AKRON — An annual event meant to help those battling cancer in Kosciusko and Fulton counties returns on Saturday, Aug. 20. Beaver Dam United Methodist Church’s Wheels on Fire-Cancer Crusaders have their Smash Out Cancer event then at the Akron Community Center, 815 E. Rural St. From 4-9 p.m. people may gather to help raise funds for the organization, with monies going to the Kosciusko and Fulton county cancer care funds.

