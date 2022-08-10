Read full article on original website
bvmsports.com
Marty Robertson’s “Bad Fish” Makes Major Changes Prior to NPK Tulsa
This weekend Marty Robertson and team will take the Bad Fish Barracuda to Osage Casino Tulsa Raceway Park for the next stop on the Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings circuit. Coming off of a summer break as the most recent winner of the Future Street Outlaws class, Robertson and team have made some serious changes to their engine combination. Going…
bartlesvilleradio.com
Meet the Bruins Brings Joy Ahead of Football Season. Custer Stadium at Bartlesville High School was packed with fans, family and friends as coaches and players were celebrated ahead of the upcoming football season Friday evening. Meet the Bruins offered fans the chance to see the teams from first grade...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Trojans Enter Season with Heavy Hearts
The Caney Valley football enters the 2022 season with heavy hearts. The Trojans mourned the loss of football player Ethan Dodson who tragically passed away over the course of the summer. Caney Valley head football coach Stephen Mitchell says the team plans to honor Ethan’s memory all season long.
thecapitalsportsreport.com
NHRA’s Laughlin says he was forced to take down post; no call outs/grudge races
NHRA Top Fuel Dragster driver Alex Laughlin could have been at the Heartland Nationals in Topeka, Kansas. Instead, he’s in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Laughlin had posted on Facebook that he was going to have a grudge race with Jim Howe. However, Pilgrim Studios or someone with the production company told him to remove the post.
Tulsa Foundation For Architecture To Give Tunnel Tours
Dozens of people will be seeing a part of Tulsa Saturday that many people may not know exist!. The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture is giving 24 tunnel tours for people to get a glimpse of a moment in history beneath the streets of Tulsa. People will be able to see...
Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!
Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
Did You Know Oklahoma Has a Haunted Parking Lot?
If you thought parallel parking was scary, try paranormal parking at this haunted Oklahoma parking lot. That's right, the Sooner State has a haunted parking lot. Sure, why not? I mean we have every other kind of haunting you can think of. There are haunted houses, restaurants, hospitals, bars, forests, theaters, cemeteries, bridges, and hotels. We can add a parking lot to this endless list of scary places you can visit in Oklahoma!
Adorable: Siamang infant born at Tulsa Zoo
Caretakers at an Oklahoma zoo have welcomed an adorable new addition to its ranks.
Tulsa, Jenks Dam project gets $16.2 million federal grant
TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Tulsa area will receive a $16.2 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant. The money will go toward a trail system in conjunction with the South Tulsa/Jenks Dam project. The City of Tulsa, City of Jenks,...
Broken Arrow farm shares stories of unusual friendship between a duck an 165-pound dog
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — You could call five-pound Olaf the duck a “small king.” He thinks he’s in charge of his Broken Arrow farm home, and he roams the back yard, making sure all the other animals are okay. Even the other ducks know to follow...
moreclaremore.com
Claremore Chamber Welcomes Sugar Sugar bake shop
Sugar Sugar bake shop is the newest member of the Claremore Area Chamber of Commerce. Haley serves up cookies, cupcakes, and other yummy baked treats…go see her! She’s in the Surrey Center directly across from Hillcrest. #eatlocal.
bartlesvilleradio.com
KWON to Broadcast CD 2 Forum August 17, Live
Green Country Republican Women’s Club and the Washington County GOP want you to join us on KWON 1400/93.3/95.1 on Wednesday, at 7pm, for the Congression District 2 Forum live from Bartlesville City Hall. In addition to listening on KWON Radio, you can watch live video of the forum at...
News On 6
Construction Project Underway On Tulsa End Of Turner Turnpike
A big construction project is happening on the Tulsa end of the Turner turnpike. The westbound exit from I-44, to Route 66, is switching sides. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live in West Tulsa with the story.
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
WWII veteran was celebrating in Tulsa when the iconic V-J Day photo was taken in NYC in 1945
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Frank Riesinger is a WWII veteran who is 100 years old and lives in Broken Arrow. Riesinger had enlisted in the Army Air Corps in the 1940′s. Victory Over Japan Day or V-J Day is very significant for Riesinger and many WWII veterans. “V-J...
Sand Springs PD search for owner of rogue donkey
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Is this your donkey?. Officers with the Sand Springs Police Department shared pictures of a donkey that was found walking along Highway 412 Friday morning. If you know who the owner is, please call the Sand Springs Police Department at 918-245-8777. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc....
QuikTrip Opens Convenience Store At BOK Tower
QuikTrip's first Tulsa convenience store not connected to a gas station is open downtown at the BOK Tower. The shop includes all the favorite QuikTrip foods and drinks. It's also the chain's first store to use Amazon's "Just Walk Out" technology that scans items and automatically charges your card so you don't have to wait in a checkout line.
Tulsa man dead after rollover on US-412 Friday night
TULSA, Okla. — On Friday night, a 60-year-old man from Tulsa was killed in a crash near US-412 and 65th W Ave, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Mark Hopkins (SIC) was traveling east on US-412 at a high rate of speed and departed the roadway for an unknown reason.
News On 6
Constant Road Construction Causing Headaches For Some Owasso Drivers
Several road and highway projects in Owasso have been causing a headache for drivers recently. "I guess I'm just used to the orange cones ... it should be our state symbol, it's everywhere you go,” says Mike Henson. He’s lived in Owasso for 14 years and says he's seen...
Woman walks out on bill, steals donation money meant for Blue Star Mothers from Claremore bar
CLAREMORE, Okla. — FOX23 is learning more about a woman in Claremore who police say skipped out on paying her tab and stole money from a tip jar meant to benefit the Blue Star Mothers. Police said it was all caught on camera. It happened earlier this week at...
