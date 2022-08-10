Read full article on original website
See inside a VIP Boeing 757 private jet that has a full bedroom and dining room
Private charter company Freedom II is the latest operator of a VIP Boeing 757-200 jet. The aircraft has a large payload and several living spaces, including a bedroom and dining room. Managing company ACC Aviation hopes the jet will lure large tour groups and sports teams. Private aviation has been...
itechpost.com
Boeing Delivers Its First 787 Dreamliner to American Airlines
Ollowing a series of production difficulties, Boeing has delivered the first of the nine aircraft it intends to provide to American Airlines in 2022. American Airlines is Receiving Boeing's First 787 Dreamliner. One of the biggest obstacles Boeing has faced recently is beginning to be overcome. According to CNBC, as...
The A380's biggest supporter is asking Airbus to build a new super jumbo
With the A380 out of production, the two biggest planes on the market are the Airbus A350-1000 and the upcoming Boeing 777-9, and deliveries for both are delayed. Emirates boss Tim Clark thinks they're too small to replace the A380s in his fleet.
US News and World Report
Airlines Cancel Over 600 Flights in U.S. as Thunderstorms Hit Texas
(Reuters) - Airlines canceled more than 600 flights in the United States on Thursday morning, as thunderstorms in Texas disrupted operations at one of the busiest airports in the country for a second straight day. A total of 1,213 flights were canceled across the country on Wednesday, according to flight-tracking...
Delta Air Lines CEO just revealed a harsh truth about why your flight was canceled
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. So far, travel this summer has been characterized by long lines at airports, a spate of flight delays and cancellations, and unprecedented amounts of lost luggage. All of which make for one of the most chaotic travel seasons in recent memory.
A Delta Air Lines flight had to make a U-turn over the Atlantic and return to New York because of a fuel problem
One passenger said in a YouTube video the captain walked down the aisle to look out the window at the wings before saying the plane would turn around.
Boeing 777X jet performs staggering steep take-off
A Boeing 777X jet has performed a staggering take-off, making a steep, almost vertical climb, to demonstrate the power of its engines and to illustrate how nimble the aircraft is.Footage shows the jet climbing to 1,300 feet in a few seconds - a climb of 6,000 feet per minute - meaning it would reach cruising altitude in just 5 minutes.The aircraft was empty during take-off, which was used to demonstrate capabilities and show them off to new and potential customers.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval
Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
cntraveler.com
The Best Time of Day to Fly to Avoid Cancellations, According to New Data
Flight cancellations and delays have become a frustrating, seemingly unavoidable part of air travel this summer. While any flight is liable to get canceled, especially as the aviation industry is facing several operational issues right now, experts say there are a few booking strategies that could help lessen the chances of having your flight get nixed from the airline's schedule.
A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight
At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
Freethink
Flying sports car cleared for takeoff by FAA
A flying sports car has just been cleared for flight by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) — but to get behind the wheel of one, you’ll need to build it yourself. Samson Switchblade: Unlike the eVTOLs expected to one day ferry us across cities like airborne Ubers, Samson Sky’s Switchblade is designed to be a true flying car, capable of both flight and on-road driving.
I was a flight attendant for 10 years. Here are 10 of the biggest mistakes passengers make.
A former airplane crew member advises fliers against walking barefoot on dirty floors, drinking too much alcohol, and sitting in bulkhead seats.
Business Insider
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
Worst airports in the world for flight cancellations revealed
Planning on taking a flight but don’t want to be stuck at the airport? FlightAware recently complied data about the airports with the most delays and cancellations since the start of the year.
Thrillist
Airlines Could Be Required to Give Passengers More Seat Space Soon
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will go further in establishing a minimum size for airplane seats, according to USA Today. Starting on August 3, the FAA opened a portal for public feedback about the size of airline seats. This forum follows a 2019 Congressional order for the FAA to set minimum dimensions for airline seating.
Airlines Want to Stack Passengers One on Top of the Other in Coach
The future of low-cost travel may involve airlines stacking Economy passengers one on top of the other. That’s the nightmarish vision of designer Alejandro Nunez Vicente, who just won a prestigious design award for the Chaise Lounge Economy Seat, his design for two-level stacked airline seats.
Delta Passenger Documents "Horrifying” Experience When Plane Turns Around Mid-Flight
Airline travel can be extremely stressful even if everything goes smoothly and according to plan. You have to worry about getting to the airport on time, checking your luggage and ensuring it's under the weight limit, giving yourself enough wiggle room to get through security, and then finding your gate and actually boarding the plane and hoping it'll take off at its correct time.
I flew on Air Canada in economy from London to Montreal and while the Boeing 787 was comfortable, the food was a real disappointment
It was my first time flying Air Canada, and while I did find the seat comfortable and spacious, one meal reminded me of baby food.
Airlines add new international routes
The summer of 2022 was marked — and is still being marked — by exploding travel demand and record numbers of flight delays and cancellations. In many cases, airlines remain overscheduled and understaffed, and millions of passengers were stranded. To cope with the situation, airlines are making the decision to only fly the routes they can physically support — while simultaneously trying to satisfy passenger demand. In 2021 and 2022, airlines had announced dozens and dozens of new routes and destinations, mostly in the continental U.S.In any given year prior to 2022, Southwest Airlines — on average — might have added...
US News and World Report
U.S. Opens Probe Into 1.7 Million Ford Vehicles Over Brake Hose Recall
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators said Friday they are investigating whether a 2020 Ford Motor Co recall for vehicles with front brake hoses rupturing prematurely is adequate. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is opening a recall query into 1.7 million U.S. Ford 2013-2018 model year Fusion...
