WLOX
Biloxi bar has customers dock the boats and float the floats
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You don’t need gasoline if your motor has muscles. Orangutang’s Prop Stop in Biloxi is encouraging family and friends to park their boats and float their floats of any shape or size. It’s the kind of event made for Louisiana transplant Thomas Minarik of...
Sea Coast Echo
Jean Rives Magee
Jean Rives Magee, born Maida Jean Rives, died peacefully at her home in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi on Saturday, July 30th at the impressive age of 97. She lived a life filled with both joy and tragedy, navigating through all with strength, charm and an understated wit. Her longevity and good health can be attributed to her lifelong refusal to exercise or to partake of a healthy diet. She preferred her two (plus) old fashioneds at 6 pm every night, Mexican food and Butterfingers. Jean was born the eldest of two children in Mansfield, Louisiana in 1925 to Judson Carey Rives and Maida Smith Rives (both deceased). Her early years were spent in Shreveport before the family settled in Lake Charles, Louisiana, which she always considered her true home. She attended LSU and was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. Jean was a very bright student and, midway through her college studies, wanted to pursue medicine. However, she was told by an advisor to the surgical board that she would only be admitted into medical school if she vowed not to marry or have children, thus “wasting” a place that could be filled by a male. Incensed, she transferred to Virginia to pursue a degree in a then relatively unknown practice known as “physical therapy”. Jean graduated from the Richmond division of the College of William and Mary in the late 1940s, becoming one of the first in her field. She worked at Ochsner Hospital for nearly forty years, first as a therapist on site and later traveling to the Orleans Parish schools to work with physically and mentally impaired children. Jean met her husband Dr. Henry Cone Magee, Jr. (deceased) after graduation and moved to New Orleans when they married. She spent most of her life in the city raising her six children, Henry Cone Magee, III (Mac), Maida Jean Magee Riess (deceased), Judson Rives Magee, Charles Tomes Magee, Marshall Brian Magee (deceased) and Amy Magee Chalstrom. She enjoyed an active social life that included her membership in the Southern Yacht Club. In 2000 Jean moved to Bay St. Louis, MS where she established memberships at the Bay Waveland Yacht Club and the Pass Christian Yacht Club. Jean was an avid reader, bridge player, and crossword puzzler with an uncanny ability to find four leaf clovers. She loved a party - from nightly happy hours to Mardi Gras to her years in the Liquid Lunch group with New Orleans friends. She loved men. Jean had a passion for early American furniture and spent hours rummaging through antique stores looking for interesting bottles and pieces to add to her beloved “flow blue” collection. Jean claimed to not like pets, but there was never a time when she wasn’t feeding a stray cat and then complaining, publicly, that they wouldn’t go away. While raising her family, there were always dogs, cats or the occasional duck wandering about. She loved football. Every fall Sunday was spent watching NFL games - she always was sweet on at least one quarterback. True to her strong, practical nature, she advised not to get too emotionally vested because “the Saints will always break your heart.” She loved the cool air of the North Carolina mountains and the hot sands of the Florida beaches.
New Orleans teen transforms shoes into his Mona Lisa
A New Orleans teenager is well-educated and well-heeled.
ourmshome.com
Paradise Pier Fun Park To Open At Margaritaville
Margaritaville in Biloxi is jumpstarting your ticket to paradise by adding three gigantic new additions for casual family fun. Paradise Pier Fun Park, a southeast Biloxi amusement area, is on its way with three new attractions, which will include an observation wheel, an aerobar, and a roller coaster on the waterfront of Margaritaville.
bobgermanylaw.com
Pearl River, MS - Katelyn Baker Killed in Collision on Hwy 11
Pearl River, MS (August 07, 2022) - A passenger was left with fatal injuries following a car accident in Pearl River County on Tuesday, August 2nd. Reports show that the crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 11 when a 2018 GMC Yukon swerved off the roadway and crashed into a tree.
WLOX
Gulfport cemetery mix-up leaves one family with heartbreak, demanding answers
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - “They screwed up.”. Those are the words of family members who say their mother’s headstone was damaged at Floral Hills Memorial Garden cemetery in Gulfport. The damage wasn’t the only problem. Family members say a plot was double sold. Now, that family is demanding...
WLOX
VIDEO: Friends remember woman who died after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
In Downtown Biloxi, business is already booming thanks to the already existing establishments. However, things will only get busier for Howard Avenue. DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell clears state trooper of wrongdoing in McComb incident. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Following the release of vehicle camera footage of an incident involving...
wxxv25.com
Details emerge in death of Anthony Oatis Jr.
