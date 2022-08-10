Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
One dead, another critical after wrong-way near Tooele
One person is dead, and another is in critical condition, after a wrong-way crash early Saturday morning.
KUTV
One trapped, critically injured after FedEx driver collides with parked cars in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — At least one person was critically injured after a FedEx driver collided with parked cars and then struck two other pedestrians in Salt Lake City. Officials were waved down by a community member near the area of 450 South 400 West approximately around 3:30 p.m. on Friday when the incident occurred.
ksl.com
A man is in critical condition after being hit by a pickup truck, police say
SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a pickup truck Saturday near 325 West and 3400 South, police say. Eastbound 3300 South from Interstate 15 to 300 West has only one lane open during the investigation of the crash, police say.
3 injured after FedEx truck hits pedestrians, parked cars in downtown SLC
Three people were injured in a crash involving several vehicles in downtown Salt Lake City Friday afternoon.
Utah construction worker falls off six-story scaffolding
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A construction worker was critically injured Tuesday after falling from a six-story scaffolding in Millcreek, according to Unified Police. At approximately 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, a 23-year-old man fell from a construction site’s six-story scaffolding onto a roof at St. Mark’s Hospital, police say. Those at the scene of the incident were […]
ksl.com
Good Samaritan tries to chase hit-and-run suspect in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY — A witness is recounting trying to follow a hit-and-run driver after the driver killed an 11-year- old boy in West Valley City and took off. West Valley police arrested a man Friday in connection with the incident. Police said the truck, which they described as...
kjzz.com
Police arrest suspect in hit-and-run that left 11-year-old dead
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left an 11-year-old boy dead late Aug. 10. The crash happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the area of 4200 South and 4000 West, where the boy and his mother were walking. Authorities said a vehicle drove off the road and onto the sidewalk, where it hit the child. The driver reportedly did not stop.
kslnewsradio.com
Child dies after hit and run in West Valley
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City Police have released a description of a car possibly involved in a fatal hit and run last night. Police think an 11-year-old boy was hit by a silver or gray colored pickup truck. Police think it could be a Toyota Tacoma or something similar. This car should have front-end damage.
POLICE: Man missing in Mt. Olympus Trailhead for over a day
MOUNT OLYMPUS TRAILHEAD, Utah (ABC4) – A man has reportedly been missing in the area of the Mount Olympus Trailhead for over 24 hours. Unified Police Department Millcreek Precinct (UPDMP) says that Stanton John Porter, 43, is 5’9″ and weighs 180 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. If you have any information on Porter’s […]
ksl.com
Police identify man killed in shooting at Draper apartment complex Thursday
DRAPER — Police identified the man who was killed in a shooting early Thursday in Draper, as 33-year-old Remey Rowland of Salt Lake City. The shooting happened outside the Heritage Apartments at 11715 S. State just after 1 a.m., according to Draper Police Lt. Pat Evans. Rowland was deceased...
Park City police ask for community help locating theft suspects
PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Park City Police Department (PCPD) is on the hunt for three theft suspects. According to the agency, the three suspects, a man and two women toured the rec center in Park City to see if they wanted to become members on July 29. Though the trio left without memberships, […]
kjzz.com
Missing endangered 18-month-old son believed to be traveling with SSL homicide suspect
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Police are looking for an 18-month-old boy who they say is in danger and is thought to be traveling with his father, who is believed to be involved with a May homicide in South Salt Lake. Stafon Dshawn Coleman Jr. is about 18...
UTA train derails after hitting van in South Salt Lake
A Utah Transit Authority train derailed Friday after colliding with a van on a South Salt Lake street.
ksl.com
Police arrest man accused of hitting, killing 11-year-old boy walking with his mother
WEST VALLEY CITY — With the help of watchful residents, police have arrested a man who they say left the scene after hitting and killing an 11-year-old boy with his pickup truck on Wednesday. About 11:40 p.m., a woman and her son were walking together along 4000 West near...
KSLTV
UPDATE: Police looking for gray or silver vehicle that hit and killed 11-year-old in WVC
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An 11-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday evening at 11:40 p.m. According to Roxanne Vainuku with West Valley City Police Department, a woman and her 11-year-old son were coming back from an event and took the bus. On their way from...
ksl.com
'I don't want to die': Salt Lake police release footage of arrest that led to woman's death
SALT LAKE CITY — Newly-released body camera footage from an officer-involved death in January shows a woman screaming she's afraid she will die minutes before she struggles with Salt Lake police officers and becomes unresponsive as they hold her down on her stomach. The incident began about 3 a.m....
KUTV
Boy dies after hit-and-run on West Valley sidewalk; police say driver didn't stop
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A child died after being hit by a vehicle that drove onto a sidewalk in West Valley City late Wednesday night, authorities said. Police are searching for the suspect vehicle. According to initial information provided by Sgt. John Pittman with the West Valley...
ksl.com
Man with 63 prior arrests charged in shooting outside West Valley fast-food restaurant
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man shot by West Valley police Sunday after police say he shot another person has been moved from a hospital to the Salt Lake County Jail. Mitchell Vann Halsey, 39, was booked on Wednesday, and on Thursday formally charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; shooting a gun resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; and being a restricted person in possession of a gun, a third-degree felony.
KSLTV
Car catches fire in Davis County following mechanical malfunction
SUNSET, Utah — Traffic on Interstate 15 was temporarily disrupted Thursday afternoon after a car caught fire in Davis County. The incident happened at mile post 337, which is about 1800 North in Sunset, Thursday afternoon. Sgt. Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the car had a...
ksl.com
Police locate Kearns man sought in Amber Alert, police shooting and chases
AMERICAN FORK — Police located and arrested a Kearns man Thursday who had been shot at by law enforcement officers Tuesday following a kidnapping that prompted an Amber Alert. The incident occurred about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday at Walmart, 949 W. Grasslands Drive, in American Fork. Danny Earl Sihalath, 29,...
