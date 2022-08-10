Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
“Safety Shots” What To Order If You’re Feeling Unsafe At A Bar
Did you know there is a secret shot you can order from your local bartender to let them know you are in trouble?. About a week ago I was at a local restaurant/bar here in Missoula with a friend when she had to excuse herself to the restroom. When she came back she had told me about a poster in the women's restroom. The poster was describing a "safety shot" to order from the bartender if a patron was feeling unsafe. She even took a picture and showed me.
montanarightnow.com
Hard compliance ordered at Missoula authorized campsite, several left to streets
Seven armed security officers in tactical vests and face coverings canvassed rows of tents and tarp structures at Missoula’s Authorized Tent Camping Site on Wednesday. The masked men — all employees of Rogers International security company contracted by the city of Missoula — checked to see if each site was in compliance with the camp’s rules.
FWP: Black bear getting into Missoula homes
State wildlife officials report that a black bear has broken into several Missoula-area homes in recent days.
Missoula denied transportation funding for Mullan work
County officials have announced a grant application to pay for non-motorized projects in the greater Mullan area wasn't successful.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana
When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
NBCMontana
Organizers get green light for annual Seaplane Invasion
MISSOULA, Mont. — The 2nd annual Seaplane Invasion at Lake Mary Ronan is officially back after the Elmo 2 Fire almost canceled it. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell lifted the temporary restriction over the lake just in time for the highly anticipated event. The general manager at the Lodge...
NBCMontana
Bear enters home in Missoula neighborhood
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula homeowner said when she entered her home in the Rattlesnake and saw a bear in front of her, she immediately walked outside. A cat camera in her living room documented the bear inside from 9:44 p.m. to 10:20 p.m., almost 35 minutes. The bear...
montanarightnow.com
Several wildfires sparked near Seeley Lake following storm
MISSOULA, Mont. - Several wildfires have been sparked near Seeley Lake following a storm that brought lighting. Over the last 24 hours, around 200 lightning strikes were recorded over the Missoula area, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) reported. As a result, DNRC firefighters are fighting several...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Even More Ghost Restaurants are Popping Up In Missoula
I ran across a few of these "Ghost Restaurants" back in July, and it looks like even more have popped up. You should know where your food is actually being made. Basically a "Ghost Restaurant" is when a corporate chain creates a fake eatery and profile on your delivery app (Uber Eats, Doordash etc) and make itself look local. This gives them an edge over the small, local guys, by not only doubling their exposure on the app. It also makes you think "oh hey, there is something new I haven't tried", when in actuality it's just the local Denny's or Applebees.
montanarightnow.com
Help Me Ben: Does the Flathead Compact affect my water rights?
SEELEY LAKE, Mont. – About three weeks ago, I had not one, but four different people reached out to me with questions about the Flathead Compact. If you have no idea what I’m talking about, very simply, the Flathead Compact is a water rights agreement between the State of Montana and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
New Missoula Heat Record, Thunderstorms Predicted for the Fair
Missoula saw a new record set on Tuesday of 103 degrees, according to Meteorologist Jen Kitzmiller with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula. We spoke to Kitzmiller live on the Montana Morning News show on Wednesday after the new record-high temperature was set for August 9. “We actually made...
NBCMontana
5 properties approved for Missoula Rural Fire annexation
MISSOULA, Mont. — In Thursday’s Missoula County Commission meeting, five properties were approved to be annexed into the Missoula Rural Fire District. “Each petition has been signed by the property owners who represent at least 40% acreage and 40% of the taxable value for each property to be annexed. All five have been approved by the board of trustees for the Missoula Rural Fire District, and notice of hearing has been published twice in the Missoulian,” said Lisa Frost, clerk and recorder for Missoula County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Meth Continues to Have an Impact
The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 16 new cases this week, which is three more than last week and slightly above normal. On Friday’s Talk Back show, Chief Deputy County Attorney Matt Jennings provided their weekly report. “Most of these are pretty serious offenses,” Jennings said. “We are...
Estimated 200+ lightning strikes across Lolo National Forest
Firefighters are anticipating more lightning-caused fires to appear throughout the next several days as a result of the recent storms.
NBCMontana
New Veterans health clinic to open in Hamilton
MISSOULA, Mont. — Hamilton is getting a new veterans clinic, according to U.S. Senator Tester. The city's new clinic will be more than 7,000 square feet, offering multiple services from primary care, women's health, to outpatient mental health therapy, laboratory, and telehealth services. Veterans Affairs says that the new...
Montana Linebacker Donates #37 Jersey to Hometown Watering Hole
The story of the #37 Griz Football jersey is steeped in Montana tradition, and now, one hangs proudly in the local watering hole in the hometown of one of the Grizzlies' most hard-nosed, talented linebackers. The handing down of the #37 jersey dates back to 1983 when a Griz fullback...
City of Missoula proposes ‘unprecedented’ tax increase
The City of Missoula is proposing one of the largest tax increases in recent memory while the county has agreed to place other cost-raising initiatives on the November ballot.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,824 Cases, No New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 300,607 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,824 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,099 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,527,257 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 571,664...
Missoula Man Arrested for His 8th DUI, His BAC Was .293
On August 7, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a 911 call reporting a drunk driver. The caller reported that a male had shown up at his residence, slurring words, and asking how to get to Frenchtown. The caller wrote down the male’s license plate number and called law enforcement.
Maren Morris Speaks Up About Performing in Montana
While this isn't her first performing visit to Montana, Maren Morris is excited about bringing her "Humble Quest" tour to Missoula. Her show at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater kicks off at 7pm on August 20th, 2022. The multiple CMA, CMT, and ACM award winner spoke with Townsquare Media Missoula...
96.3 The Blaze
Missoula, MT
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0