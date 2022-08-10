ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

KFYR-TV

Totten Trail is offering gas cheaper than many other stations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Inflation skyrocketed this summer, but now as the heat winds down so do prices. Gas fees have decreased nationwide, but some gas stations have lowered their rates faster. At what seems like a gas station in the middle of nowhere, there is something that is drawing...
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Your Very Own Bismarck Amusement Park -Make It A Reality

First of all, let's explore the meaning of the phrase "Strike While The Iron Is Hot" I'm sure you may have heard those six words spoken before, maybe from an old-timer like your grandfather or something like that - according to Merriam-webster.com. "Definition of strike while the iron is hot.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Basin Electric returning millions to members and decreasing rates

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Basin Electric’s board of directors unanimously voted to decrease member rates by an average of one mill per megawatt hour. This rate decrease amounts to approximately $33.5 million in 2023 alone.   The board’s action to reduce rates comes just weeks after approving two other financial resolutions to return millions to […]
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

“Clark’s Car Wash” – EIDE Will Double Match Donations

The temperatures were in the low 90s last year on the day I went out to be a part of another great event put on by the Bismarck Larks. The site was Municipal Ballpark, YES there were baseball players out there, but instead of having their hands on a bat or a glove, the Bismarck Larks had hoses and sponges. They were giving car washes most of the day, there was music playing, and people came by and had a great time donating money - Well let's do it again!
BISMARCK, ND
Mandan, ND
Minot, ND
Mandan, ND
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
kfgo.com

Service for Joe: How an 81 year-old farmer helped residents in 3 ND counties get high-speed internet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Last month the Biden Administration announced that it would invest over 18 million dollars to expand internet access in remote areas of North Dakota. Now we’re learning about the 81-year-old farmer who got the ball rolling and is a big reason why over 1000 residents and nearly 100 farms are now poised to have high-speed internet for the first time.
MCLEAN COUNTY, ND
Cool 98.7

In Bismarck, Am I The Only One That Called The Number?

One of my favorite things to do is look at available homes and properties in the Bismarck/Mandan area. I might not be ready to buy or rent anything too elaborate, but I can sure dream, right? There are so many gorgeous homes that you can check out on zillow.com, you can surf around all day with loads of pictures from realtors to see and just imagine for yourself living in a mansion somewhere, right by a private lake, OR you can actually set the perimeters of your search to show you the largest scaled house or even the smallest - you get the idea, right?
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck, Mandan bars recover fake IDs with new scanners

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Students are back in town meaning local establishments are on the lookout for more fake IDs. In an effort to prevent underage drinking and promote safety, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and the Bismarck Police Department have employed a fake ID pilot program. Shiloh Bennett, general manager at...
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Mandan Native “Nobody Takes The Time To Look” (GALLERY)

About 8 years ago I lived in Fargo, and for about 3 months I lived in Moorhead, MN with a roommate named Matt Sorum. At that time he was just getting into photography. He took his camera and just explored the outdoors, learning so many things as he went along. As he continued his hobby, his talents became obvious - In 2015 Share the Experience Photo Contest first recognized his work and he won an award for his amazing picture of a Bison out at Yellowstone. The following year he won another award - You can check out the page yourself at nationalparks.org.
MANDAN, ND
Cool 98.7

Friday Bismarck Road Closure You Need To Know About

Three things are certain in life. Death, taxes, and road construction. Thankfully, one of those should be coming to a halt as we head into fall. I'm talking about road construction. Overall, it seems like it's been a fairly pain-free road construction season in Bismarck Mandan. Sure, there's been some troublesome areas, but overall I feel it's been a lot better than the last couple of road construction seasons. It's been especially nice not to have a whole lot of work being done on the interstate. That sure has helped with the commute for a lot of people.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

United Way’s Day of Caring in Bismarck-Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -If you drove around Bismarck-Mandan today, you probably saw volunteers participating in the United Way’s Day of Caring. Hundreds of volunteers assisted dozens of nonprofit organizations throughout the community, including the Central Dakota Humane Society as they prepare for one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Proposal Promotes Drastic Billing Changes For Bismarck Homeowners

These major changes have been five years in the making. Bismarck's Special Assessment Task Force isn't quite as ominous as its name might seem to imply. It's simply a collection of Bismarck residents tasked with improving how assessments are collected for so-called "specials". Specials affect property owners both residential and commercial. So if you are a renter, thanks for reading, but these proposed changes may only indirectly affect you.
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

National Guard fly over Babe Ruth World Series

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The states National Guard gave one of our reporters a free roundtrip ride. The North Dakota National Guard conducted a flyover for the Babe Ruth World Series in Williston, but you cant just hop on a plane and fly. A lot of planning goes into...
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Bismarck’s Cara Mund – You’ll Have My Signature

Another first could be on the way for Bismarck Century Graduate Cara Mund. A true go-getter right from the start. People that have come to know Cara personally know without a doubt that once she sets her mind on something she gets it done. We saw this back in 2017 when all of America became captivated by her beauty and charm. There she was representing North Dakota in the Miss America Beauty Pageant after she was crowned Miss North Dakota in 2017, she then promptly steamrolled into the main event - On September 10, 2017, she was crowned Miss America 2018 in Atlantic City, and became the first contestant from North Dakota to win!
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Cool 98.7

Mandan, ND
Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota.

