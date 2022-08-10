ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KTVL

Authorities knock down grass fire along greenway in Ashland

Ashland, Ore. — Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District and Jackson County Fire District #5 knocked down a grass fire along the greenway just north of Ashland at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Saturday. Firefighters are currently mopping up. It was caught at half an acre and burned through grass...
ASHLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Siskiyou County, CA
City
Klamath, CA
KTVL

One dead following two vehicle crash in Williams

Williams, Ore. — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 238 near milepost 4 in Josephine County on Wednesday. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded on August 10 at approximately 2:45 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed that a Toyota Camry, operated by 34-year-old Braden Hales of Williams, pulled out onto Highway 238 from Jaynes Drive and into the path of a northbound Ford F250 pickup, operated by 56-year-old Ed DeVos of Williams.
WILLIAMS, OR
KTVL

10,000 unlicensed cannabis plants seized and destroyed in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS — On August 11, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE), Josephine County Code Enforcement and Douglas County Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) executed a search warrant on Surrey Drive in Josephine County regarding an unlicensed cannabis grow site. Law...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Detour set up on Williams Highway following car crash

JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Williams Highway is closed following a motor vehicle accident at milepost 4.17. Law enforcement is currently doing a reconstruction of the incident. Oregon Department of Transportation noted that a detour is set using New Hope Road and Jaynes Drive. Residents can expect delays through the early...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#Containment#Crews
KTVL

Law enforcement raids two unlicensed cannabis grows in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY — On Aug 11, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, raided two unlicensed cannabis operations in Jackson County. The investigation was the result of evidence...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Suspect attempts to steal car with infant still inside in Shady Cove

Shady Cove, Ore. — A suspect is in the Jackson County Jail after attempting to steal a car with an infant inside at the Shady Cove Chevron gas station yesterday morning, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. JCSO deputies responded to the attempted carjacking and kidnapping at the...
SHADY COVE, OR
KTVL

Road Trippin': Southern Oregon Wilderness Adventures

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — Southern Oregon Wilderness Adventures (SOWA) in Shady Cove is the one-stop shop to explore nature's beauty and promises a thrilling ‘adrenaline-fueled time’. The family-owned business is located in the heart of town on Highway 62, between Medford and Crater Lake. “We got so...
SHADY COVE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook

Comments / 0

Community Policy