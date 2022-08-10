Read full article on original website
Kentucky Boy Donates $350 Worth of School Supplies to Kindergarteners in Honor of Late Brother
An 8-year-old boy from Kentucky found a sweet way to honor the memory of his late younger brother. Greyson Brooks recently delivered $350 worth of crayons, markers, and writing paper to Estes Elementary School in Owensboro. The third grader asked that the supplies be used by incoming kindergartners because that's the class his brother, Wyatt, would have been in.
Owensboro Senior Center moving to YMCA?
The Senior Community Center of Owensboro in Daviess County may have a new home.
Friends use Special Olympics medals to honor explosion victims
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Charlie and Martina Hite were a married couple who competed together in the Special Olympics for years. Friends say the medals they earned meant a lot to them. After the two died in the explosion on North Weinbach Avenue, their friends are making sure they still...
Henderson County and Owensboro basketball legends slated for Hall of Fame induction
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame is set to honor 16 new members in the Class of 2022 induction ceremony on Saturday night. Two of these new members include Jeff Haile, the longtime head coach of the Henderson County girls basketball team, and Randy Embry, a former Kentucky Mr. Basketball award winner at Owensboro High School that also made a mark in the coaching ranks.
Popular Owensboro Tattoo Shop Announces Exciting Expansion into Henderson, KY
This has been an incredibly exciting week for Lady Luck Tattoo and Body Piercing. In addition to celebrating their 15th anniversary and having a huge weekend event to commemorate the milestone, Lady Luck just made a huge announcement. The popular Owensboro parlor is expanding into Henderson, KY, which will soon...
'Trail of Treats' returning to downtown Owensboro in October
Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, have announced the return of a popular Halloween event. An announcement made by the city on Friday says that the "Trail of Treats" event will return to downtown Owensboro on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The city says the family-friendly Trail of...
Friends remember couple killed in Evansville explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Charlie and Martina Hite loved to do everything together. They loved riding bikes through town, selling wares at the flea market, playing in the Special Olympics, and going to church together. In fact, perhaps the only thing they loved more than that was each other. Speaking on behalf of the Hite family, […]
City of Owensboro recognized as Bluegrass Music Capital of the World
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum in Owensboro announced Wednesday the city will be crowned the Bluegrass Music Capital of the World. The museum had formed a task force to bring the title to the annual host of ROMP Fest, which is held in Owensboro.
Come Hungry! WBKR Yard Party to Benefit American Cancer Society
In advance of the annual American Cancer Society Relay for Life Walk, there's a Yard Party planned to kick off the celebration. Have lunch with us tomorrow on the front lawn, register for Brantley Gilbert tickets, and learn more about the carnival/walk planned for Saturday. We have all the details!
Friends remember woman killed in Weinbach Explosion
er the tragic and very sudden death of 29 year-old Jessica Teague, her friends remember her very fondly as a caring and loving person. Jessica was one of the three people killed in the Weinbach explosion which devastated the neighborhood. She loved Spiderman, Japanese comic books and was really good at fixing computers. She loved to make origami frogs and give them to everyone.
Neighboring family pieces life together after explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Due to the explosion on Weinbach Ave. over a dozen families were uprooted from their homes and it was last thing one couple expected to do as they prepare for one of the biggest moments of their lives. Trevor McDowell and his fiancé Maddie Struble home sits across from the home that […]
Indiana Principal Welcomes Students Back to School with Hilarious Backstreet Boys Parody Song [WATCH]
If there were a list of the coolest principals around, I have to think Mike Allen would be near the top if not on the top of that list. While I don't know anyone who works at or sends their kids to Evansville Christian School, I get the impression there's rarely a dull moment when he's around based on the videos he's posted on the school's Facebook page over the years, including the newest one he posted earlier this week welcoming his students and faculty back to the building for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
How The ‘Hug Button’ Is Helping Kids W/Anxiety Brave Back To School [PHOTOS]
Heading back to school can bring on a flood of emotions from happy to totally anxious. The 'Hug Button' is helping kids with anxiety or nervous feelings brave the school day. I'm a pretty outgoing person. Growing up I moved around 13 times before high school where I stayed in one school FINALLY. During those years I can recall the first day I attended a new school and each time I was nervous. My momma always took me. She would tell me how very much she loved me and whether it was a little note or a special bracelet or a rock of some sort she always gave me something to cling onto during that time so I could look at it and think of her and know she was thinking of me too.
Mary M. (Michos) Bennett
Mary M. (Michos) Bennett, age 89, of Newburgh, Ind., passed away at 4:14 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at home with her family by her side. Mary was born May 9, 1933, in Virginia, Minn., to Nicholas and Athanasia (Papandreon) Michos. She graduated from Marion Indiana High School in...
Daviess County EMA Needs Volunteer Actors/Actresses for Special Exercise
Are you ready for your close-up? Are you a burgeoning late-in-life thespian? Do you have visions of footlights dancing in your head?. This may not be your springboard to stardom, but they need you anyway. And by "they," I mean Daviess County Emergency Management. The agency is planning to conduct a special exercise and needs volunteer actors and actresses.
Trailing through Evansville; Coming soon!
After nearly 15 years in the making, Evansville and Vanderburgh County officials have broken ground on the Green River Road trail project.
Southwire in Hawesville Steps Up to Help Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims
There's just something about Southwire in Hawesville. They always find a way to give back to those in need. They've been doing it for so long, so it's no surprise they want to give back to those impacted by the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Here's how you can help your fellow neighbors through Southwire’s Project GIFT on Friday.
Hopkins Co. Schools delays start date for preschools
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Schools has announced the first day of preschool has been pushed back. The school district made the announcement on Friday. Officials say the reason behind the delay is to help their transportation department smooth out bus routes. The new preschool start date is...
The 2023 & 2024 Collegiate Swimming & Diving Championships Coming to Evansville
Being able to write an article like this is one of the reasons why the new Deaconess Aquatic Center was built. We just received an announcement from the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GVLC) that Evansville, and the Deaconess Aquatic Center, will be the host for the next two years of swimming & diving championship events.
No one claimed the winnings of the Evansville Hadi Shrine Half-Pot
Officials with the Evansville Hadi Shrine say no one claimed the winnings of the recent Hadi Shrine Half-Pot. The Hadi Shriners announced the winning numbers for the half-pot back on July 11. The total pot reached $216,150, meaning if someone would have claimed the prize, they would have taken home...
