Rock Springs, WY

sweetwaternow.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: , Bond: #9973, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court. Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense. Status: PENDING, Bond: #9974, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court. Resisting Arrest or Interfering...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Laramie Live

Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash on I-80 in Wyoming

One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 last Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 12:24 p.m. near milepost 123.4, roughly 20 miles east of Rock Springs. According to a crash summary, 51-year-old Arizona resident Kenneth Streeter was headed west...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

The Hand Up Food Cart is in need of donations

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Laurie Davis, who owns Hand Up Food Cart, is in need of donations. Almost all of the food she has received is gone, leaving enough for about two more families. Davis is asking that people bring food of any type to her home. “I started...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Flash Flood Watch Issued for Sweetwater County This Weekend

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A flash flood watch has been issued for Sweetwater County this morning and will run through 10 p.m. Sunday, August 14, according the United States National Weather Service. The flood watch alert states that a portion of south central Wyoming, including east Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge,...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County

Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 8/12/2022 —...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County extended forecast for August 12, 2022

August 12, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for most of Sweetwater County today through Sunday due to possible areas of excessive rain. This includes Rock Springs, Green River, the Flaming Gorge area, and eastern Sweetwater County.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
