Ronald Lee Glassley
Ronald Lee Glassley, 73, former Mayor and Police Chief of Columbia City, died at 12:27 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 21, 1949. On May 25, 2002, he married Beth Simmons; she survives. Additional survivors include a daughter, Jennifer Glassley, Columbia City; stepchildren,...
Sandra ‘Sandy’ Burch
Sandra Lee “Sandy” Burch, 87, North Manchester died at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born March 20, 1935. Sandy married Thomas L. Burch on Oct. 9, 1954; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three children, Cheryl...
Jerry Ressler
Jerry Lee Ressler, 73, died at 9:48 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. He was born April 8, 1949. In 1973, Jerry married Barbara Beachy; she preceded him in death. In 2013, Jerry married Rutha Rhodes; she survives in Goshen. Jerry is survived by a daughter,...
Jon Shopoff
Jon Peter Shopoff, 79, Fort Wayne, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. He was born April 18, 1943. He owned and operated Shopoff’s Drive-In, Syracuse. Jon is survived by his daughter, Marna Shopoff, Indianapolis; his two grandchildren; and siblings, Carl Shopoff, Virginia Hoover and Robert Shopoff, all of Fort Wayne.
Laura Saldana — PENDING
Laura L. Saldana, 66, Warsaw, died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at her home in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
James Ramsey
James Daniel Ramsey, 77, Warsaw, died at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. James was born March 7, 1945, in Peru, to Roscoe and Clarrissia Gertrude (Hand) Ramsey. He graduated from Bunker Hill High School, Bunker Hill, in 1963. James enlisted in the U.S....
Arthur ‘Art’ Fox
Arthur Leonard “Art” Fox, 93, Winamac died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at home in Winamac. He was born May 30, 1929. On Dec, 17, 1949, Art married Ella Jean Mays; she preceded him in death. On Feb.14, 1997, Art married Jeanettie Marcella “Sis” Galbreath, Winamac; she survives in Winamac.
Smash Out Cancer Is Aug. 20
AKRON — An annual event meant to help those battling cancer in Kosciusko and Fulton counties returns on Saturday, Aug. 20. Beaver Dam United Methodist Church’s Wheels on Fire-Cancer Crusaders have their Smash Out Cancer event then at the Akron Community Center, 815 E. Rural St. From 4-9 p.m. people may gather to help raise funds for the organization, with monies going to the Kosciusko and Fulton county cancer care funds.
McKee Mortuary Hosts Seminar In North Manchester
NORTH MANCHESTER — McKee Mortuary will host an informational seminar at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in the Blocher Room at the North Manchester Public Library, 405 N. Market St. The focus will be on the advanced planning process, Medicaid eligibility and asset preservation with attorney Mark Frantz,...
Donald McGrew — UPDATED
Donald L. McGrew, 89, Rochester, died at 4:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Life Care Center, Rochester. He was born Aug. 17, 1932. On Jan. 18, 1957, he married Freda Siders; she survives in Rochester. He is survived by two daughters, Tami (Tony) Henderson, Rochester and Roberta (John) Fitzpatrick,...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. McArthur Counseling Center v. Christopher M. Cochran, $790.64. Elliott’s Heating and Air Conditioning v. Jose Cordero, $606.77. One Advantage LLC v. Beverly Hunsberger, $5,677.57. Total Recovery Services Inc. v. Debra Menchaca, $1,589.11. Sara...
Elnora Burton — UPDATED
Elnora Rouch Smiley Burton, 92, Rochester died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at her residence in Rochester. Elnora was born Aug. 19, 1929. Elnora and Ray Smiley were married on Feb. 27, 1947. In 1985, Elnora married Bryce M. Burton; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children,...
New Conservation Officers Include Two From Noble County
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement held graduation ceremonies today at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis. Twenty-five new Indiana conservation officers officially joined the division during the event. Conservation Officer Andrew Harmon, the 2021 James D. Pitzer Officer of the Year, administered the oath...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 12:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 1847 Chapman Lake Drive, Warsaw. Driver: Matthew R. Ferguson, 17, Chapman Lake Drive, Warsaw. Ferguson hit a parked vehicle while he was backing up. Damage: Up to $2,500. 9:13 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6,...
A One-In-A-Million Story
LEESBURG — Talk about a one-in-a-million story. Over the 4th of July weekend Diana Rockey was watching the flotilla boat parade from her home on Lake Tippecanoe. She was standing out on her pier with her family when someone threw a T-shirt to them from one of the boats.
K21 Grant Goes Toward Providing Fresh, Local Produce For CCS
WINONA LAKE — The K21 Health Foundation has awarded a grant of $54,500 to Combined Community Services for the purpose of providing fresh, local produce to people in the community. CCS, a Warsaw-based non-profit, has partnered with Noble Gnome, a Mentone-based farm that’s committed to reducing food insecurity in...
Silver Lake OKs Storm Sewer Work On Part of Sycamore Street
SILVER LAKE – Town Council on Wednesday, Aug. 10, approved plans to replace a storm sewer line along Sycamore Street east of SR 15. The project, which will include a new sidewalk on the north side, is expected to cost about $651,000, but with support from the Indiana Department of Transportation, the cost to the town will be around $162,000.
County OKs Money For Housing TIF Research
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Council approved Thursday, Aug. 11, the Redevelopment Commission spending a maximum of $25,000 initially to look into the formation of a housing tax increment finance district near Syracuse. Council Vice President Joni Truex, who also is the Redevelopment Commission president, said the Commission met...
Victim Stabbed More Than 30 Times, Witness Testifies
WARSAW — The state of Indiana called eight additional witnesses in the second day of a murder trial in Warsaw. Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 45, 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, is charged with murder, a felony; attempted murder, a level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.
Mobile Home South Of Warsaw Heavily Damaged By Fire
WARSAW – A mobile home south of Warsaw was heavily damaged by fire Wednesday night, Aug. 10. Shortly after 8 p.m., Atwood, Mentone and Warsaw-Wayne Fire departments responded to the fire at Lot No. 7 at 3529 CR 100S. Dispatchers reported all of the occupants escaped the home. Lutheran...
