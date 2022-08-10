LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Leachville hosted a downtown clean-up day. Volunteers turned out to help not only clean up downtown but re-model one of the buildings. The old movie store has been a staple of the downtown area and was constructed in 1907. Leachville Beatification is working on remodeling the building and hopefully bringing in a restaurant.

LEACHVILLE, AR ・ 8 HOURS AGO