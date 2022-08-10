Read full article on original website
ifiberone.com
Deputies recover stolen human remains after burglary in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - It’s among one of the odder things to steal but a brazen burglar ended up nabbing a woman’s urn with her ashes in it from a storage unit in Wenatchee last Saturday. It happened at a storage complex on McKittrick street. Over $10,000 of property was taken from the storage unit, including the ashes of the victim’s mother.
KXLY
Grant County detectives find body believed to be missing person
WARDEN, Wash. — Grant County detectives found a body believed to be of Audel Espinoza-Duenas, a 45-year-old Grant County man who was reported missing a week ago. Detectives found the body at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Warden Outfall public fishing access area along State Route 262, about six miles northwest of Warden.
FOX 28 Spokane
Passengers identified in fatal Moses Lake crash
MOSES LAKE, Wash. – Grant County Sheriff’s deputies have released the names of four people involved in a fatal crash in Moses Lake on July 30. Deputies say 22-year-old Karri S. Ortega was behind the wheel of a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier when it missed a curve and rolled several times near Hiawatha Road. All four people inside were ejected. The other passengers were 22-year-old Armando Lopez, 18-year-old Christopher Chavez and a 14-year-old girl, all from Quincy. According to deputies, Lopez died at the scene of the crash. Chavez remains in a Spokane hospital. The 14-year-old girl was recently released from a Spokane hospital and has entered a rehabilitation facility. Deputies say Ortega was treated at a Spokane hospital and was released. Right now, deputies are still investigating the crash.
ncwlife.com
Mobile home outside Soap Lake destroyed in fire
A mobile home is Lakeview outside Soap Lake was destroyed in a fire Thursday afternoon. Grant County Fire District 7 said the fire was reported just after 1:30 p.m. and firefighters arrived to find the single-wide mobile home fully engulfed with large plumes of black smoke pouring out the windows and doors.
Former cafe owner appears in Pasco court for murder and kidnapping. Her bail is $2M
It’s been about a week since she allegedly strangled her partner of 10 years.
ifiberone.com
Home lost to fire near Soap Lake
SOAP LAKE - A local resident is homeless after a blaze took out a single-wide home in Lakeview on Thursday. The structure fire happened at a home at 21 Ephrata Avenue NW at around 1:30 p.m. When fire crews arrived, the home was already fully engulfed in flames. At around...
KIMA TV
Kennewick Police investigate after man allegedly assaulted disabled woman
KENNEWICK, Wash. — UPDATE: On August 11th, Lucio Rincon appeared in Benton County Superior Court. The judge said the state has until Monday, August 15th to officially file charges. Until then, his bail has been set at $250,000. Rincon appears back in court on Tuesday, August 16th. ----------- The...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Level 2 evacuation issued for Rimrock Meadows due to Mohr Fire
UPDATE (1:50 p.m.) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 2 (be ready to leave) evacuation for the Rimrock Meadows area. The Mohr Fire continues to burn about five miles northwest of Rimrock Meadows. WATERVILLE — The Mohr Fire east of Waterville has grown to...
ifiberone.com
Brush fire burning near Waterville
WITHROW - Emergency officials with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are investigating a brush fire burning 12 miles southeast of Waterville northeastern Douglas County. Douglas County deputies broke the news about the fire, which is burning in the area of Road F and Road 6 at around 5 p.m. The...
ncwlife.com
Man who drowned in the Wenatchee River was swimming, not kayaking
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said today the 25-year-old Redmond man who drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday was swimming in the river, not kayaking, as previously reported. Tristen Manalo was swimming near the KOA Campground near Leavenworth just before 4 p.m. when he got caught in some...
‘So unfair:’ Girlfriend of 38yo Richland veteran speaks out after he was found deceased during heatwave
RICHLAND, Wash. — Tiffany Woodrome remembers Sean Aaberg, her boyfriend of four-and-a-half years, as “a goofball” who loved being a father and making others laugh. “He wanted to be everybody’s friend,” Woodrome said. “He would literally do anything for anyone.” Some of her favorite memories include the stay-at-home dad taking their children “constantly to the parks.” “He wanted to keep...
