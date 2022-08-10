ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewey, OK

bvmsports.com

Marty Robertson’s “Bad Fish” Makes Major Changes Prior to NPK Tulsa

This weekend Marty Robertson and team will take the Bad Fish Barracuda to Osage Casino Tulsa Raceway Park for the next stop on the Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings circuit. Coming off of a summer break as the most recent winner of the Future Street Outlaws class, Robertson and team have made some serious changes to their engine combination. Going…
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Sports » Latest News

Meet the Bruins Brings Joy Ahead of Football Season. Custer Stadium at Bartlesville High School was packed with fans, family and friends as coaches and players were celebrated ahead of the upcoming football season Friday evening. Meet the Bruins offered fans the chance to see the teams from first grade...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Trojans Enter Season with Heavy Hearts

The Caney Valley football enters the 2022 season with heavy hearts. The Trojans mourned the loss of football player Ethan Dodson who tragically passed away over the course of the summer. Caney Valley head football coach Stephen Mitchell says the team plans to honor Ethan’s memory all season long.
RAMONA, OK
thecapitalsportsreport.com

NHRA’s Laughlin says he was forced to take down post; no call outs/grudge races

NHRA Top Fuel Dragster driver Alex Laughlin could have been at the Heartland Nationals in Topeka, Kansas. Instead, he’s in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Laughlin had posted on Facebook that he was going to have a grudge race with Jim Howe. However, Pilgrim Studios or someone with the production company told him to remove the post.
TOPEKA, KS
107.3 PopCrush

Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
TULSA, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Did You Know Oklahoma Has a Haunted Parking Lot?

If you thought parallel parking was scary, try paranormal parking at this haunted Oklahoma parking lot. That's right, the Sooner State has a haunted parking lot. Sure, why not? I mean we have every other kind of haunting you can think of. There are haunted houses, restaurants, hospitals, bars, forests, theaters, cemeteries, bridges, and hotels. We can add a parking lot to this endless list of scary places you can visit in Oklahoma!
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, Jenks Dam project gets $16.2 million federal grant

TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Tulsa area will receive a $16.2 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant. The money will go toward a trail system in conjunction with the South Tulsa/Jenks Dam project. The City of Tulsa, City of Jenks,...
TULSA, OK
moreclaremore.com

Claremore Chamber Welcomes Sugar Sugar bake shop

Sugar Sugar bake shop is the newest member of the Claremore Area Chamber of Commerce. Haley serves up cookies, cupcakes, and other yummy baked treats…go see her! She’s in the Surrey Center directly across from Hillcrest. #eatlocal.
CLAREMORE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

KWON to Broadcast CD 2 Forum August 17, Live

Green Country Republican Women’s Club and the Washington County GOP want you to join us on KWON 1400/93.3/95.1 on Wednesday, at 7pm, for the Congression District 2 Forum live from Bartlesville City Hall. In addition to listening on KWON Radio, you can watch live video of the forum at...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Sand Springs PD search for owner of rogue donkey

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Is this your donkey?. Officers with the Sand Springs Police Department shared pictures of a donkey that was found walking along Highway 412 Friday morning. If you know who the owner is, please call the Sand Springs Police Department at 918-245-8777. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc....
SAND SPRINGS, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

QuikTrip Opens Convenience Store At BOK Tower

QuikTrip's first Tulsa convenience store not connected to a gas station is open downtown at the BOK Tower. The shop includes all the favorite QuikTrip foods and drinks. It's also the chain's first store to use Amazon's "Just Walk Out" technology that scans items and automatically charges your card so you don't have to wait in a checkout line.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man dead after rollover on US-412 Friday night

TULSA, Okla. — On Friday night, a 60-year-old man from Tulsa was killed in a crash near US-412 and 65th W Ave, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Mark Hopkins (SIC) was traveling east on US-412 at a high rate of speed and departed the roadway for an unknown reason.
TULSA, OK

