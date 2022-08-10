Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily Scarvie
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
Things 2 Do: August 12-14
Get ready for a spicy weekend! The 5th annual Portland Hot Sauce Expo is outside OMSI Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You'll find more than 40 hot sauces from around the world, plus free samples. Don't miss the Stage of Doom where you can watch things like the Guinness Book of World Records Reaper Pepper Eating Contest, the Booze and Infuse Cocktail Competition, and the Spicy Pizza of Doom Competition. There's also wrestling, food vendors, craft beer, and cocktails. General admission is $10.
hereisoregon.com
Open garden tours, walks and workshops to add to your summer calendar
Events are free unless noted. Please email calendar submissions at least two weeks in advance to events@oregonian.com. Art in the Garden: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through Sept. 3. Local artists will showcase handcrafted pieces throughout the 80-acre botanical garden. Free with garden admission ($12 per adult); The Oregon Garden, 879 W. Main St., Silverton; oregongarden.org.
Canby ready for a 'Big Weekend'
Street dance kicks off the action, then cars, food, beverages and fun get rolling during Saturday"Dance, dance, dance the night away." Well, maybe Van Halen didn't write the definitive street dance song, but the sentiment is very much 'right on' as this year's Canby's Big Night Out Street Dance gets ready to drop on Aug. 26. This year's event, located between Northwest Second Avenue and North Grant Street in downtown Canby, brings back live music via Return Flight (6 to 8 p.m.) and Kurt Van Meter (8 to 11 p.m.), local food and beverage vendors, free children's fun with the...
Nordic Northwest to host first-ever Viking Beer Festival
Check out the Aug. 20 festival for beer tastings, Viking reenactments, music, food and more. Costumes are encouraged.Nordic Northwest will host its first-ever Viking Beer Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Fogelbo, a historic site just outside Beaverton. From 3 to 10 p.m., the new festival for the cultural nonprofit will offer beer tastings alongside Viking reenactments — including combat — as well as live music, games, Nordic food, a Viking ship and more. "My goal is to reinvent what a beer fest is," said event manager Shawn MacArthur. "With this unique festival, we're pairing Viking reenactors with music, performances,...
KATU.com
Oregon City Festival of the Arts
Looking to experience the arts this weekend? Visit the Oregon City Festival of the Arts this Sat and Sun, Aug 13 and 14 from 10am to 5pm daily. Admission is free!. For more information click here. This segment was sponsored by Travel Oregon City.
everout.com
This Week In Portland Food News: Mexican Seafood, Ice Cream for Dogs, and the Return of Abyssinian Kitchen
In this week's edition of Portland food news, chef Adán Fausto debuts a summery seafood pop-up in the Güero parking lot, and local favorite Abyssinian Kitchen makes a triumphant return. Plus, Salt & Straw introduces a new ice cream treat for your beloved pup. Read on for all of that and more updates. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
Thousands take to streets for Portland’s 26th Bridge Pedal & Stride
This weekend marks the 26th anniversary of the Providence Bridge Pedal & Stride.
Gresham's last movie rental shop to close
After 37 years, Gresham's Just In Video is losing its lease; holding a major liquidation saleJustin Venetucci's eyes light up when he talks about movies. He loves all sorts of flicks, from action to comedy to romance. He could spend hours recounting his favorite films from seven decades of watching. As a seven year old he would make his way to the local theater to catch a double feature for only 35 cents. Naturally, when a brand-new technology debuted, the video home systems, an idea sparked for a business venture. "I've always been a big movie fan,...
bestfriends.org
Vancouver area felines hit the jackpot
It’s fair to say that Michelle Reeves is a big fan of felines. Whether they’re fluffy Persians perched on a pillow in front of a roaring fireplace or scruffy, big-cheeked tomcats surveying the neighborhood from their outdoor perches, Michelle is all about them. That’s a good thing, because as the animal care supervisor and member of the cat team at Humane Society for Southwest Washington (HSSW) in Vancouver, Michelle plays a big role in saving the lives of more than 2,000 cats each year. And despite all that success, she is always looking to do even more for the cats in her community.
How a Portland ‘lesbian bar for everyone’ closed after one day
The queue spanned the block when Portland’s first self-identified lesbian bar in over a decade opened its doors July 1. Named for a radical 20th-century feminist and physician who called the city home, Doc Marie’s promised to be “for everyone.”. It closed the next day. Two managers...
kptv.com
50% off cat and kitten adoptions at Portland shelter this weekend
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Humane Society will be offering a 50% discount on adoption fees for cats and kittens this Saturday and Sunday at their Portland campus, OHS announced Friday. The Portland shelter has more than 150 cats currently, and they need room for more. “Our kennels are full...
