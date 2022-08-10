ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CA

Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Burroughs cross country schedule changes

The Burroughs cross country recently made changes to its schedule for the upcoming season On Thursday. Burros Head Coach Ephraim Washburn said the changes were to the Burros Invite on Wednesday, October 5th was moved to Tuesday, September 27th. The other change was the Clovis Invite on Saturday, October 8th was changed to the Santa Clarita Valley Invite on the same day.
BURBANK, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Local gymnast takes state championship

At the USA Gymnastics State Championship held on Saturday, April 9th at the Pasadena Convention Center, Layla Allen of Center for Athletic Training Success or C.A.T.S. finished in first place in the uneven bars event and ninth overall for her age group. C.A.T.S. head coach and co-owner Jessica Pettigrew explained Layla was placed into her group with other girls the same age, but with thousands competing from Southern California, the groups were split. The groups were designed by age and calendar years meaning all nine year old born from January to April where in one group and so on. Pettigrew said Layla's group consisted of 19 girls and she finished in first place in the uneven bars with a score of 9.225. With winning first place, Layla was given a championship medal and a banner that is hanging in the gym.
PASADENA, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 16 Best Anaheim Restaurants In 2022

With the almost endless amount of options for restaurants in Anaheim, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear! To make your life a little bit easier, our local guide has handpicked the 16 best restaurants that Anaheim has to offer.
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

1 killed in Irvine freeway crash

IRVINE, Calif. - A person was killed Saturday in a crash involving at least three vehicles on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on the northbound freeway at Jeffrey Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched...
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man killed in multi-vehicle freeway on Southland freeway

IRVINE, Calif. – A man was killed Saturday in a crash involving at least three vehicles on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on the northbound freeway at Jeffrey Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters and paramedics were...
IRVINE, CA
athleticbusiness.com

Prominent Youth Coach Charged With Assault of Minors

A prominent coach and trainer at STARS Preparatory Academy in Orange, Calif., was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexual assaults on teenage girls in Santa Ana and Riverside County. As reported by CBS News, 37-year-old Christopher Flores, of Bellflower, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. in Bakersfield. Also referred to as...
SANTA ANA, CA
danapointtimes.com

Missing Local High School Teacher Found Dead in Costa Mesa

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
COSTA MESA, CA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in California

If you live in California and you absolutely love seafood then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in California that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. The food is top notch and the service is extraordinary, so there is no reason to not visit them. Are you curious to see if your favorite restaurants are on the list? Continue to read to find out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Orange County Business Journal

Vuori Opens at Irvine Spectrum

Activewear brand Vuori opened a location at the Irvine Spectrum on Friday, marking the brand’s second location in Orange County. Both local outposts for Vuori are situated within Irvine Company-owned shopping centers; the retailer opened its first local outpost last year at the Fashion Island shopping center in Newport Beach.
IRVINE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Things to Do This Weekend: Nisei Week Japanese Festival

Nisei Week Japanese Festival: Two weekends brimming with traditions, uplifting performances, powerful Taiko drumming, anime displays, a coronation, a car show, and the beloved Ondo street dance? This Little Tokyo festivity has become a spirited and celebratory focal point of August over the decades. There's a lot happening around the neighborhood during the fest, so do consult the schedule first, to make sure you see the presentations you have in mind. The cultural exhibits, including bonsai and calligraphy? Those will be at the Japanese Americal Cultural & Community Center plaza, all weekend long, while the Grand Parade will roll later in the day on Aug. 14. All of the details, including locations? Find them here.
LONG BEACH, CA
Cleverly Catheryn

Knott's Berry Farm Announces Plans for 2023 PLUS Season Passes For Sale

Knott's Berry Farm Announces Plans for 2023 PLUS NEW Season Passes For Sale. Today, Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park unveiled some exciting plans for the 2023 operating season and they will include some major updates to the Fiesta Village area of the park, a major Knott’s Hotel transformation and more as part of the companies capital investments planned for 2023. These improvements will be the largest ever at approximately $200 million spread out across their properties. And if you were looking to get a pass, 2023 Season Passes are on sale now and can be used thru the rest of 2022! Get all the info below.
BUENA PARK, CA
daytrippen.com

Best Places for Whale Watching From Shore in Southern California

Southern California offers numerous spots where you can go whale watching from shore. You will not get as close as a whale-watching, but you don’t need to worry about getting seasick. Bring some binoculars for the best view, although you can view whales with the naked eye. December through...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Street Beat: Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2022

Battery. James Christopher Dolan, 30, of Los Alamitos was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery, defrauding an innkeeper, and public intoxication. He was held on a $1,500 bail. DUI. A 58-year-old Laguna Beach woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was held on a $5,000 bail.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Plans to build a "dry port" in the Mojave Desert gets backing of Kern County Board of Supervisors

The effort to build a "dry port" in the middle of the Mojave Desert now has the backing of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.The planned Mojave Inland Port, which received a proclamation of support this week from the Kern County Board of Supervisors, is 90 miles from the San Pedro Bay, where the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports have been stymied by supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, and pent-up demand that exploded during the nation's economic recovery. The project is being spearheaded by Pioneer Partners, a Texas-based private holding company, which purchased the desert tract in...
KERN COUNTY, CA

