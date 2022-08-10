Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Totten Trail is offering gas cheaper than many other stations
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Inflation skyrocketed this summer, but now as the heat winds down so do prices. Gas fees have decreased nationwide, but some gas stations have lowered their rates faster. At what seems like a gas station in the middle of nowhere, there is something that is drawing...
Your Very Own Bismarck Amusement Park -Make It A Reality
First of all, let's explore the meaning of the phrase "Strike While The Iron Is Hot" I'm sure you may have heard those six words spoken before, maybe from an old-timer like your grandfather or something like that - according to Merriam-webster.com. "Definition of strike while the iron is hot.
Basin Electric returning millions to members and decreasing rates
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Basin Electric’s board of directors unanimously voted to decrease member rates by an average of one mill per megawatt hour. This rate decrease amounts to approximately $33.5 million in 2023 alone. The board’s action to reduce rates comes just weeks after approving two other financial resolutions to return millions to […]
“Clark’s Car Wash” – EIDE Will Double Match Donations
The temperatures were in the low 90s last year on the day I went out to be a part of another great event put on by the Bismarck Larks. The site was Municipal Ballpark, YES there were baseball players out there, but instead of having their hands on a bat or a glove, the Bismarck Larks had hoses and sponges. They were giving car washes most of the day, there was music playing, and people came by and had a great time donating money - Well let's do it again!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfgo.com
Service for Joe: How an 81 year-old farmer helped residents in 3 ND counties get high-speed internet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Last month the Biden Administration announced that it would invest over 18 million dollars to expand internet access in remote areas of North Dakota. Now we’re learning about the 81-year-old farmer who got the ball rolling and is a big reason why over 1000 residents and nearly 100 farms are now poised to have high-speed internet for the first time.
Bismarck’s Spirit Halloween Store Opening Date Announced!
Look, I know it's a little early, but Fall is right around the corner, so why not prepare for it? I'm sure you noticed the sign on the storefront announcing it would be opening sometime this month. Well, now we know exactly when. Who's ready to get spooky?. Get ready...
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In North Dakota For 2022
Is North Dakota "Nice" still a thing? I believe it is, but some of the riff-raff comes with population growth. Most of the top 15 cities for crime in North Dakota are bigger cities but not all of them. There are a few surprises on the list courtesy of USA.com.
New imaging system comes to CHI Saint Alexius Health
When combined together the machine captures high-tech images that can identify the early stages of cancer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AG Week
North Dakota county throws 100% voluntary easement mandate, $135 million fee at Summit Carbon pipeline
LINTON, N.D. — A North Dakota county on the main line of a massive carbon capture pipeline has created some additional hurdles for the company behind the project – Summit Carbon Solutions. The Emmons County Commission passed two motions to update requirements for being granted an industrial conditional...
In Bismarck, Am I The Only One That Called The Number?
One of my favorite things to do is look at available homes and properties in the Bismarck/Mandan area. I might not be ready to buy or rent anything too elaborate, but I can sure dream, right? There are so many gorgeous homes that you can check out on zillow.com, you can surf around all day with loads of pictures from realtors to see and just imagine for yourself living in a mansion somewhere, right by a private lake, OR you can actually set the perimeters of your search to show you the largest scaled house or even the smallest - you get the idea, right?
KFYR-TV
Bismarck, Mandan bars recover fake IDs with new scanners
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Students are back in town meaning local establishments are on the lookout for more fake IDs. In an effort to prevent underage drinking and promote safety, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and the Bismarck Police Department have employed a fake ID pilot program. Shiloh Bennett, general manager at...
Mandan Native “Nobody Takes The Time To Look” (GALLERY)
About 8 years ago I lived in Fargo, and for about 3 months I lived in Moorhead, MN with a roommate named Matt Sorum. At that time he was just getting into photography. He took his camera and just explored the outdoors, learning so many things as he went along. As he continued his hobby, his talents became obvious - In 2015 Share the Experience Photo Contest first recognized his work and he won an award for his amazing picture of a Bison out at Yellowstone. The following year he won another award - You can check out the page yourself at nationalparks.org.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Friday Bismarck Road Closure You Need To Know About
Three things are certain in life. Death, taxes, and road construction. Thankfully, one of those should be coming to a halt as we head into fall. I'm talking about road construction. Overall, it seems like it's been a fairly pain-free road construction season in Bismarck Mandan. Sure, there's been some troublesome areas, but overall I feel it's been a lot better than the last couple of road construction seasons. It's been especially nice not to have a whole lot of work being done on the interstate. That sure has helped with the commute for a lot of people.
Chad Isaak trial one year later: What happened in court on August 10, 2021
Introduction In April 2019, four people were killed in Mandan in what is considered one of North Dakota’s more notorious crimes. Several days later, Chad Isaak of Washburn was arrested and charged with the murders. After two years of court procedures and delays, Isaak’s trial finally began on August 2, 2021. Jury selection took two […]
KFYR-TV
United Way’s Day of Caring in Bismarck-Mandan
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -If you drove around Bismarck-Mandan today, you probably saw volunteers participating in the United Way’s Day of Caring. Hundreds of volunteers assisted dozens of nonprofit organizations throughout the community, including the Central Dakota Humane Society as they prepare for one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.
Bismarck Kids Need Clothes For School, Here’s How To Help
This is one of those things we hate to hear. There are kids in our area struggling to get the clothes they need for school. If you're like me, you want to do what you can to help. Well, here's how you can do that. We've Got You Covered. Plato's...
Proposal Promotes Drastic Billing Changes For Bismarck Homeowners
These major changes have been five years in the making. Bismarck's Special Assessment Task Force isn't quite as ominous as its name might seem to imply. It's simply a collection of Bismarck residents tasked with improving how assessments are collected for so-called "specials". Specials affect property owners both residential and commercial. So if you are a renter, thanks for reading, but these proposed changes may only indirectly affect you.
kxnet.com
National Guard fly over Babe Ruth World Series
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The states National Guard gave one of our reporters a free roundtrip ride. The North Dakota National Guard conducted a flyover for the Babe Ruth World Series in Williston, but you cant just hop on a plane and fly. A lot of planning goes into...
Bismarck’s Cara Mund – You’ll Have My Signature
Another first could be on the way for Bismarck Century Graduate Cara Mund. A true go-getter right from the start. People that have come to know Cara personally know without a doubt that once she sets her mind on something she gets it done. We saw this back in 2017 when all of America became captivated by her beauty and charm. There she was representing North Dakota in the Miss America Beauty Pageant after she was crowned Miss North Dakota in 2017, she then promptly steamrolled into the main event - On September 10, 2017, she was crowned Miss America 2018 in Atlantic City, and became the first contestant from North Dakota to win!
Mandan’s First Annual Memorial Square Block Party This Thursday
The first ever Memorial Square Block Party presented by First International Bank & Trust & Cloverdale will happen this Thursday, August 4th, 2022 from 3 to 7 pm at 4530 Memorial Highway in the parking lot. This event is FREE and open to the public. Bring out the whole family...
Cool 98.7
Mandan, ND
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT
Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://cool987fm.com
Comments / 0