Detectives search for rural Grant County man, 43, reported missing for five days
EPHRATA, Wash. — Detectives with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office are searching for any information on 43-year-old Audel Espinoza-Duenas, a resident of rural Warden who hasn’t been seen or heard from since August 4, 2022. The missing man, Espinoza-Duenas, is listed at six feet tall and roughly...
ifiberone.com
Fire swells to "roughly" 1,000 acres east of Waterville; level 2 evacuation issued
WATERVILLE - Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Callie says "roughly" 1,000 acres of sage brush, grass and wheat stubble have burned 12 miles southeast of Waterville. The blaze is now burning south of US 2. Authorities say the fire was a flare up from a blaze that was believed to have...
KIMA TV
Local and federal law enforcement coming together to combat problems at Carbody Beach
PASCO, Wash. — Local and federal law enforcement agencies are joining forces to help put a stop to growing problems at Carbody Beach. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said one major problem they're facing is littering. Officials said the area will be cleaned up, and within days the beach is trashed again.
ncwlife.com
Two fires near Lake Wenatchee reportedly started by lightning strikes
Lightning strikes high on mountainsides in the Lake Wenatchee area apparently ignited at least two wildfires that were spotted early this morning. The first fire was reported at 5:53 a.m. on Irving Peak and shortly after the fire had grown to more than an acre in size. At 6:17 a...
nbcrightnow.com
Portion Of Potholes Reservoir Access To Close For Improvements
SPOKANE, Wash.- The Glen Williams Access Area on the Potholes Reservoir in Grant County will be closed for construction from August, 15th, to December, 12th. The boat ramp is in poor condition and improvements are necessary to keep it safe and usable for the public. The planned maintenance includes installing...
kpq.com
Douglas County “Mohr Fire” Triples In Size to 3,600 Acres
The Mohr Fire northeast of Palisades has tripled in size from overnight and now covers 3,600 acres. There are also Level 1 Evacuation notices for Wagon Road and Palisades Road from Wagon Road to the Grant County line. Fire is approx. 3600 acres. UPDATE 2AM Wednesday. State fire assistance is...
Evacuations in place for people living near Mohr Fire in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY — Evacuations are in place for people living near the Mohr Fire in Douglas County. Level 1 evacuations – meaning get ready to leave — are issued for people living on Wagon Road and Palisades Road from Wagon Road to the Grant County line. Level 2 evacuations – meaning get set to leave – are in place for...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
STCU hits $5 billion, eyes more branches in the Tri-Cities
Five years after it expanded into the Tri-Cities, STCU reports it has hit important milestones on its way to becoming a $5 billion institution, making it Washington’s third largest credit union after Boeing Employees and Gesa. STCU, for Spokane Teachers Credit Union, has more than 250,000 members and 875...
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Colville Reservation by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 10:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Colville Reservation; Eastern Columbia Basin, Palouse, Spokane Area; Foothills of Northeast Washington; Lower Palouse, Snake River THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING TODAY AND TONIGHT Thunderstorms will develop through the day today into tonight ahead of an ejecting low pressure trough moving onshore off of the eastern Pacific. Storms will be a mix of wet and dry and contain frequent lightning that may result in new fire starts. Some storms may become strong or severe with strong outflow winds and large hail possible. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING IN DRY FUELS FOR COLVILLE RESERVATION, EASTERN COLUMBIA BASIN, SPOKANE AREA, PALOUSE, AND SNAKE RIVER The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for thunderstorms, which is in effect until 9 AM PDT Saturday. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire Weather Zone 702 Colville Reservation (Zone 702), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Thunderstorms: Scattered thunderstorms at times expected through early Saturday morning. A few storms this afternoon and evening may become strong to severe with large hail and strong outflow winds possible. * Outflow Winds: Gusty and erratic winds expected with thunderstorms. * Impacts: Thunderstorms combined with dry fuels will likely result in new fire starts.
