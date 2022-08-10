Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cheyenne's old A&W Root Beer's demolished!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Where Spirit Halloween will be in Cheyenne in 2022OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Arby's on Lincolnway is getting a refresh!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Crumbl Cookies: first Cheyenne store is coming soon!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Cheyenne may be getting a new Ziggi's Coffee!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Related
DA Declines to File Murder Charge in Fatal Cheyenne Stabbing
An alleged murderer is set to be released from jail tomorrow, Aug. 13, after the Laramie County District Attorney's Office failed to charge her within 72 hours of her arrest. Rocsand Bocanegra, 42, of Cheyenne, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, for the second-degree murder of Jess Smith, 58, of Cheyenne.
27-Year-Old Killed in Rollover Crash Northwest of Cheyenne
A 27-year-old Cheyenne man is dead after rolling his pickup northwest of town early Wednesday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 1 a.m. near milepost 27 on Wyoming 211 (Horse Creek Road). The patrol says Adam Martin was headed north at a high rate of speed...
Person of Interest Sought After Man Stabbed to Death in Cheyenne
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person of interest following an early morning fatal stabbing in south Cheyenne. Agency spokesman Captain Kevin James says deputies were called to the scene in the 700 block of Mitchell Court shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday and arrived to find a man suffering from a stab wound.
Cheyenne Parking Officers’ Goal: Barnacle Five Cars Per Week
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says despite recent enforcement efforts aimed at getting people with overdue parking tickets to pay up, the city is still owed $204,000 in unpaid fines. That number stems from 3,400 unpaid parking tickets in the city. Collins says effective immediately the city will be looking for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Collision in Albany County
A motorcyclist is dead following a head-on collision in southeast Wyoming's Albany County. The crash happened around 12:38 p.m. on July 16 near milepost 18 on Roger Canyon Road, northeast of Laramie. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 58-year-old Colorado resident Mark Shadle was riding west when he collided head-on with...
Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins Face Weekend Flood Watches
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy monsoonal rains this weekend could cause flooding in many areas of Wyoming. Watches have been posted for an area that includes the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins, and Wheatland among others. The agency posted this statement on its website:
See Inside the West Fork Ranch Near the Laramie Mountain Range
If you've ever daydreamed about what life might be like on a southeastern Wyoming ranch, wonder no more. There are pics and video of one such place that sits near the southern end of the Laramie Mountain Range in Albany County. I saw pics and video that were just shared...
First Saturday Cheyenne Farmer’s Market This Weekend
The 2022 Cheyenne Farmer's Market will get underway on Saturday, August 13 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Once again this year it will be held at Parking Lot B at Frontier Park in Cheyenne. Cheyenne Frontier Days has donated the space for the market. It was first held at...
RELATED PEOPLE
Laramie’s Weekly News Recap
In our small town Laramie, things happen, which makes it exciting but nothing 'toooo' crazy happened, which, is pretty good. Well, maybe the major power outage we had was pretty crazy. As we wrap up our second week of August, let's see some of the things that happened this past week in Laramie. In case you were too busy the past week and missed some things.
Live Music Leads The Way For Cheyenne Events This Weekend
We've made it to another Friday and we do not lack entertainment this weekend. We're filled with options this weekend for live music. Remember back in 2020 when everything was canceled and we were all like, man, it'd be really cool if we could see some live music? This week is our overload of live music. Our cup runneth full...ith. Let's take a look at what's happening in Cheyenne this weekend.
Kicks 4 Kidz 0.5k Rushes To Cheyenne This Month
As the calendar is flipping its way toward the beginning of school, there are tons of avenues to help out children in need of different items. That's a great part about living in Cheyenne, as a community, we're really generous. Coming up on August 16th at the Downtown Cheyenne Depot...
Celebrate National Couple’s Day in Cheyenne: 10+ Date Night Ideas
I'm going to be real honest - I'm not a big fan of going out on Valentine's Day. It's busy, everyone is in pink, and I swear a romantic dinner costs more on February 14. So, I'm all for National Couple's Day - it ditches the V-Day madness while still celebrating the "L" word with your significant other.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Weekend: Get FREE School Supplies for Your Cheyenne Student
The school year is upon us! In just two weeks, kids will be walking through the doors of their schools, ready for another year of learning. But before Day 1, they need to pack their bags and gather school supplies. The Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne wants to help with that.
POWER OUTAGE IN LARAMIE
Rocky Mountain Power's website now indicates the power will return by 1 a.m. tomorrow. There is an ongoing power outage in Laramie, according to Rocky Mountain Power's Twitter page. The estimated time for repairs is 9:30 p.m. To report your outage text "OUT" to 759677.
Everything Happening This Weekend in Laramie
What a week! Is it just me or did this week go by so fast? I am so ready to chill and do some fun stuffs! Luckily for us, Laramie has quite the lineup this weekend, from xx to xx. All you have to do is keep on reading this and choose which one to go to!
NWS Cheyenne: Hot With Increasing Chances for Storms Late Week
Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could pick up some desperately needed rain over the next week. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says while it will be mainly hot and dry east of the Laramie Range on Thursday, areas west of Interstate 25 can expect to see afternoon and evening showers and storms.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Win Whiskey Meyers Tickets for August 13!
Whiskey Meyers is coming to Cheyenne, and we have a chance for you to score tickets to their concert THIS Saturday, August 13 at the Chinook. Download the Y95 Country app - there's a quick link to it below. It's free and your gateway to entering the Whiskey Meyers contest. Plus, you'll get the latest local news, excellent music, and access to more contests in the future.
Prost! Black Tooth Brewing In Cheyenne Announces Oktoberfest Date
Ok, this is not a drill, Black Tooth has announced their annual Oktoberfest!. If you've missed out on the last two Oktoberfest celebrations at Black Tooth in the past couple of years, it's the best party of the year. They go all out, they have tons of activities, oh and BEER. Yes, Black Tooth has one of my favorite Oktoberfest brews and they will be pouring easy.
What Music Genre Is Least Favorite Of Wyoming Football Players?
The likes and dislikes of the Wyoming players is interesting. Everyone has their favorite music, but what about least favorite?. According to a recent Instagram video, the University of Wyoming locker room has some MAJOR diversity when it comes to the music they enjoy and the music they REALLY dislike.
Wyoming Distillery Bottles Railroad History in Craft Whiskey
In 1867, the Union Pacific Railroad pulled into the dusty station of what would become Cheyenne, Wyoming. The railroad is deeply tied to our beautiful state. The pioneers, cowboys, and railroad workers came on the Old West steam engines that built Wyoming with their bare hands and endless dedication. The award-winning Wyoming-based Brush Creek Distillery seeks to embody this legacy of backbreaking work and determination in their Railroad Rye Whiskey.
Y95 Country
Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT
Y95 Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne & Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://y95country.com/
Comments / 0