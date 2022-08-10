ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Y95 Country

DA Declines to File Murder Charge in Fatal Cheyenne Stabbing

An alleged murderer is set to be released from jail tomorrow, Aug. 13, after the Laramie County District Attorney's Office failed to charge her within 72 hours of her arrest. Rocsand Bocanegra, 42, of Cheyenne, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, for the second-degree murder of Jess Smith, 58, of Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Person of Interest Sought After Man Stabbed to Death in Cheyenne

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person of interest following an early morning fatal stabbing in south Cheyenne. Agency spokesman Captain Kevin James says deputies were called to the scene in the 700 block of Mitchell Court shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday and arrived to find a man suffering from a stab wound.
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Cheyenne Parking Officers’ Goal: Barnacle Five Cars Per Week

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says despite recent enforcement efforts aimed at getting people with overdue parking tickets to pay up, the city is still owed $204,000 in unpaid fines. That number stems from 3,400 unpaid parking tickets in the city. Collins says effective immediately the city will be looking for...
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Collision in Albany County

A motorcyclist is dead following a head-on collision in southeast Wyoming's Albany County. The crash happened around 12:38 p.m. on July 16 near milepost 18 on Roger Canyon Road, northeast of Laramie. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 58-year-old Colorado resident Mark Shadle was riding west when he collided head-on with...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Y95 Country

Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins Face Weekend Flood Watches

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy monsoonal rains this weekend could cause flooding in many areas of Wyoming. Watches have been posted for an area that includes the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins, and Wheatland among others. The agency posted this statement on its website:
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Laramie’s Weekly News Recap

In our small town Laramie, things happen, which makes it exciting but nothing 'toooo' crazy happened, which, is pretty good. Well, maybe the major power outage we had was pretty crazy. As we wrap up our second week of August, let's see some of the things that happened this past week in Laramie. In case you were too busy the past week and missed some things.
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Live Music Leads The Way For Cheyenne Events This Weekend

We've made it to another Friday and we do not lack entertainment this weekend. We're filled with options this weekend for live music. Remember back in 2020 when everything was canceled and we were all like, man, it'd be really cool if we could see some live music? This week is our overload of live music. Our cup runneth full...ith. Let's take a look at what's happening in Cheyenne this weekend.
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Kicks 4 Kidz 0.5k Rushes To Cheyenne This Month

As the calendar is flipping its way toward the beginning of school, there are tons of avenues to help out children in need of different items. That's a great part about living in Cheyenne, as a community, we're really generous. Coming up on August 16th at the Downtown Cheyenne Depot...
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

POWER OUTAGE IN LARAMIE

Rocky Mountain Power's website now indicates the power will return by 1 a.m. tomorrow. There is an ongoing power outage in Laramie, according to Rocky Mountain Power's Twitter page. The estimated time for repairs is 9:30 p.m. To report your outage text "OUT" to 759677.
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Everything Happening This Weekend in Laramie

What a week! Is it just me or did this week go by so fast? I am so ready to chill and do some fun stuffs! Luckily for us, Laramie has quite the lineup this weekend, from xx to xx. All you have to do is keep on reading this and choose which one to go to!
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

NWS Cheyenne: Hot With Increasing Chances for Storms Late Week

Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could pick up some desperately needed rain over the next week. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says while it will be mainly hot and dry east of the Laramie Range on Thursday, areas west of Interstate 25 can expect to see afternoon and evening showers and storms.
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Win Whiskey Meyers Tickets for August 13!

Whiskey Meyers is coming to Cheyenne, and we have a chance for you to score tickets to their concert THIS Saturday, August 13 at the Chinook. Download the Y95 Country app - there's a quick link to it below. It's free and your gateway to entering the Whiskey Meyers contest. Plus, you'll get the latest local news, excellent music, and access to more contests in the future.
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Prost! Black Tooth Brewing In Cheyenne Announces Oktoberfest Date

Ok, this is not a drill, Black Tooth has announced their annual Oktoberfest!. If you've missed out on the last two Oktoberfest celebrations at Black Tooth in the past couple of years, it's the best party of the year. They go all out, they have tons of activities, oh and BEER. Yes, Black Tooth has one of my favorite Oktoberfest brews and they will be pouring easy.
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Wyoming Distillery Bottles Railroad History in Craft Whiskey

In 1867, the Union Pacific Railroad pulled into the dusty station of what would become Cheyenne, Wyoming. The railroad is deeply tied to our beautiful state. The pioneers, cowboys, and railroad workers came on the Old West steam engines that built Wyoming with their bare hands and endless dedication. The award-winning Wyoming-based Brush Creek Distillery seeks to embody this legacy of backbreaking work and determination in their Railroad Rye Whiskey.
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

