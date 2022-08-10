ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Upcoming Franchise Shows

By Jeff Cheatham
 3 days ago

Franchise industry shows are wonderful opportunities to network with other industry professionals. The events are attended by brand representatives, franchisors, consultants, brokers, suppliers, vendors, lenders and marketers. There's always something new to learn, whether it be an interesting perspective from a keynote speaker or a new contact that might advance an attendee's personal and professional goals. As for industry trade shows, the "Grandaddy of Them All" — the annual IFA Convention — took place back in February in San Diego, but there are still plenty of event opportunities left for the remainder of 2022.

Below is a list of conferences and shows for the back half of 2022, including links to more information and registration details.

The Franchise Shows

If you're looking for an opportunity near you, franchise shows produced by National Event Management in the U.S. can be found far and wide. Here is a list of remaining tour stops for this traveling expo:

September 24-25, 2022

San Antonio, Texas

Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center

Register for free tickets

October 8-9, 2022

Detroit, Michigan

Suburban Collection Showplace

Register for free tickets

October 22-23, 2022

Atlanta, Georgia

Cobb Galleria Centre

Register for free tickets

November 5-6, 2022

Tampa, Florida

Tampa Convention Center

Register for free tickets

November 19-20, 2022

San Francisco, California

Alameda County Fairgrounds

Register for free tickets

MFV Expositions

For three decades, MFV Expositions has produced and hosted some of the most prestigious franchise trade shows around the world. Thousands of franchise companies introduce attendees to proven, successful concepts, and help entrepreneurs go into business for themselves, but never by themselves. MFV's expos feature franchises from every industry and investment level, while offering attendees comprehensive educational programs to help them make informed decisions about their franchise options. Their events follow a regional footprint, and there's one remaining show in 2022, if you're in the area or wish to travel.

September 9-10, 2022

Franchise Expo South

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fort Lauderdale Convention Center – Hall B

Register to attend

October 7-8, 2022

Franchise Expo Houston

Houston, Texas

NRG Center

Register to attend

Emerging Franchise Events

Entrepreneur has stressed the importance of these ground floor, emerging brand opportunities, and now you can discover them yourself at these two events.

September 28-30, 2022

Springboard Event for Emerging & (Re)emerging Franchisors

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Marriott Old City

Register to attend

November 2-4, 2022

IFA's Emerging Franchisor Conference

Nashville, Tennessee

Hilton Nashville Downtown

Register to attend

Leadership and Development Events

Some franchising-related events help industry executives shape policy and promote the business model as a catalyst for entrepreneurship. Two significant events are still on the calendar for this year, and both are worth your time to check out.

September 19-21, 2022

IFA Leadership Summit & Franchise Action Network (FAN) Annual Meeting

Washington, D.C.

J.W. Marriott DC

Register to attend

October 18-20, 2022

Franchise Leadership & Development Conference

Atlanta, Georgia

InterContinental Buckhead Hotel

Register to attend

If you don't have the time or means to attend one of the remaining franchise-related trade shows in 2022, you won't have to wait very long for your next opportunity. These organizations, and many others, are already planning their blockbuster 2023 event schedules. Stay tuned!

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

