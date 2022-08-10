Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To MarylandTravel MavenChestertown, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Related
severnaparkvoice.com
Preparing The Next Generation Of Sailors
One of the bylaws of the Magothy River Sailing Association (MRSA) directs us to “participate in the training of juniors … in the skills of sailing and seamanship.” We have done this for 22 years through our junior training program, and we’re pleased to say that we are back after a two-year COVID hiatus.
severnaparkvoice.com
Heroes Of Severna Park Group Plans To Add Vietnam Veterans Memorial
Two years ago, the Gold Star Memorial adjacent to the B&A Trail was dedicated to Severna Park soldiers who lost their lives while on active duty in Afghanistan or Iraq. This year, the Heroes of Severna Park organization hopes to add a memorial for the three Severna Park soldiers who died during the Vietnam War.
severnaparkvoice.com
Anglers Lure Big Fish, Bigger Prizes
Hitting the beach, relaxing in a sand chair and listening to waves gently crash is a popular summer activity in our area, but for a special group of big fish anglers, their preferred view is from on the water, on the waves, often many miles away from the shore. From...
Support Pours In For Family Of Maryland Youth Football Coach Whose Teen Son Was Shot In Head
An athletic community is rallying together to bring support to the family of one of their coaches after his son fights for his life after being shot in the head in Annapolis, according to a GoFundMe. Marcus Grant is an assistant coach of the South River Youth Athletics (SYRA) football...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOP
Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis
It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
baltimorepositive.com
DAY 1: Conrad’s Seafood Market and Red Brick Station
The first day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland was a busy local Towson and White Marsh day. Dr. Steve Elliott from Elliott Chiropractic and Gregg Landry of Towson Transfer have been friends with Nestor for three decades and shared the local business and community love to kick off 31 crab cakes and 31 breweries in 31 days to celebrate 31 years on Baltimore airwaves and to promote local business and Restaurant Week all over the state from September 16th through 25th.
Wbaltv.com
Sykesville sixth-grader's cookies win national contest
SYKESVILLE, Md. — A Carroll County sixth-grader will be featured in next year's Farmer's Almanac after he won a baking contest. Cameron Livesay, 11, of Sykesville, makes a cookie that won the Farmer's Almanac 2022 Honey Recipe Contest and will be featured in the 2023 edition of the almanac.
wypr.org
"The Great Patapsco Flood of 1868"
On July 24, 1868, a massive storm caused terrible flooding along the Patapsco River Valley, including the mill town of Ellicott City. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
RELATED PEOPLE
severnaparkvoice.com
Volunteer Of The Month: Student Finds Missing Person
It won’t show up on a resume or a list of accomplishments, but one teen’s act of kindness made a difference for a peer in distress. Arnold resident Ethan Teague was recognized during the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s awards banquet in June for his help locating a missing young man. Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad and District 5 Councilwoman Amanda Fiedler made the presentation during the banquet, which was held at Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover.
macaronikid.com
👩🏫 Back To School Guide for Northern Anne Arundel County 2022
One of the major reasons we exist at Macaroni KID Pasadena-Severna Park-Glen Burnie is to make life easier for parents. We know you parents work hard, play hard, and constantly juggle work and family life. With this mind, we have created a back to school guide for the communities in...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Video of the Week: History of Edmondson Village Shopping Center
As more Americans were able to afford cars in the 1940s, developers Joseph and Jacob Meyerhoff set out to create a shopping center that people could drive to. Built in 1947, the Edmondson Village Shopping Center was inspired by the architecture of Colonial Williamsburg. In this video, Baltimore Heritage executive...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Choral group for older adults is seeking singers 55 and older in the Baltimore and Columbia areas; no past experience required
Annapolis-based nonprofit Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the country’s largest choral organization for adults 55 and older, is looking for new singers to join their Baltimore and Columbia groups. The organization, founded in 2007 by Jeanne Kelly during a study on how singing can benefit the mental and physical...
IN THIS ARTICLE
severnaparkvoice.com
Dancer Earns Trainee Spot With Orlando Ballet
Summer is in full swing with days at the shore and languid evening sunsets, but for young dancers, this season is filled with chasing dreams, long hours in the studio and dedication to their art. Sofia Volkov, a 17-year-old native of Severna Park, began her dance training at age 4 and has spent the summer chasing her dream.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Weekend Events: Harry Potter Concert, Haitian Caribbean Festival, Baltimore Beat Celebration, and more
With only a couple more weeks of summer vacation left, the kids will be back to school before you know it. This weekend presents a plethora of opportunities to learn something new with fun, family-friendly, educational experiences — from a skateboarding workshop to a lesson about frogs. There are...
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
Halloween in August? Spirit Halloween already opening stores in Maryland
There are four locations open right now including one in Bel Air in Harford County. At least 19 stores will open in the state before Halloween.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pasadenavoice.com
Time Travel To Fun: The Maryland Renaissance Festival Returns
The Maryland Renaissance Festival, a tradition for the entire family, begins its 46th season August 27 and runs Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day Monday through October 23 for nine weekends of thrills, feasting, handmade crafts, entertainment and merriment in Crownsville. The 27-acre Village of Revel Grove comes to life each...
northernvirginiamag.com
This Ashburn Native Became the First Chinese American to be Crowned Miss Virginia
If Virginia is the state that can do it all, from picturesque mountains to bright cities to sandy beaches, then it’s only fitting that Miss Virginia does it all, too, — and Victoria Chuah fits the bill. The 2022 Miss Virginia winner from Ashburn, who formerly held the title of Miss Arlington, is a contestant-of-all-trades, with a diverse range of passions and talents that set her apart from the crowd and propelled her to success in pageantry.
Where's Marty? Checking in with The Charmery as the ice cream shop celebrates 9 years in business
Hi Everyone! T.G.I.F.!It is no tougher than this: happiness through ice cream.On Friday morning we visited the store with that slogan posted on their website: The Charmery. Nine years ago this weekend, The Charmery opened with the hope of every new small local business: to survive. They have more than survived, much more! The dream of Dave and Laura Alima has more than 80 full- and part-time employees. They have locations at Union Collective, Hampden, Towson, Federal Hill, Columbia, and are soon opening a spot in the D.C. market. Nine years, and what a road traveled.They also give back...
Wbaltv.com
Man charged in fatal boating hit-and-run on Magothy River in July
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Police arrested a man Friday in connection with afatal boating hit-and-run last month. Video above: Family devastated after fatal boating hit-and-run (July) Maryland Natural Resources Police said officers arrested Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, on negligent manslaughter by vessel and criminally...
Comments / 0