District and Jackson County Fire District #5 knocked down a grass fire along the greenway just north of Ashland at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Saturday. Firefighters are currently mopping up. It was caught at half an acre and burned through grass...
Rural Metro Fire responds to small fire, finds burned-out vehicle
Grants Pass, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire and Oregon Department of Forestry responded to a fire that was originally believed to be on Orofino Mine Road off Winona Road. It was reported from residents on nearby Jump Off Joe Creek Road a remote BLM area. But, after nearly two...
Klamath River family loses home, livestock, family dog to McKinney Fire
SISKIYOU, Calif. — 60,392 acres have burned, 132 structures , including 87 homes have been lost, and four people have died as a result of the McKinney Fire, which is now 90% contained. This week, residents were allowed to return to their properties and see what was left after...
FIRST ALERT FIRE: New incident erupted near McKinney fire now fully contained
SISKIYOU COUNTY — Updated Aug 12 at 11:30 am: According to the Klamath National Forest Service, the George fire is now 100% contained and there is no more forward progression. The agency also said that the fire is currently 14 acres. Updated Aug 11 at 8:20 pm: The Siskiyou...
One dead following two vehicle crash in Williams
Williams, Ore. — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 238 near milepost 4 in Josephine County on Wednesday. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded on August 10 at approximately 2:45 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed that a Toyota Camry, operated by 34-year-old Braden Hales of Williams, pulled out onto Highway 238 from Jaynes Drive and into the path of a northbound Ford F250 pickup, operated by 56-year-old Ed DeVos of Williams.
Major road near McKinney fire reopens to piloted traffic, residents can access properties
SISKIYOU COUNTY — State Route 96 reopened at 10:00 am on August 11 to piloted traffic from Beaver Creek to Kohl Creek. Travelers using this road should expect delays of at least 30 minutes. Residents that live along State Route 96 will be allowed to visit their property on...
10,000 unlicensed cannabis plants seized and destroyed in Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS — On August 11, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE), Josephine County Code Enforcement and Douglas County Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) executed a search warrant on Surrey Drive in Josephine County regarding an unlicensed cannabis grow site. Law...
Detour set up on Williams Highway following car crash
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Williams Highway is closed following a motor vehicle accident at milepost 4.17. Law enforcement is currently doing a reconstruction of the incident. Oregon Department of Transportation noted that a detour is set using New Hope Road and Jaynes Drive. Residents can expect delays through the early...
Law enforcement raids two unlicensed cannabis grows in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY — On Aug 11, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, raided two unlicensed cannabis operations in Jackson County. The investigation was the result of evidence...
Suspect attempts to steal car with infant still inside in Shady Cove
Shady Cove, Ore. — A suspect is in the Jackson County Jail after attempting to steal a car with an infant inside at the Shady Cove Chevron gas station yesterday morning, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. JCSO deputies responded to the attempted carjacking and kidnapping at the...
Law enforcement busts illegal cannabis grow that stole 25 thousand gallons water per day
MEDFORD — After nine months of investigating an unlicensed cannabis operation in Medford, the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives conducted a search and seizure on August 10 near the 9000 block of Hillcrest Road. The property contained approximately 16,827 illegal cannabis plants in 87 hoop style greenhouses, taking...
Road Trippin': Southern Oregon Wilderness Adventures
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — Southern Oregon Wilderness Adventures (SOWA) in Shady Cove is the one-stop shop to explore nature's beauty and promises a thrilling ‘adrenaline-fueled time’. The family-owned business is located in the heart of town on Highway 62, between Medford and Crater Lake. “We got so...
Government agencies respond to concerns about bacterial increase in rivers
JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. — Before going into your favorite local swim holes it is imperative that you check to see if it is safe to enter. One of the best ways of checking if it is safe is by going on swim guide, which is updated regularly.
