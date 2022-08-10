Read full article on original website
Questions arise after developer claims of multi-million dollar property to be built in North Little Rock
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The City of North Little Rock has built up momentum for economic growth and is currently working to attract new businesses as the area expands— but one recent announcement left city officials perplexed. According to their website, Altis Capital plans to build what...
onespiritblog.com
Destiney Ellis Recognized as Hot Springs Service Hero
Destiney Ellis, RN, who works in MICU in Hot Springs, was recognized as a Service Hero for displaying the value of EXCELLENCE. Destiny was nominated by the daughter of a recent patient who praised the kindness and helpfulness she showed after a recent tragedy in Hot Springs, writing “if it had not been for her actions, I am uncertain if my mother would be alive today.”
arkadelphian.com
REAL ESTATE: Arkadelphia nursing home changes hands
Clark County real estate transactions recorded Aug. 1-12 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk and Data Scout. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price, property description when available, and mortgage information, and does not withhold names.
Big Country Chateau electricity no longer set to be turned off
A spokesperson for Entergy Arkansas said the electricity will not be shut off at Big Country Chateau apartments, and the complex is now up to date on its bills.
UAMS researchers discover link between COVID-19 and heart failure
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Every researcher dreams of making that one big discovery— for Dr. Husam Salah at UAMS, that discovery came quickly. "I finished training in internal medicine residency just this June," Dr. Salah said. The Chief Resident in the Department of Medicine is part of a...
Health Matters: First of its kind ambulance provides new level of care for Arkansans
Baptist Health is rolling out two new ambulances to help save the lives of the most critical patients.
Baptist Health opens new health center for elderly in NLR
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new health center in North Little Rock will provide care for more elderly people. Baptist Health officials gathered on Friday morning for a ribbon cutting to show off the brand new PACE Adult Day Health Center. Seniors will be able to see therapists,...
KSLA
WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson signs tax cut into law
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signed into law the second-largest tax cut in the state’s history. The majority-Republican House and Senate on Thursday adjourned after giving final approval to the $500 million tax cut package Hutchinson proposed. Hutchinson called a special session to take up...
Seven Days in Hot Springs, Arkansas: What To Expect
Downtown Hot Springs, a view from the car.Cameron Eittreim. Hot Springs, Arkansas is a beautiful resort town located a few hours outside of Little Rock. Part of the reason that we were interested in moving to Arkansas was the vast natural beauty that the state has to offer. The town of Hot Springs is beautiful. As soon as you enter the town, all you see are lush trees and beautiful lakes with plenty of boats and activities going on. The lakes are lined with condos and private residences, and the whole town had a friendly vibe.
Arkansas awarded $24.6M to modernize transportation
On August 11, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $24.6 million to Arkansas from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program.
Little Rock and North Little Rock to start big improvement projects
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The election results have come in and now two cities in central Arkansas have the green light to move forward with big improvement projects. Little Rock and North Little Rock will use millions of dollars in tax money in a few ways. The fire department...
This new treatment could help Arkansans stop smoking
ARKANSAS, USA — A local research center is at the forefront of an effort to help people quit smoking — and it's for a very good reason. The effort is especially being felt in the Natural State, where an astonishing portion of the state's population already smokes cigarettes according to health officials.
What’s up With Mysterious Underground Tunnels in Arkansas Town?
Hot Springs, National Park Arkansas is one of the most visited towns in the state. Not only do people go there for the thermal baths, horse racing, bathhouse row, and the surrounding mountains and lakes some come searching for the mysterious underground tunnels. The Tunnels. If you've ever walked downtown...
KATV
Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock
Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
Conway apartment resident raises concerns, says she was living in unsafe conditions
People living at a Conway apartment complex say they’re being unfairly treated, living in conditions they say are borderline dangerous.
yieldpro.com
Cushman & Wakefield arranges $20.9 million sale of Arkansas 360 portfolio
Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of five Arkansas multifamily properties that comprise the Arkansas 360 Portfolio—Cottages of Hot Springs, Glen Oaks, Indiandale Manor, Village Meadows, and Woodland Terrace. Totaling 360 units, the properties were acquired by several buyers and the final portfolio sale price was $20,925,000.
Crumbl Cookies opens in Little Rock
Little Rock is a whole lot sweeter after the locally owned and operated Crumbl Cookies opened its doors Friday morning.
onlyinark.com
15 Places to Eat in Saline County
Saline County is located a short distance southwest of Little Rock. Its two biggest towns are Bryant and Benton, and for a long time, the area’s food scene was primarily known for its chain restaurants. Well, times, they are a-changing. Here are 15 Places to Eat in Saline County. And they are all local.
North Little Rock gas station dropped prices for 2 hours, drivers wait in lines for relief at the pump
Arkansans received relief at the gas pump after a local non-profit group partnered with Mobil Zone Mart on Maumelle Boulevard in NLR to lower the cost of a gallon of gas to $2.38.
All 6 bonds passed in Tuesday Little Rock vote
People living in Little Rock made the final trip to the polls on Tuesday for a special election.
