Read full article on original website
Related
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 13
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: , Bond: #9973, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court. Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense. Status: PENDING, Bond: #9974, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court. Resisting Arrest or Interfering...
Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash on I-80 in Wyoming
One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 last Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 12:24 p.m. near milepost 123.4, roughly 20 miles east of Rock Springs. According to a crash summary, 51-year-old Arizona resident Kenneth Streeter was headed west...
Fake Credit Bureau Phishing Scam Reported In Wyoming
Scammers are using a data breach from several years ago involving the credit bureau Equifax to get access to personal information, according to the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. The post notes that in September of 2017 Equifax announced a data...
wyo4news.com
The Hand Up Food Cart is in need of donations
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Laurie Davis, who owns Hand Up Food Cart, is in need of donations. Almost all of the food she has received is gone, leaving enough for about two more families. Davis is asking that people bring food of any type to her home. “I started...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sweetwaternow.com
Flash Flood Watch Issued for Sweetwater County This Weekend
SWEETWATER COUNTY — A flash flood watch has been issued for Sweetwater County this morning and will run through 10 p.m. Sunday, August 14, according the United States National Weather Service. The flood watch alert states that a portion of south central Wyoming, including east Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge,...
2 Arrested Following Separate Stolen Car Chases in Wyoming
Two people are behind bars following two separate stolen car chases in Wyoming Thursday morning, the patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the first chase started around 7:35 a.m. after a trooper tried to stop a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 25 north of Cheyenne. "The chase proceeded north into...
wyo4news.com
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County
Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 8/12/2022 —...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended forecast for August 12, 2022
August 12, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for most of Sweetwater County today through Sunday due to possible areas of excessive rain. This includes Rock Springs, Green River, the Flaming Gorge area, and eastern Sweetwater County.
Laramie Live
Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
649K+
Views
ABOUT
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0