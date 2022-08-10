Read full article on original website
Queensland Darts Masters: Michael van Gerwen proves too good for Gerwyn Price in Saturday's final
Michael van Gerwen proved too good for Gerwyn Price as he claimed his 17th World Series title with a thrilling 8-5 victory to seal the Queensland Darts Masters on Saturday. The Dutchman fought back from 4-1 down in the final as Price looked to avenge his defeat to Van Gerwen at the World Matchplay in Blackpool last month.
Prix Jacques le Marois: Inspiral back to brilliant best in Deauville Group One as Frankie Dettori breaks race record
Inspiral bounced back to her brilliant best to land the Prix Jacques le Marois on Sunday and give Frankie Dettori a record seventh victory in the Deauville Group One. John and Thady Gosden's former champion two-year-old filly has given her supporters a rollercoaster ride this year, making them wait for her return when she flew home to win the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, before being turned over at odds of 1/7 in the Falmouth at Newmarket.
Fitzdares Royal Whip Stakes: One-time Epsom Derby favourite Luxembourg returns at The Curragh
Luxembourg, winter favourite for the Derby, makes his return to action in the Fitzdares Royal Whip Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday. Unbeaten at two, he signed off as a juvenile with a comfortable success in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster, a race that has a rich history of producing Derby winners.
Yorkshire Oaks: Andre Fabre's Raclette joins Alpinista, Lilac Road and Magical Lagoon in Group One field
Andre Fabre's Raclette has been added to the Darley Yorkshire Oaks field to take on Sir Mark Prescott's Alpinista on Thursday. The Juddmonte-owned filly has won her last two outings, most recently at Group Two level, and is the sole French runner among 12 possibles in the Knavesmire feature. Alpinista...
Juddmonte International: Native Trail like a 'rhinoceros' in York build-up as Charlie Appleby prepares to take on Baaeed
Charlie Appleby is confident Native Trail is firing on all cylinders ahead of his tilt at the Juddmonte International at York on Wednesday. Touched off by stablemate Coroebus when a hot favourite for the 2000 Guineas in May, the imposing colt bagged a Classic win of his own when going one better in the Irish Guineas three weeks later.
National Bank Open: Coco Gauff defeats Aryna Sabalenka to win longest match of her career
A day after ousting Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff needed three hours and 11 minutes to edge Aryna Sabalenka as top seed Iga Swiatek exited Toronto with a shock defeat to Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia. Gauff needed a third-set tie-break before defeating No 6 seed Sabalenka 7-5 4-6 7-6...
The Hundred: Southern Brave beat Oval Invincibles to earn revenge win in repeat of 2021 final
Southern Brave gained revenge over Oval Invincibles with a 12-run win in a repeat of last year's women's final of The Hundred... Smriti Mandhana starred with the bat, the India opener striking 10 boundaries in an enterprising 46 off 25 balls as the Brave posted 153-8 after being put into bat first at The Kia Oval.
Great St Wilfrid Handicap: Connor Beasley bags another Ripon feature for Waggott on Intrinsic Bond
Connor Beasley landed his third victory in the £100,000 Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon as he partnered Intrinsic Bond for his old family friend Tracy Waggott. If a jockey is to earn himself a reputation as something of a specialist in a particular race, it may as well be one worth £100,000.
Monday Tips
Ancestral Land can conquer Windsor when he lines up in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes. Clive Cox's youngster was a beaten favourite over course and distance on debut, but did himself no favours when hanging into the centre of the track from the intersection and also showing signs of greenness in the closing stages.
The Hundred: Daniel Bell-Drummond shines on debut as London Spirit beat Southern Brave
Daniel Bell-Drummond’s 46 from 33 balls on debut for London Spirit and some impressive bowling helped the visitors to a nine-run victory over Southern Brave at the Ageas Bowl…. Story of the game. Bell-Drummond had clocked 46 to help Spirit to 147 from their 100 balls before Hampshire's Liam...
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Wide-open Great St Wilfrid the headline act on Ripon's feature day
2.50 Ripon - Justanotherbottle looks to defend Wilfrid crown. The obvious place to start is last year's winner Justanotherbottle, who bids for an 11th career victory for the Kevin Ryan team - namesake Kevin Stott in the saddle with the veteran drawn nicely in stall 10. Blackrod is the likely...
Fernando Alonso: Why Lewis Hamilton sees his former team-mate as his toughest Formula 1 rival
Hamilton and Alonso have enjoyed glittering careers with a combined nine titles and 135 wins from 650 starts, while their journeys also intertwined during an infamously combative year as McLaren team-mates in 2007. Though that rivalry got so intense that Alonso would leave the team after one season, their respect...
Nick Kyrgios: Wimbledon finalist's winning run ends in National Bank Open quarter-finals
Nick Kyrgios' nine-match winning streak ended in the National Bank Open quarter-finals on Friday when eighth-seeded Pole Hubert Hurkacz blasted his way to a 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 victory. Enjoying a superb run of form, the loss was Kyrgios' first since falling to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.
The Hundred: Ellyse Perry fires fifty as Birmingham Phoenix beat Welsh Fire in their opening game
Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry fired a 26-ball fifty on her Hundred debut as Birmingham Phoenix beat Welsh Fire by 19 runs in their opening game of the tournament in Cardiff. Story of the match. Perry's starring innings of 58 from 31 balls - containing 10 boundaries - helped Phoenix recover...
Dan Evans beaten by Pablo Carreno Busta in National Bank Open semi-finals; Simona Halep reaches Canadian Open final
Dan Evans' impressive run at the National Bank Open has been halted by Pablo Carreno Busta, who defeated the Briton in three sets in Montreal. The world No 39 became the first player at the tournament to take a set off the Spaniard, racing out to a 3-0 lead in the second set which he eventually won after having to save match point.
ISPS Handa World Invitational: Ewan Ferguson and Maja Stark claim tournament titles on final day
Scotland's Ewen Ferguson claimed his second DP World Tour title of the season with a wire-to-wire win in the ISPS Handa World Invitational. Ferguson, who began the week with a course-record 61 at Galgorm Castle and was never headed, carded a closing 69 to finish 12 under, three shots clear of close friend Connor Syme and Borja Virto.
GOLF・
LIVE STREAM: Oval Invincibles host Southern Brave in The Hundred
Watch a free live stream of the game between Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave above. The Hundred is back, with all 60 games to be shown live on Sky Sports. Every women's fixture and selected men's matches will be shown for free on skysports.com, the Sky Sports App and the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.
Allianz Premier 15s: DMP Durham Sharks remain in competition after sourcing funding
It had been feared the side would have to withdraw from the elite competition due to a lack of financial support. The outfit's crowdfunding page had set a target of £50,000 and the current total is just over £26,000. After a combination of crowdfunding, sponsorship and public support,...
Rugby Championship
Rugby Championship: New Zealand bounce back to beat Springboks and ease pressure on coach Ian Foster. New Zealand eased the pressure on coach Ian Foster with a stunning 35-23 victory over South Africa in their Rugby Championship clash at fortress Ellis Park on Saturday. Ardie Savea was inspirational as the...
Marc Guehi exclusive interview: Crystal Palace defender on Chelsea 'hurt', Premier League adaptation and England
Growing up in the south London borough of Lewisham, football was just a hobby for Marc Guehi. Something to enjoy on the weekends, not anything he envisaged making a career from. At home, education and faith came first. That was the message from Guehi's parents, who brought him to London...
