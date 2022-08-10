Read full article on original website
Related
wmagazine.com
Bones & All: Everything We Know About Timothée Chalamet’s Cannibal Flick
Director Luca Guadagnino’s new film Bones and All reunites him with his Call Me By Your Name muse. Timothée Chalamet. Though, this time around it’s a completely different type love story. This film is also an adaptation of Camille DeAngelis’s novel of the same name that follows two teens in love, though they just happen to be cannibals. Chalamet’s romantic interest is played by Taylor Russell, and in the teaser trailer released on August 10, they project passion and have incredible hair. Their love story is intercut with some haunting roadside horror, so this film really has something for everyone.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
wmagazine.com
Jacob Elordi Only Had A Few Hundred In The Bank Before 'Euphoria'
Euphoria star Jacob Elordi admitted to GQ that before he booked the role of Nate Jacobs he was couch surfing, storing all his stuff in his car, and watching the small savings in his bank account rapidly deplete. In 2017, the Australian-born Elordi had just wrapped filming Netflix’s teen sensation The Kissing Booth and moved to Los Angeles. He slept in a friend’s living room in the San Fernando Valley and sometimes in his Mitsubishi.
wmagazine.com
Gwyneth Paltrow & Apple Martin Twin During a Lavish NYC Trip
On Wednesday, Gwyneth Paltrow posted on her Instagram stories that she was enjoying a 48-hour vacay in New York City with her daughter, Apple Martin, and the pics of their adventures are already living up to your Goopiest expectations. The mother-daughter duo is enjoying facials, a little shopping, some vegan Chinese food, dinner at Via Carota, and dessert at The Grill. Paltrow did note that it is a sweltering 102 degrees in her hometown right now, but she and Apple were smiling through it.
RELATED PEOPLE
wmagazine.com
Madonna & Beyoncé’s Quiet Friendship: An Exhaustive History
Beyoncé opted out of her traditional surprise drop for Renaissance, but she still had one major bombshell for fans: last week, she unveiled a special remix of “Break My Soul” featuring interpolations of Madonna’s legendary “Vogue.” While Beyoncé sings on the track’s opening, “I, mother of my house, vow, to keep my f–ing mouth to myself,” we all know by now that’s something Madonna could never promise. The Queen of Pop doesn’t hold tongue and fake affection, and she certainly doesn’t trust her legacy to just anyone. Allowing another singer to reinterpret one of her definitive songs is a major sign of respect.
wmagazine.com
Did Beyoncé Just Tease All Her Renaissance Visual Album Looks?
Beyoncé still hasn’t dropped a music video for “Break My Soul,” but there’s a chance it might be coming soon. Soon after her latest album Renaissance came out in July, Bey’s team explained she wanted fans to soak in the record sonically before she released any visuals. On Friday, an official teaser for the “I’m That Girl” video hit the Internet. Although we’ve already seen some of the looks and locations in the artwork that accompanied the album packaging, look closely at the 38-second mark, and there’s a split-second montage of loads of new looks. It’s all very Everything Everywhere All at Once, but it also suggests that an entire visual album is on the way. We love “I’m That Girl,” and all, but those few seconds contain just too damn much eleganza for one song, even by Beyoncé’s standards.
wmagazine.com
Kylie Jenner Got A Rare $100k Birkin For Her Birthday
Kris Jenner gifted her daughter Kylie Jenner a rare Hermès Birkin bag for her 25th birthday that is reportedly selling for around $100,000. The family is celebrating the beauty brand founder’s quarter century at a tropical location with all the gals, including Kylie’s best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, and her daughter Stormi Webster. The festivities have been going on for several days, and Kylie has been sharing clips of her fun with her over 45 million followers on TikTok.
wmagazine.com
Florence Pugh Quashes Those Olivia Wilde Feud Rumors With an Instagram Post
Olivia Wilde’s new film Don’t Worry Darling will be premiering at the Venice Film Festival next month and its star, Florence Pugh, has finally acknowledged the movie’s existence on social media. Certain corners of social media and the gossip-sphere have imagined some sort of elaborate feud Pugh was in with the Booksmart director when press for the new film began to circulate with no input from its lead. Well, co-lead; Pugh stars opposite Harry Styles, Wilde’s boyfriend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wmagazine.com
Chanté Adams Won’t Be Slowing Down Anytime Soon
When Chanté Adams received an audition for the new series A League of Their Own, she was hesitant to take it. She had watched the original 1992 film of the same name, which featured only one Black actress on screen for fewer than thirty seconds. “We see this Black woman catch a foul ball and throw it to Geena Davis’s character, giving her the, You’re doing the damn thing nod,” Adams says. But when she read the script for the series, which releases on Amazon Prime today, she realized this would be no pedestrian remake—but rather, a way to dive into the stories the original film didn’t explore. Instead, the series, co-created by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson, would feature the queer and Black history happening at the time the film was set. “As an actor, these are the kind of roles I want—the really juicy and complex and complicated roles,” says the 27-year-old actress.
wmagazine.com
Nicola Peltz Has Addressed Those Feud Rumors With Victoria Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding back in April of this year made a big splash in the world of influential nuptials and celebrity sightings. Beckham’s parents David and Victoria Beckham were there for the festivities, of course, but since the ceremony, rumors have circulated that the relationship between the groom’s parents and his new bride had soured. It was originally reported by The Daily Mail that the rift between Peltz and her mother-in-law had begun because their social media repartee was “rather frosty.”
Comments / 0