At the USA Gymnastics State Championship held on Saturday, April 9th at the Pasadena Convention Center, Layla Allen of Center for Athletic Training Success or C.A.T.S. finished in first place in the uneven bars event and ninth overall for her age group. C.A.T.S. head coach and co-owner Jessica Pettigrew explained Layla was placed into her group with other girls the same age, but with thousands competing from Southern California, the groups were split. The groups were designed by age and calendar years meaning all nine year old born from January to April where in one group and so on. Pettigrew said Layla's group consisted of 19 girls and she finished in first place in the uneven bars with a score of 9.225. With winning first place, Layla was given a championship medal and a banner that is hanging in the gym.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO