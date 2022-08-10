ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

WTHI

Back-to-school brings booming business to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The new school year means new students. New students mean a higher interest in local restaurants and other businesses in the area. Coffee shops, diners, hotels, and many more will see a jump in customers starting this weekend as students move back to campus. Starting...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

One local farm reflects on this year's sunflower planting process

PARIS, Illinois (WTHI) - What started as a shortage, has ended in success!. Sunflower season is coming to a close. Now, one local farm is reflecting on this year's planting process. L&A Family Farms in Paris, Illinois used a different seed this year due to the shortage. Co-owner Brian Lau...
PARIS, IL
WTHI

Rock the Block 5K coming to Terre Haute soon!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to lace up those running shoes and head over to the 12 Points Community in Terre Haute. That's because a brand new 5K is coming to town later this month!. The 12 Points Revitalization Project along with Crossroads Events are introducing the brand...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Isaiah 117 House hosts grand opening in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Isaiah 117 House holds itself to the standard of making sure kids feel loved when they need it most. They provide shelter, toys, clothes, and whatever else they might need at a moment's notice. The Isaiah 117 House is a Tennessee-based organization that cares...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Local man has reached the top 5 of a national music competition

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI)- A local man is now in the top five of a nationwide music competition. You may remember News 10 reporting on Jeff Winchester, a local drummer and music teacher competing in a national music competition called the Opening Act. If he wins, he'll get to be the...
CLINTON, IN
WTHI

One local church opens major facility expansion - check it out!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One local church is opening a major facility expansion! It's all in an effort to serve more people in the community!. Terre Haute First Baptist Church had a ribbon cutting for its new family life center on Sunday. This comes after years of envisioning a home with more space to reach more people.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Glass recycling is now available to the people of Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The community now has more recycling options in town. Mayor Duke Bennett and staff members were at the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District to announce the opening of a new glass recycling bin. News 10 spoke with Mayor Bennett, and he shared that it...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Knox county has a new housing initiative getting started

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's thanks to READI grants that the Talent's Hometown program was funded. The program's goal is to create 7 million dollars worth of public infrastructure. That means extending the sewage system and building around 50 to 70 new homes. Leaders of the program say that...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Lemonade sales to help local preschoolers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More people in the Terre Haute community are stepping up to help the Ryves Youth Center. The center serves children throughout the area who are experiencing homelessness or may be at risk. Right now, there is an ongoing fundraiser to help the center raise $10,000...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Press conference addresses Walmart incident, officials explain why no charges filed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County prosecutor addressed a recent incident at a local Walmart during a press conference and why charges weren't filed. Prosecutor Terry Modesitt and Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen provided statements on the decision not to pursue charges against two people who caused panic inside the city’s eastside store.
WTHI

Two men arrested in Edgar County death investigation

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - An ongoing death investigation out of Paris, Illinois leads to the arrest of two Paris men. Illinois State Police says 20-year-old Preston Wallace and 39-year-old Gabriel Wallace are facing Felony charges in the death of a 69-year-old Paris man. They say the investigation started last Saturday...
PARIS, IL
WTHI

Clinton City Police are looking for two suspects of a hit and run

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Clinton City Police are asking for people's help finding a few suspects of a hit and run. According to the Clinton City Police Department, it happened at a Marathon gas station, where two suspects driving a red Chevy sedan appear to have hit a gas pump.
CLINTON, IN

