Mike Vrabel took Malik Willis out of his first NFL game because he wasn't throwing the ball
In his first NFL start — albeit in the preseason — Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis completed six of 11 passes for 107 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 88.1. Willis did come up with an amazing rushing touchdown in Tennessee’s 23-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but there was at least one person on the field at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium who wished Willis would have thrown the ball more.
2 Titans first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans lost their best player in Derrick Henry last season for nine games and still won the AFC at 12-5. This speaks to the quality up and down the Titans roster. However, the AFC South franchise made some big moves this offseason, which are sure to shake up the Titans […] The post 2 Titans first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 biggest surprises from Mike Vrabel’s first Titans depth chart for 2022
The Tennessee Titans had an outstanding 2021 season, only for it to end in disappointment. The team claimed the top seed in the AFC with a 12-5 record, even after Derrick Henry’s injury. The postseason didn’t go as planned, though, as Tennessee fell to the Cincinnati Bengals even after sacking Joe Burrow nine times.
Lions defense blistered by Falcons' mobile QBs, lack of containment
One of the primary takeaways from the Detroit Lions preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons was the rousing success the visiting Falcons had with the quarterback run. The Lions defense was consistently blistered by runs from starter Marcus Mariota and rookie Desmond Ridder, who played most of the game for Atlanta.
Watch: Aidan Hutchinson wreaks havoc on his 1st NFL drive
Welcome to the NFL, Aidan Hutchinson! The celebrated Detroit Lions rookie made his presence known right away in the team’s preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons. After making a tackle down the field on Falcons QB Marcus Mariota on a scramble on the first play of Atlanta’s first possession, Hutchinson showed on the very next snap that he’s already capable of making big plays up the field too.
Malik Willis with the tremendous scramble for six
Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis got the start in the team’s first preseason game, and he delivered a moment like the many that saw him become one of the more intriguing quarterback options in the 2022 NFL draft. With the Titans facing 2nd and goal early in the...
NBC Sports
Tyquan Thornton shows more than speed in impressive preseason debut
The New England Patriots played a lot of rookies in Thursday night's preseason opener against the New York Giants, and one player who stood out was Tyquan Thornton. The 2022 second-round draft pick looked like he belonged on an NFL field. He got the Patriots on the scoreboard at the...
College Football News
West Virginia vs Pitt Prediction, Game Preview
West Virginia vs Pitt prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: West Virginia (0-0), Pitt (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
numberfire.com
Ameer Abdullah a 'revelation' at Raiders camp
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah is expected to play the "James White role" in new head coach Josh McDaniels' offense, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. What It Means:. Breer said that Abdullah has been a "revelation" at training camp in a crowded backfield, placing himself as...
Jets QB Zach Wilson expected to miss 2-4 weeks with bone bruise, meniscus tear
The regular season hasn’t even begun, but the New York Jets have suffered two crushing injuries already. In the same week that Mekhi Becton suffered what’s likely to be a season-ending knee injury, quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury of his own. During Friday’s preseason win over...
numberfire.com
Lions' Jameson Williams (ACL) ruled out for Week 1
Detroit Lions first-round rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams (ACL) will miss Week 1 versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Williams is recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered during the National Championship Game in January. The Lions aren't providing a timetable for the rookie to make his debut, so Williams could remain out beyond Week 1. "We're going to be very smart with him," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said. "He's in a good place right now." Once healthy, Williams is expected to join Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark in three-wide sets for Detroit.
Titans' Mike Vrabel: Treylon Burks had 'inconsistent' preseason debut
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks made his preseason debut on Thursday night but failed to make much of an impact in the loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Burks tallied just one touch on a jet sweep that went for four yards. He was targeted once in the end zone, but was unable to come down with the contested catch.
Browns unofficial depth chart versus Jaguars
With the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars kicking off Friday night, fans can finally get excited about seeing football back on their screens since the Browns season ended in January. While preseason football is rarely beautiful, it is football and that is something to celebrate. It is also a positive,...
Mark Stoops takes issue with John Calipari's Kentucky comments
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops is taking issue with some recent comments made by the other well known coach at his school: John Calipari. Coach Cal seemed to diminish the success of the Wildcats football team recently when he referred to Kentucky unequivocally as a "basketball school." "This ...
Jets reportedly optimistic Zach Wilson’s knee injury is not season ending
Zach Wilson and the New York Jets may have avoided a catastrophe. Several reports state that the quarterback does not have a season-ending knee injury as was initially feared when he was hurt during their preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday. Coach Robert Saleh did not provide a...
Giants' Richie James showing he's still a versatile threat
Free agent wide receiver/kick returner Richie James is currently attempting to resume his NFL career with the New York Giants this summer. So far, he’s stood out in practice and now the former San Francisco 49ers’ seventh round draft pick is making his case in game play. On...
Jets QB Zach Wilson to undergo MRI after injuring knee
The New York Jets got some bad news recently when right tackle Mekhi Becton suffered a knee injury, and is feared lost for the season. Now, the organization and their fans are holding their breath yet again, as starting quarterback Zach Wilson will undergo an MRI after injuring his right knee in New York’s first preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