Lee Farms Sunflower Festival opens Aug. 19
The festival will feature more than 30 varieties of sunflowers, a painted lady butterfly release is planned as well.Tualatin's Lee Farms will host its annual Sunflower Festival from Aug. 19 through Sept. 4. The event, which began in 2019, will feature more than 30 varieties of sunflowers as well as a scenic hayride and sunflower maze. "Our hayride actually takes you from kind of our main farm area out to the maze … just kind of this big loop around the farm," said Teagan Lee Milera, who is a sixth-generation Lee family farmer. The sunflower maze, which encompasses about 3...
Shop second-hand at Portland’s top 10 vintage shops
As the Portlandia song goes: “The Dream of the ‘90s is Alive in Portland,” and that dream wouldn’t be possible without Portland’s plethora of vintage clothing stores.
montavilla.net
Mia and More Opening on SE 82nd
Later this year, the restaurant will relocate from its original Beaverton shop to 326 SE 82nd Avenue. The store’s menu features fresh-pressed sugarcane juice, milk tea, fruit smoothies, and Vietnamese street food. Located in the Annex building near SE Stark Street, the retail space previously housed Las Tres Flores and All-Ways Warm fireplace store. Remodeling crews are now waiting on permit approvals before they begin transforming the space.
yamhilladvocate.com
Newberg City Council Funds Construction of Homeless Camp Next to School
This article pertains to plans by Newberg City Council, Providence Hospital and various other nonprofit groups to construct a tiny home village called “Peace Trail Village” on NE Bell Road, next to Veritas School, a private classical Christian school in Newberg, Oregon. This tiny home village is, per the grant funding request documentation, specifically for homeless people suffering from mental health and drug addiction problems. The site of the tiny home village is on land owned by North Valley Friends Church. I believe all residents of Newberg should read this article, because if this tiny home village is created it will drastically change Newberg forever and for always. It will not remain the same kind of town and community it has historically been and residents need to consider if they want Newberg to change so drastically.
KXL
Endless Homelessness in Portland
Homelessness, with no end in sight in Portland. Despite city cleanups, the tent cities keep cropping back up. Lobo is packing up his belongings. He’s stuffing socks and a sleeping mat into his backpack. He’s been experiencing homelessness for 31 years. “I’m getting ready to leave because we’re...
Atlas Obscura
There Maybe Could Possibly Be a Treasure Buried Under Portland, Oregon
The archives of the Oregon Historical Society Research Library in Portland house many treasures—but only one honest-to-goodness treasure map. “It is an odd thing,” says research services manager Scott Daniels of manuscript number 2039, a scrap of creased and stained tracing cloth kept in the library’s climate-controlled vault. Unfolded, the document is 6 inches tall and 18 inches wide, covered from edge to edge on one side with long strings of blunt capital letters written in blue pencil, and a crude map sketched in blue and yellow. On the far left, there’s a port with a building topped by a tall spire on its shore. And on the right, there is a barn and two slashes that seem to be gravestones. In black ink, someone has written “MONEY”—highlighting two separate caches of $3,000 each. In February 1862, when the map seems to indicate the treasure was buried, $6,000 would have been a fortune, several years wages for the average worker.
The Ultimate Oregon Bucket List: Natural Wonders Edition
Oregon has so many things to see and do. How do you pick the best options?. We’re here to help with the Ultimate Oregon Bucket List: Natural Wonders Edition. Basically, the places you really need to see around the state. You won’t find anything human-made here. You also won’t find (too many) recommendations for how to experience these places. That’s really up to you.
Local woman builds new apartment building for parents, longtime friends
If you've been in inner Southeast Portland lately, you may have noticed a 34,000-square-foot building that was recently finished.
Oregon City Santa marries on Christmas tree farm in Molalla
Newly christened Mrs. Claus, who also works as a nurse, celebrates with Oak Grove reception.Oregon City Santa and Mrs. Claus' wedding showed how far Santa, also known as Keith McDonley, has bounced back after a bout of COVID that included 62 days in the hospital. Oregon City Santa and Mrs. Claus married on Christmas tree farm in Molalla, and their Christmas-themed reception dinner took place at Gray Gables Estate in Oak Grove on Aug. 8. Their event served as the anniversary celebration of McDonley's "Christmas miracle last August," when he came out of a coma. McDonley, known as Milwaukie...
