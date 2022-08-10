Read full article on original website
Russell Westbrook's cryptic social media activity fuels Lakers exit rumors
Last Saturday, an account called Russell Westbrook Stan tweeted Westbrook’s stats with the Lakers in his last 10 games last season with this caption: “Brodie was getting into a rhythm dealing with all the injuries and lineup changes while not being used right and they want to trade him?” Westbrook liked the tweet and fans haven’t stopped talking about it.
Crazy Stat About Russell Westbrook
According to StatMuse, Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has more triple-doubles than six different NBA franchises combined.
On This Day In NBA History: August 11 - Damian Lillard Scores 61 Points
On this day in 2020, six-time All-Star guard Damian Lillard scored 61 points against the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Bubble, helping the Portland Trail Blazers claim a 134-131 victory.
The 6th Overall Pick In The 2019 NBA Draft Is Still A Free Agent
Jarrett Culver still remains a free agent on August 13. The former 6th overall pick has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies. This past season, he was on the Grizzlies and they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Golden State Warriors.
Austin Reaves reflects on Lakers-Clippers rivalry: 'Everyone gets amped up'
The Lakers have won 17 NBA championships, while the Clippers have won none. But the rivalry between these two teams has been one-sided, favoring the Clippers in recent years. The Clippers are 32-7 against the Lakers over the last 10 seasons, including seven straight wins in the last two years.
Los Angeles Lakers Ten Best Shoes of NBA Season
The 2021-22 NBA season was a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers. Injuries and lack of cohesion doomed the team's playoff chances by late winter. Next season cannot get here soon enough for the Lakers faithful. Because whenever a team has LeBron James and a healthy Anthony Davis, then they are automatically contenders.
Klay Thompson’s hilarious reaction to getting hypnotized
Stephen Curry isn’t the only one in the Bay Area who can make NBA stars go “night night.” Just ask Golden State Warriors teammate and fellow four-time champion Klay Thompson. Thompson’s epic offseason continued this week when he was hypnotized by magician Johnny Wu at an event at Dodgers Stadium. Or was he? Thompson insisted […] The post Klay Thompson’s hilarious reaction to getting hypnotized appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Re-Draft 2016: Where Does Mavs' Dorian Finney-Smith Go?
Dorian Finney-Smith was signed by the Dallas Mavericks after going undrafted after the 2016 NBA Draft.
