SkySports

Prix Jacques le Marois: Inspiral back to brilliant best in Deauville Group One as Frankie Dettori breaks race record

Inspiral bounced back to her brilliant best to land the Prix Jacques le Marois on Sunday and give Frankie Dettori a record seventh victory in the Deauville Group One. John and Thady Gosden's former champion two-year-old filly has given her supporters a rollercoaster ride this year, making them wait for her return when she flew home to win the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, before being turned over at odds of 1/7 in the Falmouth at Newmarket.
Frankie Dettori
SkySports

Juddmonte International: Native Trail like a 'rhinoceros' in York build-up as Charlie Appleby prepares to take on Baaeed

Charlie Appleby is confident Native Trail is firing on all cylinders ahead of his tilt at the Juddmonte International at York on Wednesday. Touched off by stablemate Coroebus when a hot favourite for the 2000 Guineas in May, the imposing colt bagged a Classic win of his own when going one better in the Irish Guineas three weeks later.
SkySports

Monday Tips

Ancestral Land can conquer Windsor when he lines up in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes. Clive Cox's youngster was a beaten favourite over course and distance on debut, but did himself no favours when hanging into the centre of the track from the intersection and also showing signs of greenness in the closing stages.
Melbourne
Sky Sport
SkySports

LIVE STREAM: Oval Invincibles host Southern Brave in The Hundred

Watch a free live stream of the game between Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave above. The Hundred is back, with all 60 games to be shown live on Sky Sports. Every women's fixture and selected men's matches will be shown for free on skysports.com, the Sky Sports App and the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.
SkySports

Rugby Championship

Rugby Championship: New Zealand bounce back to beat Springboks and ease pressure on coach Ian Foster. New Zealand eased the pressure on coach Ian Foster with a stunning 35-23 victory over South Africa in their Rugby Championship clash at fortress Ellis Park on Saturday. Ardie Savea was inspirational as the...
