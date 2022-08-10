ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyer County, TN

Man wanted in Malden on several charges in connection with shooting

MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is wanted on several charges in connection with a shooting in Malden. According to the Malden Department of Public Safety, Aaron D. Cooper is wanted for several charges including armed criminal action and first-degree assault. Police say the allegations stem from an incident on...
MALDEN, MO
Tenn. man facing charges in Cape Girardeau shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man is accused of shooting at a Kennett man in downtown Cape Girardeau around 2 a.m. John Edward Jackson, Jr., of Memphis, Tenn., was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Watermelon Festival returns for another year

HORNERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - Hornersville started its annual Watermelon Festival years ago but stopped hosting it in the 1990′s. Over the past two years, the city and community have been working tirelessly to bring the Watermelon Festival back in all its glory. “I think people were reminiscing about the...
HORNERSVILLE, MO
Community members gather to build downtown area

LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Leachville hosted a downtown clean-up day. Volunteers turned out to help not only clean up downtown but re-model one of the buildings. The old movie store has been a staple of the downtown area and was constructed in 1907. Leachville Beatification is working on remodeling the building and hopefully bringing in a restaurant.
LEACHVILLE, AR
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Osceola

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Osceola started last season 6-1. But the Seminoles dropped 3 in a row to end the campaign, including a first round loss in the state playoffs. Jamie Carter’s crew are motivated to return to the top of the 3A-3 and more.
OSCEOLA, AR

