Beyoncé still hasn’t dropped a music video for “Break My Soul,” but there’s a chance it might be coming soon. Soon after her latest album Renaissance came out in July, Bey’s team explained she wanted fans to soak in the record sonically before she released any visuals. On Friday, an official teaser for the “I’m That Girl” video hit the Internet. Although we’ve already seen some of the looks and locations in the artwork that accompanied the album packaging, look closely at the 38-second mark, and there’s a split-second montage of loads of new looks. It’s all very Everything Everywhere All at Once, but it also suggests that an entire visual album is on the way. We love “I’m That Girl,” and all, but those few seconds contain just too damn much eleganza for one song, even by Beyoncé’s standards.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO