The Best Upcoming Franchise Shows
Franchise industry shows are wonderful opportunities to network with other industry professionals. The events are attended by brand representatives, franchisors, consultants, brokers, suppliers, vendors, lenders and marketers. There's always something new to learn, whether it be an interesting perspective from a keynote speaker or a new contact that might advance an attendee's personal and professional goals. As for industry trade shows, the "Grandaddy of Them All" — the annual IFA Convention — took place back in February in San Diego, but there are still plenty of event opportunities left for the remainder of 2022.
Below is a list of conferences and shows for the back half of 2022, including links to more information and registration details.
The Franchise Shows
If you're looking for an opportunity near you, franchise shows produced by National Event Management in the U.S. can be found far and wide. Here is a list of remaining tour stops for this traveling expo:
September 24-25, 2022
San Antonio, Texas
Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center
October 8-9, 2022
Detroit, Michigan
Suburban Collection Showplace
October 22-23, 2022
Atlanta, Georgia
Cobb Galleria Centre
November 5-6, 2022
Tampa, Florida
Tampa Convention Center
November 19-20, 2022
San Francisco, California
Alameda County Fairgrounds
MFV Expositions
For three decades, MFV Expositions has produced and hosted some of the most prestigious franchise trade shows around the world. Thousands of franchise companies introduce attendees to proven, successful concepts, and help entrepreneurs go into business for themselves, but never by themselves. MFV's expos feature franchises from every industry and investment level, while offering attendees comprehensive educational programs to help them make informed decisions about their franchise options. Their events follow a regional footprint, and there's one remaining show in 2022, if you're in the area or wish to travel.
September 9-10, 2022
Franchise Expo South
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Fort Lauderdale Convention Center – Hall B
October 7-8, 2022
Franchise Expo Houston
Houston, Texas
NRG Center
Emerging Franchise Events
Entrepreneur has stressed the importance of these ground floor, emerging brand opportunities, and now you can discover them yourself at these two events.
September 28-30, 2022
Springboard Event for Emerging & (Re)emerging Franchisors
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia Marriott Old City
November 2-4, 2022
IFA's Emerging Franchisor Conference
Nashville, Tennessee
Hilton Nashville Downtown
Leadership and Development Events
Some franchising-related events help industry executives shape policy and promote the business model as a catalyst for entrepreneurship. Two significant events are still on the calendar for this year, and both are worth your time to check out.
September 19-21, 2022
IFA Leadership Summit & Franchise Action Network (FAN) Annual Meeting
Washington, D.C.
J.W. Marriott DC
October 18-20, 2022
Franchise Leadership & Development Conference
Atlanta, Georgia
InterContinental Buckhead Hotel
If you don't have the time or means to attend one of the remaining franchise-related trade shows in 2022, you won't have to wait very long for your next opportunity. These organizations, and many others, are already planning their blockbuster 2023 event schedules. Stay tuned!
