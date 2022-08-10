ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

Comments / 0

Related
onespiritblog.com

Destiney Ellis Recognized as Hot Springs Service Hero

Destiney Ellis, RN, who works in MICU in Hot Springs, was recognized as a Service Hero for displaying the value of EXCELLENCE. Destiny was nominated by the daughter of a recent patient who praised the kindness and helpfulness she showed after a recent tragedy in Hot Springs, writing “if it had not been for her actions, I am uncertain if my mother would be alive today.”
HOT SPRINGS, AR
arkadelphian.com

REAL ESTATE: Arkadelphia nursing home changes hands

Clark County real estate transactions recorded Aug. 1-12 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk and Data Scout. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price, property description when available, and mortgage information, and does not withhold names.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hot Springs, AR
Health
City
Hot Springs, AR
Local
Arkansas Health
KSLA

WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson signs tax cut into law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signed into law the second-largest tax cut in the state’s history. The majority-Republican House and Senate on Thursday adjourned after giving final approval to the $500 million tax cut package Hutchinson proposed. Hutchinson called a special session to take up...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Stacker
Cameron Eittreim

Seven Days in Hot Springs, Arkansas: What To Expect

Downtown Hot Springs, a view from the car.Cameron Eittreim. Hot Springs, Arkansas is a beautiful resort town located a few hours outside of Little Rock. Part of the reason that we were interested in moving to Arkansas was the vast natural beauty that the state has to offer. The town of Hot Springs is beautiful. As soon as you enter the town, all you see are lush trees and beautiful lakes with plenty of boats and activities going on. The lakes are lined with condos and private residences, and the whole town had a friendly vibe.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
THV11

This new treatment could help Arkansans stop smoking

ARKANSAS, USA — A local research center is at the forefront of an effort to help people quit smoking — and it's for a very good reason. The effort is especially being felt in the Natural State, where an astonishing portion of the state's population already smokes cigarettes according to health officials.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Health Services
KATV

Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock

Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
yieldpro.com

Cushman & Wakefield arranges $20.9 million sale of Arkansas 360 portfolio

Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of five Arkansas multifamily properties that comprise the Arkansas 360 Portfolio—Cottages of Hot Springs, Glen Oaks, Indiandale Manor, Village Meadows, and Woodland Terrace. Totaling 360 units, the properties were acquired by several buyers and the final portfolio sale price was $20,925,000.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
onlyinark.com

15 Places to Eat in Saline County

Saline County is located a short distance southwest of Little Rock. Its two biggest towns are Bryant and Benton, and for a long time, the area’s food scene was primarily known for its chain restaurants. Well, times, they are a-changing. Here are 15 Places to Eat in Saline County. And they are all local.
SALINE COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy