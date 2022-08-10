Read full article on original website
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Things To Do In The Charlotte Area This Weekend
Here are some things to do in the Charlotte area this weekend.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Alley Hoops Jam’s Social Meetup at the Yards (at Victoria Yards)
Free basketball clinic for kids from 2 to 3 p.m. We make every effort to make sure that everything on Charlotte on the Cheap is 100% accurate. However, sometimes things change without notice, and we are not always notified. It's also possible that we can make a mistake. Please verify...
Weekender: 21 fun things to do in Charlotte this weekend including a skating pop-up and drag brunches
Proudly presented by The Circle K Monster Truck Bash on August 20 at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Expect metal-mashing with 2,000-horsepower monster trucks. Kids get in for just $11. FRIDAY, AUGUST 12 86. Mostly Sunny. 6% chance of rain. “10 Years, Still Here” – Celebrating a Decade of Dogs at Lucky Dog […] The post Weekender: 21 fun things to do in Charlotte this weekend including a skating pop-up and drag brunches appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Second Saturday Festival hopes to be 'perfect'
The first Second Saturday Festival is set for Saturday, and organizer Susan Rash with All-American Sound, Stage and Lights was pleased to see the weather should cooperate for the inaugural event. “We hope the people of Statesville will come out and support this new festival,” she said. “It’ll be fun...
lincolntimesnews.com
An Apple Pageant like no other: A new Apple Queen is crowned and for the first time in the history of the pageant, two contestants tie for second runner up.
LINCOLNTON – It was a Lincoln County Apple Queen Scholarship Pageant that went down in history. More than $18,000 in scholarships was awarded and there was a tie for second runner up. This has never happened in the history of the pageant, according to Director Erica Miller. The new...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Free tickets to Best of Charlotte Bridal Show Sep 18
Tickets are $5, but if you use the promo code charlotteonthecheap tickets are free. This event features unique wedding and event vendors, interactive experiences, food and drinks. On-site permanent jewelry pop up with The Spark Collection CLT. Free samples. Enter to win free Italian ice at your wedding from Jeremiah’s...
secretcharlotte.co
A Guide To Our Favorite Apple Orchards 2 Hours Or Less From Charlotte
This month marks the beginning of apple picking season and we couldn’t be more excited. We’ve rounded up a list of 7 apple orchards that are opening this month and even better, they’re all 2 hours or less from Charlotte. 1. The Orchard at Altapass. One of...
High-tech eFoil boards trending on Lake Norman
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A new water sport is taking over Lake Norman and is stunning lake-goers with its hoverboard-like technique. High-flying, high-tech eFoil boards are carving things up from typical water sports like wake boarding and wake surfing because they don't require a boat or water scooter to be pulled.
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best macaroni and cheese in each state, including the dish served at this North Carolina eatery.
WBTV
Charlotte woman celebrates 98th birthday at long-time home on Beatties Ford
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For one Charlotte great, great grandmother turning 98 years old, Wednesday was all about her. But in those 98 years living in Beatties Ford, the things she’s seen could fill a book. Mrs. Louise Jones Williams has seen it all from the good to the...
secretcharlotte.co
Charlotte International Art Festival Returns In September With Amazing, New Installations
Get ready to experience works of art that extend beyond the beliefs of your imagination, as Uptown and Ballantyne completely transform in September for Charlotte International Arts Festival. This multi-week festival, brought to us by Blumenthal Arts, is a multimedia art festival that will transform Charlotte into a hub of creativity from September 16th to October 2nd. And we’ve got all the details.
WYFF4.com
Greenville-born woman turns 105 with North Carolina family dance party
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — She may be 105 years old, but Gussie Taylor Dennis can still kick up her heels. Dennis celebrated her birthday on Aug. 10 surrounded by family, food and a dance party. Born in South Carolina, Dennis now lives in Huntersville, North Carolina. She says she grew...
Channel 9 celebrates Steve Udelson’s 25th anniversary in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — It was 1997 when a new face joined the Channel 9 team -- Steve Udelson had spent 15 years at five news stations, but his journey brought him to WSOC-TV in Charlotte. Now, 25 years later, our chief meteorologist continues to give his all to keep our...
Living Kitchen: A Great Vegan Spot in Charlotte
If you're looking for a great vegan spot in Charlotte, Living Kitchen is the place to be! This restaurant is all about healthy, delicious, and sustainable food, and they have an impressive menu of plant-based dishes that are sure to please vegans and non-vegans alike. Trust us, you won't be disappointed. Let's explore more about them below:
kiss951.com
6 Closed Carowinds Rides We Wish Still Existed
Carowinds has experienced much growth in the past 10-15 years. Cedar Point’s acquisition of the park has brought some fantastic new rollercoasters to the park that draw visitors from across the country. We’ve also seen the expansion of the Carolina Harbor Waterpark and the addition of the County Fair rides. While no one can discount the new thrills I can’t help but be nostalgic for the park I grew up visiting. And there will always be a part of me that misses some of the closed classic Carowinds rides. And the North and South Carolina actually park announced this week that they are closing 4 additional rides most likely to make room for new attractions. That announcement prompted me to compile this list.
Businesses pushed out of Plaza Midwood and NoDa find new life on Monroe Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising rents and properties changing hands are forcing local businesses out of the buildings. Take a stroll down the main strip of Plaza Midwood and you'll see a lot of character -- no store looks the same. Each spot is full of charm. People told WCNC Charlotte the neighborhood is full of life, flavor and authenticity. On one corner is Soul Gastrolounge.
WBTV
5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Furniture prices aren’t always easy on your wallet but used items could help you save a coin or two. Here are the five best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte. At these stores you can either shop for unique goods or sell your own furniture. If...
spectrumlocalnews.com
From cotton to rum, Mount Holly mill set for 2024 revival
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — The oldest remaining cotton mill in Gaston County is getting a new lease on life and returning to its production roots. The Mount Holly Cotton Mill, just a short distance from downtown Mount Holly, will soon be the new home of Muddy River Distillery. The...
country1037fm.com
The 15 Best Charlotte North Carolina BBQ Restaurants
Here in North Carolina, we love our barbeque. And we do it well if I may so so myself. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state and the Queen City is no exception to that. But if you only can eat at one which should you choose? While I have my favorite (and it didn’t make this list near the top), I decided to turn to the public for their thoughts on the matter. A quick search on TripAdvisor led me to a list of 30 Charlotte BBQ restaurants. It included chains, multiple locations of some, the heavy hitters, and some I hadn’t heard of before. For this list, I took the top 15 restaurants (combining anywhere that had multiple locations).
country1037fm.com
The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina
There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
