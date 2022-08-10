ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Mike Vrabel took Malik Willis out of his first NFL game because he wasn't throwing the ball

In his first NFL start — albeit in the preseason — Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis completed six of 11 passes for 107 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 88.1. Willis did come up with an amazing rushing touchdown in Tennessee’s 23-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but there was at least one person on the field at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium who wished Willis would have thrown the ball more.
ClutchPoints

2 Titans first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans lost their best player in Derrick Henry last season for nine games and still won the AFC at 12-5. This speaks to the quality up and down the Titans roster. However, the AFC South franchise made some big moves this offseason, which are sure to shake up the Titans […] The post 2 Titans first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Watch: Aidan Hutchinson wreaks havoc on his 1st NFL drive

Welcome to the NFL, Aidan Hutchinson! The celebrated Detroit Lions rookie made his presence known right away in the team’s preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons. After making a tackle down the field on Falcons QB Marcus Mariota on a scramble on the first play of Atlanta’s first possession, Hutchinson showed on the very next snap that he’s already capable of making big plays up the field too.
Tyquan Thornton shows more than speed in impressive preseason debut

The New England Patriots played a lot of rookies in Thursday night's preseason opener against the New York Giants, and one player who stood out was Tyquan Thornton. The 2022 second-round draft pick looked like he belonged on an NFL field. He got the Patriots on the scoreboard at the...
West Virginia vs Pitt Prediction, Game Preview

West Virginia vs Pitt prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: West Virginia (0-0), Pitt (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
Ameer Abdullah a 'revelation' at Raiders camp

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah is expected to play the "James White role" in new head coach Josh McDaniels' offense, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. What It Means:. Breer said that Abdullah has been a "revelation" at training camp in a crowded backfield, placing himself as...
Lions' Jameson Williams (ACL) ruled out for Week 1

Detroit Lions first-round rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams (ACL) will miss Week 1 versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Williams is recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered during the National Championship Game in January. The Lions aren't providing a timetable for the rookie to make his debut, so Williams could remain out beyond Week 1. "We're going to be very smart with him," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said. "He's in a good place right now." Once healthy, Williams is expected to join Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark in three-wide sets for Detroit.
Browns unofficial depth chart versus Jaguars

With the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars kicking off Friday night, fans can finally get excited about seeing football back on their screens since the Browns season ended in January. While preseason football is rarely beautiful, it is football and that is something to celebrate. It is also a positive,...
Jets QB Zach Wilson to undergo MRI after injuring knee

The New York Jets got some bad news recently when right tackle Mekhi Becton suffered a knee injury, and is feared lost for the season. Now, the organization and their fans are holding their breath yet again, as starting quarterback Zach Wilson will undergo an MRI after injuring his right knee in New York’s first preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
