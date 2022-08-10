Read full article on original website
Trail Blazers Land Draymond Green In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Portland Trail Blazers entered the NBA offseason looking to make some big changes to their roster. It was a process they started ahead of the trade deadline when they made two sizable trades with the LA Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans. Norman Powell, who re-signed with the Trail Blazers...
Suns Land Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant In Crazy Trade Scenario
The Phoenix Suns are the team where Kevin Durant wants to end up on ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. The problem? It still remains to be seen how they are going to manage to pull that off. There were added complications to the Suns’ pursuit of Deandre Ayton being...
LeBron James loses it watching teenage sons Bronny and Bryce play together on the court
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was extremely excited to watch his two sons, Bronny and Bryce, play on the same court together on Thursday. LeBron James sent out an emotional tweet to describe his feelings as any proud father would. Bronny and Bryce James are both turning into fantastic...
1 surprising Lakers player could be out of rotation next season?
It looks like Darvin Ham will not be playing around next season. Jovan Buha of The Athletic said this week on the “Lakers Nation Podcast” that swingman Talen-Horton Tucker could potentially be outside the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation in the 2022-23 campaign. Buha notes that Ham, the team’s new head coach, has “rarely” mentioned Horton-Tucker or any role Horton-Tucker might have next year, as transcribed by Lakers Twitter figure @RichStapless. Buha also says that Lakers figures he has personally spoken to have seldom brought up Horton-Tucker as well.
Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Has No Plans of Trying to Make History with LeBron James
Free agent forward Carmelo Anthony has different ideas for the end of his career than Lakers star LeBron James.
Analyst Says Bronny James Is Likely To Go To College For Basketball, Reveals UCLA And USC Are Among Teams Pursuing Him
Bronny James is the son of Lakers superstar LeBron James, and he is currently viewed as one of the best high school prospects in the country. There is a solid chance that he could end up in the NBA. Generally, prospects have a few ways to make it into the...
Heat Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
In the NBA, some teams have an easier time attracting the league’s best talent than others. Plenty of factors go into making a destination appealing. The weather may play a role – to what extent, who can say? Market size certainly counts as well. All told, it’s just...
Ex-NBA draft bust getting another shot in league
The fifth team will hopefully be the charm for one former lottery pick. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that ex-Kentucky star Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets. Cauley-Stein will get a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp.
Former NBA No. 2 pick finds new team for next season
Hasheem Thabeet was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft, but his time in the league did not last long. He spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Portland Trailblazers and Oklahoma City Thunder over his first six seasons, but then found himself out of the league.
Kevin Durant trade speculation with Phoenix Suns renewed after report of Arizona visit
A report that Kevin Durant was coming to Phoenix on Thursday renewed speculation about the Phoenix Suns potentially trading for the Brooklyn Nets and NBA superstar. "I'm hearing, and take it for what it's worth, ok? I'm hearing that Kevin Durant is expected to be in the Valley tonight," John Gambadoro said on...
Celtics Refuse To Trade This Role Player For Kevin Durant
Another layer was added to the Kevin Durant trade saga over the weekend. Back before the NBA free agency moratorium began in June, Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. It surprised a lot of people, but things have been slow-moving. Because of how slowly things have progressed, Durant...
Why Don't The New York Knicks Sign This Former 4th Overall Pick?
Josh Jackson was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns, and he is currently a free agent on August 12. I think the New York Knicks should consider trading for him.
Spurs Land Russell Westbrook In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
If you’re an NBA player, you’ve thought about your legacy. Having gotten as far s you already have gives people enough reason to remember you as it is. Wouldn’t you want them to remember you as kindly as possible?. Russell Westbrook’s legacy is…complicated. He’s a former MVP...
Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant trade saga
The Kevin Durant trade saga seems to be reaching a boiling point after he gave the Brooklyn Nets an ultimatum of either firing Sean Marks and Steve Nash or moving him elsewhere. By no surprise, Joe Tsai is committed to his GM and coach. For now, there is no serious...
Lakers Land Pacers’ Buddy Hield In Major Trade Scenario
If there’s one skill for a player to thrive playing alongside LeBron James, it’s this: 3-point shooting. The Los Angeles Lakers still could use more of it ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. Last season, the Lakers ranked 29th in spot-up efficiency with an output of 0.949 points...
NBA Insider Reveals The Potential Lakers Closing Lineup And Fans Are Really Disappointed
The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of questions to answer this offseason, and it doesn't seem like they have the right ones. The Purple and Gold are trying to find the light at the end of the tunnel after a terrible 2021/22 NBA season where they couldn't even make it to the play-in tournament.
Kevin Durant Loves New Colorway of Nike LeBron 20
Bronny and Bryce James debuted a new colorway of the Nike LeBron 20. Kevin Durant gave the sneaker a shoutout on Instagram.
Lakers Now Willing to Include Both Future Firsts in Potential Kyrie Irving Trade
According to one insider, the Lakers are now willing to include both their 2027 and 2029 draft in a potential deal for Nets guard Kyrie Irving.
‘Terrorizing stuff’: Brian Windhorst hypes up Ben Simmons’ role alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving with Nets
Amid all the drama surrounding Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving this summer, Ben Simmons has emerged as a bit of a forgotten figure for the Brooklyn Nets. Well, not really, considering how the former Rookie of the Year was himself involved in a group chat scandal that saw him allegedly (virtually) walk out on his […] The post ‘Terrorizing stuff’: Brian Windhorst hypes up Ben Simmons’ role alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving with Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Opinion: The Miami Heat Should Sign Dwight Howard
Dwight Howard still remains a free agent on August 11. I believe that the Miami Heat should sign him. He has played the last two seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers.
