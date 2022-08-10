Read full article on original website
Related
u92radio.com
MASTRIANO CAMPAIGN TO VISIT INDIANA COUNTY TOMORROW
Pennsylvania’s race for governor comes to Indiana County tomorrow when Republican nominee Doug Mastriano’s bus tour visits the Jimmy Stewart Airport. Mastriano, a state senator from the 33rd District, represents Adams County and portions of Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties. His western PA campaign swing includes stops today in Ford City in Armstrong County and in Slickville in Westmoreland County. He was in Beaver County yesterday.
u92radio.com
MARION CENTER SCHEDULES COMPREHENSIVE PLAN MEETING
The Marion Center School District has scheduled a public meeting to review its proposed Comprehensive Plan, which will cover 2022 to 2025. The meeting will be held next Wednesday, the 17th, from 2 to 7 PM in the WA McCreery School cafeteria, and dinner will be served. The district invites...
u92radio.com
NEW CORAL-GRACETON POST OFFICE TO OPEN LATER THIS MONTH
The finish line is in sight for the new post office in Coral to open later this month but it has taken a while for the postal service to return to the area. The community of Coral has been without a post office since 2016 when it was destroyed in an arson fire. Since then, Coral residents have been going to Homer City to collect their mail. In January of 2020, it was announced at a public meeting that a new post office was coming to town and would be set up on property owned by the Coral-Graceton Fire Department. The modular building was delivered in April of this year, but it has taken at least four months to get the building set up and ready to open.
u92radio.com
EVERGREEN AFTER-SCHOOL CLUB TO RESUME OPERATIONS
Thanks to some state grant money, the Evergreen After School Club will continue this school year and add more districts to the program. ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 announced that the program will resume in Homer-Center, United and Penns Manor School Districts this year. And starting this year, the program will be offered by Indiana Area and Leechburg School Districts. The resumption of services comes as the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant has provided the funding to start the program back up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
u92radio.com
INDIANA COUNTY PREPS FOR WEEKEND OF FESTIVALS
Indiana County will be busy with a pair of festivals this weekend. The first will be on Saturday as the Blairsville Diamond hosts the 10th annual Knotweed Festival, celebrating the Japanese knotweed which can be found along the Conemaugh River in Indiana County. Festivities kick-off at 10 a.m. with a...
u92radio.com
BLACK BULL STEAKHOUSE TO CLOSE PERMANENTLY
A popular Armstrong County eatery is closing its doors. In a Facebook post, officials with the Black Bull Steakhouse & Saloon in Dayton announced the restaurant’s closing yesterday, citing on-going water issues, cost of repairs and demands from the Department of State as the reasons for the shutdown. The water issues began in late July, according to the Facebook timeline, and it caused the restaurant to close three times since then.
u92radio.com
IUP TO RECEIVE $40,000 TO COMBAT UNDERAGE, DANGEROUS DRINKING HABITS
Indiana University of Pennsylvania has announced they will receive a $40,000 grant to help with reducing underage drinking and dangerous drinking habits on campus. The grant from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will fund the program for this school year and next, and will fund programs that will focus on reducing underage and dangerous drinking and increase retention of minority students while welcoming all students to take part in grant project-related events. The $40,000 will be used to pay for speakers and presenters to promote an alcohol-free message and fund student peer mentors that will be trained in motivational interviewing, brief screening and intervention with the goal of developing alcohol-free Friday events. Funding will also be used to present at a national student affairs administration in higher education conference that’s intended to gather information on best practices from peer institutions.
u92radio.com
BRUSH FIRE NO. 37 REPORTED ON FRIDAY
Indiana County first responders stayed busy on Friday as a number of incidents were reported to Indiana County 911. The 37th brush fire of the year was reported last evening around 8:48 p.m., and it sent Coal Run/McIntyre Fire Department to McGee Road in Young Township. Details on what caused the fire and potential damage have not been released yet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
u92radio.com
TROOPERS LOOKING TO IDENTIFY TWO PEOPLE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEFT AT WHITE TOWNSHIP WALMART
State police in Indiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying those responsible for an incident of theft that happened at the White Township Walmart on July 24th. Troopers say an unknown man and woman walked out of the store around 3:41 p.m. with various items totaling $343.84 without paying for them. Both individuals are white, and the man was seen wearing a black t-shirt with a black baseball cap, while the woman had brown hair and was wearing a pink sundress.
u92radio.com
CHARLIE MANZI WINS PONY HOME RUN DERBY CROWN, HOLLIDAYSBURG MOVES ON TO LLWS
Prior to the Pony League World Series starting this weekend in Washington, PA, one player from Indiana County made headlines during the skills competition. Charlie Manzi fended off 19 participants to take home the Home Run Derby title. Manzi placed in the top four in the first round and broke away from the pack to win the title. In addition to the solo crown, Manzi and teammate Brock Bryson won the team title for Johnstown.
u92radio.com
LAURA HUNTER (SHEAFFER) SMITH CAUGHERTY, 99
Laura Hunter (Sheaffer) Smith Caugherty, 99 of St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana, PA, formerly of Blairsville, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. The daughter of the late Luther Sheaffer and Laura (Wiley) Sheaffer, she was born on August 20, 1922 in Blairsville, PA. She was a graduate...
u92radio.com
MAN PLEADS GUILTY IN WESTERN PA DRUG RING
United States Attorneys announced that a former Johnstown man entered guilty pleas in federal court to a lesser offense connected with a drug distribution ring that was located in Western Pennsylvania. 41-year-old Anthony Andrews was one of 31 people indicted in August of 2021 for distributing over a kilo of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
u92radio.com
INDIANA OPENS GOLF SEASON WITH BIG WIN
The high school sports seasons are underway, with Indiana knocking off Greensburg Salem yesterday by 27 strokes in a non-section match at the Hannastown Golf Course. Junior Trevor Todd led the way with a two-over par 37, including a 50-foot birdie putt on number three. Fellow junior Harrison Martineau was a stroke back at 38. Adam Cowburn shot 45 and Caden Force and first-year player Ash Lockard each shot 49.
u92radio.com
PANTHERS ATHLETICS NAMES 2022 HALL OF FAMERS
The University of Pittsburgh yesterday announced 12 new inductees into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame, and two of them are members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Former Panthers linebacker Rickey Jackson and offensive lineman Russ Grimm will join men’s basketball greats Jerome Lane and Larry Harris, wrestlers Pat Santoro and Rande Stottlemyer, women’s basketball player Debbie Lewis, women’s track & field’s Keisha Demas, swimmer Angela Lopez, volleyball’s Ann Marie Lucanie, gymnastics’ Donna DeMarino Sanft, and men’s track & field distance runner Jerry Richey.
Comments / 0