Court documents reveal a Gulfport man who was shot in June was killed for an iPhone and some cash. Thirty-year-old Anthony Oatis Jr. was found shot on the night of June 27th after police were called to an accident near C Street, just south of Pass Road in Gulfport. Our...
Mississippi chiropractor charged with selling fentanyl
GULFPORT, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl and being in possession of drug paraphernalia was taken into custody after an undercover investigation. Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rodgers, 53, of Long Beach, faces charges including possession of meth, tampering with evidence and sale of a controlled substance. The fentanyl charges came from “previous […]
NOLA.com
Sentenced to life for killing his ex-wife in Slidell, Panos Tsolainos paroled after 24 years
When Panos Tsolainos was convicted of murder in 1999 for running over his ex-wife in the driveway of their Slidell home, the then-52-year-old was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. That verdict and sentence in the high-profile slaying — prosecutors said Pano Tsolainos ran over his...
fox8live.com
HBO sets release date for New Orleans-based ‘Katrina Babies’ documentary
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - HBO finally sets a release date for “Katrina Babies,” the first feature-length documentary directed by New Orleans native and filmmaker Edward Buckles Jr. HBO and its HBO Max streaming service will premiere “Katrina Babies” on Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. CST -- just...
An open letter to Mayor Cantrell
Editor’s note: The author of this letter was on vacation last month when she reported that she was a witness to a rape in the French Quarter. The Lens is running the letter under a pseudonym at the request of the author, who said she fears retribution if she publicly identifies herself. The Lens has verified that she is the person who reported witnessing a rape at about 11:20 p.m. on July 26 in the 600 block of Royal Street. And Lens opinion editor Amy Stelly has confirmed that the author sent the below email to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office.
wxxv25.com
Alligator spotted near Hwy 90 and I-110
Quite an interesting sight for drivers in Biloxi early this morning. Viewer Harry Ridgdell sent us video of an alligator that was spotted on Highway 90 in Biloxi trying to get on the I-110 loop near Beau Rivage. Onlookers noticed the creature quickly and tried to direct him off the...
Picayune Item
City ordered to pay architect firm $210,000 in mistrial damages
This week, 15th Circuit Court Judge Anthony Mozingo awarded Landry Lewis Germany Architects P.A. a monetary amount due to firm by the city of Picayune because of damages incurred due to a mistrial caused by the negligence of the city. That judgment of a monetary award was issued Thursday, totaling...
WLOX
Family members react to discovery of loved one’s body in Helena
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Family members say they want answers as to what took place before the discovery of 39-year-old Derek Edwards’ body on August 7. Hurt and confusion overcomes family members, especially since they said Edwards was a positive role model being a softball coach. He even...
WLOX
Gulfport among other school districts transition from free school meal program
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For sure, no one is going hungry in the Gulfport School District, and the grub here is good. “The meals, they are great,” said Gulfport High School student Samuel Stewart. “They are fresh and ready for you to eat. They have all the food, all the fruits you can eat, all the vegetables - get you healthy and stuff.”
WLOX
Woman injured in overnight Gulfport shooting
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Tuesday, police responded to reports of a shooting on Holly Circle, between Walnut Court and Orange Court, in Gulfport. At around 3:39 a.m., officers arrived to the scene and found a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She would be transported to a local hospital where her status was listed as stable.
WLOX
Moss Point man arrested in connection to body found in Helena
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Moss Point man was arrested in connection to a death in the Helena community. Sheriff Mike Ezell said 25-year-old Kendrick Marshone James is charged with killing Derek Deion Edwards. Edwards, 39, was initially reported missing by his family on Sunday, Aug. 7. His body...
Deputies led on chase across 2 counties, Lucedale man arrested
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — One man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 11 after George County deputies said they were led on a chase spanning two counties. Joe Stewart, 35, was charged after deputies received a call from a business in the Rocky Creek area. A woman called from her workplace and said she “received threatening […]
an17.com
Sheriff upgrades charges on pair after Washington Parish shooting victim dies
On July 23, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a man who had been shot near the intersection of Sunny Hill Road and Highway 38 in the Mt. Hermon area. The investigation subsequent to the shooting led to the arrest of Tyler Oatis, 18, Jessica Mezquite, 20, was identified as being with Oatis at the time of the shooting.
